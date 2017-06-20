Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: NBC

Four-time Olympic medalist to explore different aspects of NASCAR for NBC Sports

By NBC SportsJun 20, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Ato Boldon, a four-time Olympic medalist and 10-year NBC Sports track and field analyst, will join the NASCAR on NBC broadcast team as a features contributor for this season.

NBC broadcasts the final 20 Cup races of the season, beginning with the July 1 race at Daytona International Speedway. NBC also broadcasts the final 19 Xfinity races of the season, beginning June 30 at Daytona.

Boldon will make his NASCAR on NBC debut July 1 at Daytona.

At Daytona, Boldon will be embedded with the die-hard NASCAR racing community. He will  report on what makes NASCAR fans so loyal to their drivers. Boldon will experience the infield firsthand, and will look back at what it was like to race on the packed sand of Daytona Beach where the sport first began.

In addition to his role at Daytona, Boldon will contribute to NASCAR on NBC’s coverage of four additional races during the 2017 season, including Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Reporting assignments will include serving as a NASCAR hauler driver, joining Joe Gibbs Racing’s pit crew, and becoming a driver himself, when he takes the wheel of NBC Sports’ on-track car to experience piloting a 750+ horsepower stock car on 20-degree banked turns.

“As an athlete, broadcaster, and lover of speed and adrenaline, I’m eager to experience the fascinating intricacies of NASCAR,” said Boldon. “It’s an amazing opportunity to bring fans even closer to the action, and I hope to bring a perspective that viewers have not previously seen.”

Boldon had his first taste of NASCAR last year during a ride along with NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Boldon’s hot laps around the 1.5 mile oval can be found here.

Boldon, who joined NBC Sports Group in 2007, serves as NBC Sports Group’s lead track and field analyst. Boldon has covered four Olympics for NBC Sports, including the 2016 Rio Olympics, 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, 2012 London Games, and 2008 Beijing Games.

In 1992, Boldon represented Trinidad and Tobago in the 100m and 200m competitions at the Barcelona Olympics. At the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Boldon won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m events. Four years later, at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Boldon won a silver medal in the 100m, and a bronze in the 200m.

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Scan All and 50 States: Virginia

By Daniel McFadinJun 20, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Dale Jarrett, Slugger Labbe, Nate Ryan and Ato Boldon join them from NBC Charlotte.

Here’s what to expect from today’s show.

  • Up next for the Cup Series is a stop in Northern California wine country at Sonoma Raceway. Will the road course produce the season’s 11th different winner?
  • We’ll examine the current Cup Series playoff picture with 11 races remaining in the regular season. We’ll also take a look at some of the big names yet to visit victory lane in 2017.
  • Time to close the book on this past weekend with a weekly favorite. Switch on those scanners and turn the volume up for Scan All: Michigan.
  • The next stop on My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows is Virginia. Today’s featured track is Langley Speedway. This former staple on the Cup Series schedule has been graced by several NASCAR Hall of Famers.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Darlington Raceway to honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. on Sept. 2

Allsport /Allsport
By Dustin LongJun 20, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Darlington Raceway will pay tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the 30th anniversary of his 1987 Southern 500 win in a special tribute: An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr.

The event will be held Sept. 2., the night before the Southern 500.

The event will feature a panel sharing stories about the seven-time champion. The panel will include Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Kerry Earnhardt and car owner Richard Childress.

An Evening Honoring Dale Earnhardt Sr. will take place in the driver’s meeting tent in the Cup garage from 7:30 – 9 p.m. ET, following the conclusion of the Southern 500 parade. NBC broadcaster Rick Allen will emcee the event.

Tickets are $87, which includes two beverage coupons, light hors d’oeuvres and a 1:24 scale Dale Earnhardt Jr. throwback No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet SS diecast. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or calling 843-395-8802. A grandstand ticket or infield admission to Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 is required for purchase.

“We are extremely grateful to Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller, Kerry Earnhardt and Richard Childress for supporting this tribute event and sharing Dale Earnhardt Sr. stories for our fans and industry stakeholders that will be in attendance,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in a statement. “We look forward to honoring one of NASCAR’s most popular champions and Hall of Fame members. Dale Earnhardt Sr. had a fondness for Darlington Raceway, so it’s only fitting that one of the most intimidating tracks on the circuit would host an event recognizing ‘The Intimidator.’ ”

Earnhardt won nine Cup races at Darlington, second only to David Pearson’s 10 career victories there. Earnhardt also won three Xfinity races there.

The tribute to Earnhardt is a part of Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend, which celebrates the 1985-89 era.

Boris Said to race at Sonoma for Jeffrey Earnhardt

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 20, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

Circle Sport with The Motorsports Group announced Tuesday that road racer Boris Said will drive the team’s No. 33 car this weekend at Sonoma Raceway in place of Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Said will be making his 17th career start at Sonoma Raceway and 53rd career Cup start. His best finish at Sonoma was sixth in 2003 and ’04. Earnhardt has never run in a Cup event at Sonoma or Watkins Glen International, the other road course on the circuit.

Said’s most recent Cup start was last year at Watkins Glen. He started 37th and finished 24th.

Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raises $1.3 million

Photo: Kyle Petty Charity Ride
By Dustin LongJun 20, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America raised $1.3 million, the most since 2008, event organizers announced Tuesday.

Funds benefit Victory Junction, a camp dedicated to children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses. Since the charity ride began in 1995, more than 8,000 children have attended the camp at no cost.

The charity ride, hosted by NASCAR on NBC analyst and former Cup driver Kyle Petty, started May 13 from Portland, Oregon, and a week later in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The charity ride featured 200 bikers.

“This might be my 23rd year leading the Ride, but the overwhelming support we receive from fans in local towns across America just never ceases to impress me and we’re so grateful for that,” said Petty in a statement. “We had a very special welcome in Ten Sleep, Wyoming, where an entire K-12 school came out to greet us, and unforgettable receptions in Walla Walla, Washington, and in Mitchell, South Dakota. Not to mention the support from small towns like Kooskia, Idaho, and Raymond and Darwin, Minnesota.”

This charity ride surpassed last year’s total funds by $300,000. Funds were gathered from fans along the route, along with donations from sponsors, organizations and riders.

“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of our loyal sponsors, and this year we were fortunate enough to visit our friends at Manheim Portland, Manheim Minneapolis, WinCraft Inc. and Harley- Davidson,” said Petty. “Not only did these companies make generous contributions to our cause, but they also made an extra special effort to provide our riders with great food, live music, activities and more.”

Since 1995, more than 8,175 riders traveled more than 11.9 million cumulative miles and raised $18 million for Victory Junction and other children’s charities. Victory Junction has served as the charity ride’s main beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam.

Petty talked about the ride during an episode of the NASCAR on NBC podcast last month.

