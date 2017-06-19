Kyle Larson addresses Indy 500 hopes, $800 Target visit and gives dad advice in Twitter Q&A

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Somewhere in the U.S. on Monday, Kyle Larson was bored while travelling.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver, fresh off his win at Michigan on Sunday, decided the solution to this problem was an impromptu Q&A session on Twitter.

Larson took questions for an hour about his past, future and flossing habits (they don’t exist).

Here’s some of the best answers from the now three-time Cup winner.

One of the most frequently asked questions around Larson is will he ever compete in the Indianapolis 500?

Larson seems pretty sure it’ll happen at some point.

I think so. Hopefully I'll get the courage in the next few years — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

Larson was asked what his dream track to build would be if money wasn’t an option.

3/8 dirt track. Longer straightaways with somewhat tight corners and progressive banking with a wall — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

The day after Joey Logano announced he and his wife were expecting their first child, the Team Penkse account requested some fatherly advice for their driver. Larson is father to 2-year-old son, Owen.

Haha sleep whenever you can! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

One of Larson’s primary sponsors is Target, the retail chain based in Minnesota that has sponsored Chip Ganassi Racing since before Larson was born in 1992

Larson was asked about his shopping habits at the store.

Umm probably 800 bucks and my card declined. Embarrassing — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

Stocked the new motorhome a couple years ago — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

Usually go to @Target to spend 10 but end up spending 100 — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

When asked about his favorite dirt and asphalt tracks, Larson named Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Tulare for dirt Bristol in NASCAR — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

Larson was also asked what the biggest moment of his racing career was. He chose his sweep of the 4-Crown Nationals, a USAC event at Eldora Speedway, on Sept. 24, 2011.

For my career definitely 4 crown. Most special win was my first outlaw win at chico — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

Where he thinks the Monster Energy All-Star Race should be run:

Rockingham — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

On whether it’s part of a driver’s job to sign autographs:

It's impossible to please everyone. We always come out looking like the bad guy if we can't sign for everybody. — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

And finally, who is the one Cup driver Larson wants to compete against in a race on a dirt track:

Kyle Busch would be extremely good in a sprint car so probably him — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 19, 2017

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook