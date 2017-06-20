Ashton and Trevor Bayne welcome baby boy

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trevor Bayne now is the father of a son and daughter after wife Ashton gave birth to son Levi Jensen Bayne. Trevor Bayne announced the news Tuesday morning on his Instagram account.

Levi weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at birth and was 20 inches.

The couple’s first child, daughter Elizabeth, was born in December 2015.

On the birth of son Levi, Trevor Bayne wrote:

“My new buddy is here! What an insane day. I found myself having to stop and pray, “Lord, I trust you.” so many times throughout the last 24 hours. After @ashtonbayne had labored for 18hrs already we ended up having to have a C-section. I’ve never felt the feelings I had last night of not being able to help or be in control, but the good thing is we know the One who is always in control, even when we have a false illusion that “we’ve got it.” Also, @ashtonbayne is completely incredible. Her and Levi are doing great! #praisegod