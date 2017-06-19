Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Michigan recap, debris cautions and 50 States: Vermont

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs for 90 minutes on NBCSN beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut. They are joined by Steve Letarte and Slugger Labbe from Burton’s Garage.

The episode is dedicated to recapping the race weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

Here’s what to expect from the show:

  • Kyle Larson recorded his second straight win at Michigan on Sunday. We’ll hear post-race comments from him and find out what it means to win on Father’s Day.
  • We’ll examine the current Cup Series playoff picture with 11 races remaining in the regular season. Who’s in and who’s out?
  • The Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series both provided thrilling finishes. We’ll recap the races at Michigan and Gateway Motorsports Park.
  • My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Vermont. Today’s featured track is Thunder Road International Speedbowl. Longtime track owner and newly elected NASCAR Hall of Famer Ken Squier calls in to tell us his fondest memories of “The Road.”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet set for Nov. 30 in Las Vegas

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 4:51 PM EDT

This year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards show will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30 at the Wynn Las Vegas.

This will be the ninth year the show has been held in Las Vegas.

The ceremony celebrating the end of the season has previously been held on the Friday of the week following Thanksgiving.

“Awards season is a time when our entire industry, along with our passionate fan base, come together to formally crown a champion and celebrate a memorable season,” said Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief global sales and marketing officer in a press release. “The prestige of our Awards grows each year, and with the return to Las Vegas for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards that trend promises to continue.”

The awards show will be broadcast on NBCSN.

Joe Gibbs Racing announces new role for former crew chief Dave Rogers

By Dustin LongJun 19, 2017, 4:12 PM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Monday that former Cup crew chief Dave Rogers will be the technical director for its NASCAR Xfinity Series program.

Rogers had been a Cup crew chief from 2010 to early this season, working with Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Carl Edwards and Daniel Suarez. Rogers won 18 Cup races.

Rogers took a personal leave from the team in March after serving as crew chief for Suarez in the season’s first five races. Scott Graves assumed Rogers’ role with the team.

In his new role, Rogers will work closely with Steve deSouza, JGR’s executive vice president, in all aspects of competition across the organization’s Xfinity program.

“I really appreciate the support I’ve received over the past couple of months allowing me to take care of what I needed to in my personal life,” said Rogers in a statement from the team. “This position really excites me and I’m looking forward to working closely with Steve (deSouza), our crew chiefs and everyone in our XFINITY Series shop on all aspects of competition.”

 

NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Sonoma, Iowa

By Daniel McFadinJun 19, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

NASCAR heads back out west this week as the Cup Series gears up for its first road course race of the year at Sonoma Raceway, which marks the halfway point of the season.

Meanwhile, the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series go to Iowa Speedway for the first time this season.

Here’s the entry lists for all three races.

Cup – Toyota/Save Mart 350

There are 38 cars on the entry list and they include four drivers who are making their Cup debuts.

Richard Petty Motorsports announced that sports car driver Billy Johnson will drive the No. 43.

Israeli-born driver Alon Day will make his debut in the No. 23 Toyota for BK Racing. Tommy Regan will drive the No. 15 Toyota for Premium Motorsports. Josh Bilick will drive the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing. He replaces Cody Ware who is out indefinitely with back issues.

Last year, Tony Stewart won his 49th and final Cup race after swapping the lead twice with Denny Hamlin on the last lap, including passing Hamlin in the final turn.

Click here for the full entry list.

Xfinity –  American Ethanol E15 

There are 41 cars on the entry list, meaning one car will not qualify for the race.

There are no Cup drivers entered into the event.

Sam Hornish Jr. is set to make his first start of the year in Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford.

Joe Gibb Racing will have Kyle Benjamin in its No. 18 Toyota and Christopher Bell in the No. 20.

Ben Kennedy will make his second start for Richard Childress Racing in the No. 2 Chevrolet.

Ty Majeski will make his Xfinity debut driving the No. 60 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing.

Last year, Hornish led 183 laps and won this race driving the No. 18 for JGR in his first NASCAR start of the year. Erik Jones won the August race.

Click here for the full entry list.

Truck – Iowa 200

There are 29 Trucks entered into the race. A full field would be 32 trucks.

The No. 52 truck of Stewart Friesen has withdrawn from the event.

Last year, William Byron won this race, his third of the year, after leading 107 laps.

Click here for the full entry list.

Richard Petty Motorsports puts road racer in No. 43 for Sonoma

By Dustin LongJun 19, 2017, 11:15 AM EDT

Road racer Billy Johnson will drive the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Ford this weekend at Sonoma Raceway, the team announced Monday.

Darrell Wallace Jr., who has driven the past two races for the team for the injured Aric Almirola, will return to the car next weekend at Daytona. Wallace will continue in the car until Almirola returns. Almirola says he hopes to be back at either New Hampshire or Indianapolis in July.

Johnson, who competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will make his first Cup start. He has five Xfinity starts, scoring a career-best finish of eighth at Montreal in 2012.

Johnson has worked with Almirola on his road racing at the Ford Performance racing school at Miller Motorsports Park. Johnson has worked with more than 20 Ford drivers on their road racing skills the past six years.

“It is going to be awesome. It will be my first NASCAR Cup race and to debut in the 43 car, one of the most iconic numbers to ever race in NASCAR, is a huge honor,” said Johnson in a statement from the team. “Richard Petty Motorsports is a great organization. To have the chance to make my Cup debut for the King is surreal, and I appreciate them putting me in the car.’’

Said Brian Moffitt, CEO of Richard Petty Motorsports: “It’s been important for us to put ourselves in the most competitive spot while Aric is recovering. We’ve worked with Ford and Smithfield to put the best driver available in the car each week. Both Regan (Smith) and Bubba (Wallace) have done a great job for us the last five weeks. We feel that Billy’s experience on a road course will help us be competitive this weekend.”

