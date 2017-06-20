NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Scan All and 50 States: Virginia

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett, Slugger Labbe, Nate Ryan and Ato Boldon join them from NBC Charlotte.
Here’s what to expect from today’s show.
- Up next for the Cup Series is a stop in Northern California wine country at Sonoma Raceway. Will the road course produce the season’s 11th different winner?
- We’ll examine the current Cup Series playoff picture with 11 races remaining in the regular season. We’ll also take a look at some of the big names yet to visit victory lane in 2017.
- Time to close the book on this past weekend with a weekly favorite. Switch on those scanners and turn the volume up for Scan All: Michigan.
- The next stop on My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Virginia. Today’s featured track is Langley Speedway. This former staple on the Cup Series schedule has been graced by several NASCAR Hall of Famers.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.