NASCAR America: Joey Logano: Finishing third at Michigan ‘felt like a win,’ which isn’t a good thing

After a “tough little streak of races” Joey Logano said finishing third at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday “felt like a win.”
After his encumbered win at Richmond, Logano did not finish better than 21st in the next five races.
“It’s not good when a third place feels like a win,” Logano told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider. “So we got to get back to our old ways and that’s a step in the right direction to being mad about a third place finish.”
If he had won, Logano had planned to announce that he and his wife Brittany were expecting their first child. The driver wound up announcing it on social media.
“So excited about it, such a neat thing,” Logano said. “I know there’s a lot of adjustments coming my way for sure, but we’re looking forward to the challenge and the future that comes ahead of us.”
Because of his encumbered win at Richmond, Logano either has to get into the playoffs on points or get another win in the next 11 races.
“The team’s not in panic mode by any means,” Logano said. “We know how to do this. This is the same team that’s ran for a championship the last three years. We know how to do it. We’re going to get some wins again. We’re going to gain the points back that we’ve lost. We just got to get back on the roll that we know how to be on.”
Watch the above video for more of Logano’s thoughts on his season and becoming a dad.
In the second year of a technical alliance between Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing, things have been going better for the latter.
Through 15 races, Martin Truex Jr. has two wins for Furniture Row while Joe Gibbs Racing has no wins with the combined efforts of Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez.
Truex also has a significant lead over all teams in stage wins with 10 following the race at Michigan. Kyle Busch has the most for JGR with four.
NASCAR America’s analysts discussed how a relationship between the two teams works, especially when the smaller teams seems to be benefiting more.
“You get technical information, you get aerodynamic concepts and thoughts, engineering support, everything is given to you,” said Slugger Labbe. “It’s not for free. It comes at a healthy price, I’m certain. The main thing though is that Joe Gibbs Racing provides the pit crew to this team. So if the 78 or 77 team (Erik Jones) have an issue with a part or a bad pit stop, they don’t worry about it. They hand the parts back to Joe Gibbs Racing, they talk to the pit crew coach and say ‘hey, this jackman had an issue or this tire changer had an issue.’ They solve the problem. What that allows Furniture Row Racing to do is worry about speed.”
Watch the rest of above video for more.
Xfinity Series rookie William Byron missed out on his first career win last weekend in the closest series finish at Michigan International Speedway since the advent of electronic scoring.
Three days later, the 19-year-old driver for JR Motorsports called into NASCAR America to talk about the win and the season to date.
“Knowing it was that close is good for us,” Byron said. “We’ll try and keep the confidence and momentum going.”
It was the best finish for Byron in his rookie season and Hamlin’s first Xfinity win of the year.
“Just knowing how Denny manipulated the side-draft and everything to work best for him, I think it was really good by him to do that and it shows why he’s a Cup veteran and really a star in the sport,” Byron said.
Byron has only been racing for a little more than five years, but he won a rookie record seven races in the Camping World Truck Series last year before advancing to the Xfinity Series. Byron got his start on the simulator platform iRacing.
“I think I was really lucky that it translated to a real car,” Byron said. “Really, I just wanted to be a fan and watch the sport as a kid. It was fortunate for me that it translated.”
Watch the above video for the full interview.
Sonoma Raceway represents one of the few wild card tracks on the NASCAR circuit.
With it being one of two road courses the Cup Series visits, it opens the door for someone who needs a win to get it.
NASCAR America’s Analysts shared who they’ll be watching this weekend at the California road course and they debated who they think will win first this year: Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin or Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Slugger Labbe: “For me it’s the 88 team of Dale Earnhardt Jr. The next two weeks are very, very important. He runs very well at Sonoma. The last three races there he has a 7.1 average (finish). He leads all the current drivers there. Daytona’s good for him as well. The team, I’m really worried about their transmission issues they had at Pocono two weeks ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. blew up two engines, fell out of the race. He’s going to be doing a lot of shifting this weekend at Sonoma and that’s going to be key to that race team.”
Dale Jarrett: “Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer … I think both of these are drivers we maybe expected to have a victory by this time or maybe be further up in the points. A lot of different things are happening between the two of them. As I look at Clint Bowyer, this is someone that’s run extremely well at Sonoma over the years. He has a real chance and an opportunity to do some good things this weekend. … They need to get heading back in the right direction.”
Parker Kligerman: “I don’t have as much confidence in this 11 car of Denny Hamlin. I feel like all the cars at Joe Gibbs Racing that have been affected throughout the season from the lack of speed, the 11 has been the hardest hit. He has consistently struggled in traffic this season. I know he got a good finish this weekend, but I’m telling you it didn’t come easy and it wasn’t because of speed. It was a little of that driver in Denny Hamlin making things happen on restarts, making moves that just happened to work out.”
