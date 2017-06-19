NASCAR America: Kyle Larson’s Michigan win celebrated by three generations of Larsons

Kyle Larson‘s third Cup win Sunday at Michigan International Speedway was a family affair on Father’s Day.
Larson celebrate the victory with his father, Mike Larson, and his 2-year-old son, Owen, who was caught up in Larson’s Cars 3 paint scheme.
“My parents don’t get to come to a ton of races, they still live out in California,” Larson told NASCAR America. “It’s cool to be in victory lane with them. As well as Owen, with our car looking like Lightning McQueen’s, he was really excited about it. I took him to the shop a few weeks ago and he was in awe of it. He was like ‘Lightning? Lightning?’ Going crazy.'”
Mike Larson had a feeling during the race’s final restart, when his son restarted on the inside, that he would have a chance at the win.
“I said to my wife and our friend that was sitting to next to us, ‘you know what? Kyle started on the bottom last year on that last restart when he won,'” Mike Larson said. “I thought I bet he can do this again. And sure enough, he did it and here we are.”
The elder Larson also talked about his son’s journey from go-karts to being one of the rising stars of NASCAR.
“I’m pretty much told him early on that go-karts is far as I’m going to be able to get you and talents going to have to get you the rest of the way,” Mike Larson said, adding his son said from 8 and 9 years old that was going to be in NASCAR. “I’d be like, ‘that poor kid, he just doesn’t know what he’s up against.'”
Watch the video for the rest of the interviews with Kyle and Mike Larson.
Somewhere in the U.S. on Monday, Kyle Larson was bored while travelling.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, fresh off his win at Michigan on Sunday, decided the solution to this problem was an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter.
Larson took questions for an hour about his past, future and flossing habits (they don’t exist).
Here’s some of the best answers from the now three-time Cup winner.
One of the most frequently asked questions around Larson is will he ever compete in the Indianapolis 500?
Larson seems pretty sure it’ll happen at some point.
Larson was asked what his dream track to build would be if money wasn’t an option.
The day after Joey Logano announced he and his wife were expecting their first child, the Team Penkse account requested some fatherly advice for their driver. Larson is father to 2-year-old son, Owen.
One of Larson’s primary sponsors is Target, the retail chain based in Minnesota that has sponsored Chip Ganassi Racing since before Larson was born in 1992
Larson was asked about his shopping habits at the store.
When asked about his favorite dirt and asphalt tracks, Larson named Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California, and Bristol Motor Speedway.
Larson was also asked what the biggest moment of his racing career was. He chose his sweep of the 4-Crown Nationals, a USAC event at Eldora Speedway, on Sept. 24, 2011.
Where he thinks the Monster Energy All-Star Race should be run:
On whether it’s part of a driver’s job to sign autographs:
And finally, who is the one Cup driver Larson wants to compete against in a race on a dirt track:
and on Facebook
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes on NBCSN beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Steve Letarte and Slugger Labbe from Burton’s Garage.
The episode is dedicated to recapping the race weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
Here’s what to expect from the show:
- Kyle Larson recorded his second straight win at Michigan on Sunday. We’ll hear post-race comments from him and find out what it means to win on Father’s Day.
- We’ll examine the current Cup Series playoff picture with 11 races remaining in the regular season. Who’s in and who’s out?
- The Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series both provided thrilling finishes. We’ll recap the races at Michigan and Gateway Motorsports Park.
- My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Vermont. Today’s featured track is Thunder Road International Speedbowl. Longtime track owner and newly elected NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier calls in to tell us his fondest memories of “The Road.”
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com
If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
and on Facebook
This year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards show will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Wynn Las Vegas.
This will be the ninth year the show has been held in Las Vegas.
The ceremony celebrating the end of the season has previously been held on the Friday of the week following Thanksgiving.
“Awards season is a time when our entire industry, along with our passionate fan base, come together to formally crown a champion and celebrate a memorable season,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief global sales and marketing officer in a press release. “The prestige of our Awards grows each year, and with the return to Las Vegas for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards that trend promises to continue.”
The awards show will be broadcast on NBCSN.
and on Facebook
Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday that former Cup crew chief Dave Rogers will be the technical director for its NASCAR Xfinity Series program.
Rogers had been a Cup crew chief from 2010 to early this season, working with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Carl Edwards and Daniel Suarez. Rogers won 18 Cup races.
Rogers took a personal leave from the team in March after serving as crew chief for Suarez in the season’s first five races. Scott Graves assumed Rogers’ role with the team.
In his new role, Rogers will work closely with Steve deSouza, JGR’s executive vice president, in all aspects of competition across the organization’s Xfinity program.
“I really appreciate the support I’ve received over the past couple of months allowing me to take care of what I needed to in my personal life,” said Rogers in a statement from the team. “This position really excites me and I’m looking forward to working closely with Steve (deSouza), our crew chiefs and everyone in our XFINITY Series shop on all aspects of competition.”