NASCAR America: Kyle Larson’s Michigan win celebrated by three generations of Larsons

Kyle Larson‘s third Cup win Sunday at Michigan International Speedway was a family affair on Father’s Day.

Larson celebrate the victory with his father, Mike Larson, and his 2-year-old son, Owen, who was caught up in Larson’s Cars 3 paint scheme.

“My parents don’t get to come to a ton of races, they still live out in California,” Larson told NASCAR America. “It’s cool to be in victory lane with them. As well as Owen, with our car looking like Lightning McQueen’s, he was really excited about it. I took him to the shop a few weeks ago and he was in awe of it. He was like ‘Lightning? Lightning?’ Going crazy.'”

Mike Larson had a feeling during the race’s final restart, when his son restarted on the inside, that he would have a chance at the win.

“I said to my wife and our friend that was sitting to next to us, ‘you know what? Kyle started on the bottom last year on that last restart when he won,'” Mike Larson said. “I thought I bet he can do this again. And sure enough, he did it and here we are.”

The elder Larson also talked about his son’s journey from go-karts to being one of the rising stars of NASCAR.

“I’m pretty much told him early on that go-karts is far as I’m going to be able to get you and talents going to have to get you the rest of the way,” Mike Larson said, adding his son said from 8 and 9 years old that was going to be in NASCAR. “I’d be like, ‘that poor kid, he just doesn’t know what he’s up against.'”

Watch the video for the rest of the interviews with Kyle and Mike Larson.