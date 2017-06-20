NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Vermont

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The final week of NASCAR America’s “50 States in 50 Shows” begins with a look at the state of Vermont and a call from Ken Squier.

Squier is a lot of things. He’s a legendary NASCAR announcer, the co-founder of the Motor Racing Network and as of last month, a member of the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

But he’s also one of the founders of Thunder Road International Speedbowl in his home state of Vermont.

Squier called into NASCAR America to talk about the 1/4-mile track, which awards the winner of the Milk Bowl Invitational with kissing a cow. I’m sorry, it’s not a cow.

“That is a genuine, Vermont beauty,” Squier clarified. “That’s what we promoted and advertised, that we were going to do our very best, we were sick and tired of all this nonsense about these ‘bimbos’ that would be in victory lane, that we would have ‘genuine Vermont beauty.'”

The Milk Bowl was once won by the current governor of Vermont, Phil Scott.

Watch the video for the full interview with Squier.