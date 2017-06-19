Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Slugger Labbe praises John Hunter Nemechek after emotional Truck win

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

Last Saturday night was an emotional one for John Hunter Nemechek, who won the Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

It was his first win of the year and it qualified him for the playoffs. But with very few races secured going forward with sponsorship, there is doubt whether NEMCO Motorsports will be able to compete that late into the season.

NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe, a relative of Nemechek, spoke about the young driver’s win and his prospects for the future.

“They have run on a shoestring budget for the last five years, they have very little sponsorship, but they’ve done a lot,” Labbe said.

NEMCO Motorsports, owned by Joe Nemechek, has won four races with John Hunter Nemechek driving the No. 8 truck in the last three seasons. In 2015, he was voted the most popular driver in the Truck series and last year made the playoffs.

“This family has a done a lot with very, very little,” Labbe continued. “Gere Kennon has been John’s crew chief for a very long time. He’s struggled through health issues, but no one has ever quit on this kid and hopefully one day he’ll get more sponsorship.”

NASCAR America: Kyle Larson ‘made a lot of his own luck’ with Michigan restarts

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT

A few weeks after Kyle Larson lost out on a win at Dover because of a poor late restart, Larson used restarts to his advantage to win Sunday at Michigan.

Larson restarted on the front row multiple times throughout the race, on the inside and outside, and each time was able to beat the other car to the lead.

NASCAR America’s analysts discussed what Larson did right in order to win at Michigan, as Larson mastered the art of the side-drafting to win the day.

“Even though the 42 of Kyle Larson says a lot of things went his way, he made a lot of his own luck on those final few restarts,” said Steve Letarte.

Letarte and Slugger Labbe went over factors outside of driver ability that impact restarts.

“What helps the restart is what happens when the yellow comes out,” Labbe said. “You see the drivers shutting the cars off. What that does is manage the water temps. These cars, as the temperature gets hotter, the engine goes into protection mode and there’s less horsepower because it takes timing away, it puts fuel in the engine and it takes horsepower away. So if you don’t manage your temperatures when the yellow comes out, you’re going to pay the price when they throw the green flag.”

Parker Kligerman also further dissected Larson’s restarts at Dover and Michigan.

NASCAR America: Steve Letarte says ‘Debris cautions need to be proven,’ namely in playoffs

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT

Following the controversy Sunday over a debris caution with 20 laps left in the Cup race at Michigan, NASCAR America analyst Steve Letarte said such cautions “need to be proven” to protect the integrity of the race, especially once the season reaches the playoffs.

“We’re talking about an untimely caution at Michigan in the summer,” Letarte said. “What happens when we get into the playoffs in the fall? I think NASCAR, the sanctioning body and the tracks have a responsibility to create a playing field and a set of rules they can enforce. The debris needs to be proven. …  There’s too many loopholes. ”

The caution with 20 to go resulted in the field being bunched up and two accidents occurring in the final 13 laps.

After the race, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Tony Stewart shared their disappointment in how the debris caution impacted the outcome of the race.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” Monday how the sanctioning body decides to call a debris caution.

“We use all the resources that we have to try to identity what it is that is out there – that being camera, turn spotters and the communication that we’ve got around the race track to different people who may be able to see it,’’ Miller said.

Letarte takes issue with the level of thoroughness in NASCAR’s system to determine when a debris caution is needed.

“If we take for face value what NASCAR says, which is they put safety first and they’re going to put the caution out when they don’t know what it is on the race track … then the issue I have is the resources we use to figure what that debris is,” Letarte said.

Letarte also criticized the fact that NASCAR’s race control both decides when the caution comes out for debris and also determines what the debris is.

“They provide their own information,” Letarte said. “It’s their responsibility to put spotters, cameras and whatever other technology is out there. … I don’t think that technology has changed enough in the last 15 years.”

Former crew chief Slugger Labbe said late debris cautions are “untimely,” but are an “essence of safety” for drivers.

“Just think if there was something was there and they (NASCAR) weren’t sure what it was, if it was rubber or it was metal,” Labbe said. “Someone runs over it, blows a tire at 218 mph at Michigan. We saw what Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray looked liked getting into Turn 1 at Pocono (after their brakes failed). I get it. I’ve benefited from debris cautions and I’ve paid the price on debris cautions. It goes both ways.”

Veteran driver and analyst Parker Kligerman called on NASCAR to be more transparent with its debris yellows, perhaps by presenting the evidence for them postrace — or admitting the error if there turned out to be no debris.

NASCAR America: Kyle Larson’s Michigan win celebrated by three generations of Larsons

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT

Kyle Larson‘s third Cup win Sunday at Michigan International Speedway was a family affair on Father’s Day.

Larson celebrate the victory with his father, Mike Larson, and his 2-year-old son, Owen, who was caught up in Larson’s Cars 3 paint scheme.

“My parents don’t get to come to a ton of races, they still live out in California,” Larson told NASCAR America. “It’s cool to be in victory lane with them. As well as Owen, with our car looking like Lightning McQueen’s, he was really excited about it.  I took him to the shop a few weeks ago and he was in awe of it. He was like ‘Lightning? Lightning?’ Going crazy.'”

Mike Larson had a feeling during the race’s final restart, when his son restarted on the inside, that he would have a chance at the win.

“I said to my wife and our friend that was sitting to next to us, ‘you know what? Kyle started on the bottom last year on that last restart when he won,'” Mike Larson said. “I thought I bet he can do this again. And sure enough, he did it and here we are.”

The elder Larson also talked about his son’s journey from go-karts to being one of the rising stars of NASCAR.

“I’m pretty much told him early on that go-karts is far as I’m going to be able to get you and talents going to have to get you the rest of the way,” Mike Larson said, adding his son said from 8 and 9 years old that was going to be in NASCAR. “I’d be like, ‘that poor kid, he just doesn’t know what he’s up against.'”

Kyle Larson addresses Indy 500 hopes, $800 Target visit and gives dad advice in Twitter Q&A

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Somewhere in the U.S. on Monday, Kyle Larson was bored while travelling.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, fresh off his win at Michigan on Sunday, decided the solution to this problem was an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter.

Larson took questions for an hour about his past, future and flossing habits (they don’t exist).

Here’s some of the best answers from the now three-time Cup winner.

One of the most frequently asked questions around Larson is will he ever compete in the Indianapolis 500?

Larson seems pretty sure it’ll happen at some point.

Larson was asked what his dream track to build would be if money wasn’t an option.

The day after Joey Logano announced he and his wife were expecting their first child, the Team Penkse account requested some fatherly advice for their driver. Larson is father to 2-year-old son, Owen.

One of Larson’s primary sponsors is Target, the retail chain based in Minnesota that has sponsored Chip Ganassi Racing since before Larson was born in 1992

Larson was asked about his shopping habits at the store.

When asked about his favorite dirt and asphalt tracks, Larson named Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson was also asked what the biggest moment of his racing career was. He chose his sweep of the 4-Crown Nationals, a USAC event at Eldora Speedway, on Sept. 24, 2011.

Where he thinks the Monster Energy All-Star Race should be run:

On whether it’s part of a driver’s job to sign autographs:

And finally, who is the one Cup driver Larson wants to compete against in a race on a dirt track:

