Kyle Larson extends winning streak with another victory on dirt

After a “tough little streak of races” Joey Logano said finishing third at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday “felt like a win.”

After his encumbered win at Richmond, Logano did not finish better than 21st in the next five races.

“It’s not good when a third place feels like a win,” Logano told NASCAR America’s Marty Snider. “So we got to get back to our old ways and that’s a step in the right direction to being mad about a third place finish.”

If he had won, Logano had planned to announce that he and his wife Brittany were expecting their first child. The driver wound up announcing it on social media.

“So excited about it, such a neat thing,” Logano said. “I know there’s a lot of adjustments coming my way for sure, but we’re looking forward to the challenge and the future that comes ahead of us.”

Because of his encumbered win at Richmond, Logano either has to get into the playoffs on points or get another win in the next 11 races.

“The team’s not in panic mode by any means,” Logano said. “We know how to do this. This is the same team that’s ran for a championship the last three years. We know how to do it. We’re going to get some wins again. We’re going to gain the points back that we’ve lost. We just got to get back on the roll that we know how to be on.”

