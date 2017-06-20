NASCAR America: How Joe Gibbs Racing, Furniture Row Racing work together

In the second year of a technical alliance between Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing, things have been going better for the latter.

Through 15 races, Martin Truex Jr. has two wins for Furniture Row while Joe Gibbs Racing has no wins with the combined efforts of Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin and Daniel Suarez.

Truex also has a significant lead over all teams in stage wins with 10 following the race at Michigan. Kyle Busch has the most for JGR with four.

NASCAR America’s analysts discussed how a relationship between the two teams works, especially when the smaller teams seems to be benefiting more.

“You get technical information, you get aerodynamic concepts and thoughts, engineering support, everything is given to you,” said Slugger Labbe. “It’s not for free. It comes at a healthy price, I’m certain. The main thing though is that Joe Gibbs Racing provides the pit crew to this team. So if the 78 or 77 team (Erik Jones) have an issue with a part or a bad pit stop, they don’t worry about it. They hand the parts back to Joe Gibbs Racing, they talk to the pit crew coach and say ‘hey, this jackman had an issue or this tire changer had an issue.’ They solve the problem. What that allows Furniture Row Racing to do is worry about speed.”

