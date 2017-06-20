NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Vermont

The final week of NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” begins with a look at the state of Vermont and a call from Ken Squier.
Squier is a lot of things. He’s a legendary NASCAR announcer, the co-founder of the Motor Racing Network and as of last month, a member of the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.
But he’s also one of the founders of Thunder Road International Speedbowl in his home state of Vermont.
Squier called into NASCAR America to talk about the 1/4-mile track, which awards the winner of the Milk Bowl Invitational with kissing a cow. I’m sorry, it’s not a cow.
“That is a genuine, Vermont beauty,” Squier clarified. “That’s what we promoted and advertised, that we were going to do our very best, we were sick and tired of all this nonsense about these ‘bimbos’ that would be in victory lane, that we would have ‘genuine Vermont beauty.'”
The Milk Bowl was once won by the current governor of Vermont, Phil Scott.
Watch the video for the full interview with Squier.
Trevor Bayne now is the father of a son and daughter after wife Ashton gave birth to son Levi Jensen Bayne. Trevor Bayne announced the news Tuesday morning on his Instagram account.
Levi weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at birth and was 20 inches.
The couple’s first child, daughter Elizabeth, was born in December 2015.
On the birth of son Levi, Trevor Bayne wrote:
“My new buddy is here! What an insane day. I found myself having to stop and pray, “Lord, I trust you.” so many times throughout the last 24 hours. After @ashtonbayne had labored for 18hrs already we ended up having to have a C-section. I’ve never felt the feelings I had last night of not being able to help or be in control, but the good thing is we know the One who is always in control, even when we have a false illusion that “we’ve got it.” Also, @ashtonbayne is completely incredible. Her and Levi are doing great! #praisegod
Kyle Larson is proving unbeatable regardless of the series or track.
He continued his hot streak Monday night, winning the Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Wayne County Speedway, a 3/8-mile clay oval in Orrville, Ohio.
The Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car victory came after Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Last week, Larson won a World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series race at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway.
Kasey Kahne finished second to Larson on Monday night. Former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Rico Abreu was 18th. Former Cup driver Dave Blaney, father of Cup driver Ryan Blaney, finished 25th in the 26-car field.
The All Star Circuit of Champions is owned by Tony Stewart.
Larson is scheduled to compete in Tuesday’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Sharon Speedway with the All Star Circuit of Champions. The track, located in Hartford, Ohio, is owned by Dave Blaney and associates.
Last Saturday night was an emotional one for John Hunter Nemechek, who won the Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park.
It was his first win of the year and it qualified him for the playoffs. But with very few races secured going forward with sponsorship, there is doubt whether NEMCO Motorsports will be able to compete that late into the season.
NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe, a relative of Nemechek, spoke about the young driver’s win and his prospects for the future.
“They have run on a shoestring budget for the last five years, they have very little sponsorship, but they’ve done a lot,” Labbe said.
NEMCO Motorsports, owned by Joe Nemechek, has won four races with John Hunter Nemechek driving the No. 8 truck in the last three seasons. In 2015, he was voted the most popular driver in the Truck series and last year made the playoffs.
“This family has a done a lot with very, very little,” Labbe continued. “Gere Kennon has been John’s crew chief for a very long time. He’s struggled through health issues, but no one has ever quit on this kid and hopefully one day he’ll get more sponsorship.”
Watch the above video for more on the Nemechek family.
A few weeks after Kyle Larson lost out on a win at Dover because of a poor late restart, Larson used restarts to his advantage to win Sunday at Michigan.
Larson restarted on the front row multiple times throughout the race, on the inside and outside, and each time was able to beat the other car to the lead.
NASCAR America’s analysts discussed what Larson did right in order to win at Michigan, as Larson mastered the art of the side-drafting to win the day.
“Even though the 42 of Kyle Larson says a lot of things went his way, he made a lot of his own luck on those final few restarts,” said Steve Letarte.
Letarte and Slugger Labbe went over factors outside of driver ability that impact restarts.
“What helps the restart is what happens when the yellow comes out,” Labbe said. “You see the drivers shutting the cars off. What that does is manage the water temps. These cars, as the temperature gets hotter, the engine goes into protection mode and there’s less horsepower because it takes timing away, it puts fuel in the engine and it takes horsepower away. So if you don’t manage your temperatures when the yellow comes out, you’re going to pay the price when they throw the green flag.”
Parker Kligerman also further dissected Larson’s restarts at Dover and Michigan.