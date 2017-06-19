NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Michigan recap, debris cautions and 50 States: Vermont

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes on NBCSN beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Steve Letarte and Slugger Labbe from Burton’s Garage.

The episode is dedicated to recapping the race weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Here’s what to expect from the show:

Kyle Larson recorded his second straight win at Michigan on Sunday. We’ll hear post-race comments from him and find out what it means to win on Father’s Day.

We'll examine the current Cup Series playoff picture with 11 races remaining in the regular season. Who's in and who's out?

The Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series both provided thrilling finishes. We’ll recap the races at Michigan and Gateway Motorsports Park.

My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Vermont. Today’s featured track is Thunder Road International Speedbowl. Longtime track owner and newly elected NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier calls in to tell us his fondest memories of “The Road.”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

