Joey Logano snaps five-race slump, then reveals he’s going to be a dad

For the fourth time in the last eight races, Danica Patrick failed to finish because of an accident.

Her car slammed into the inside backstretch wall after a late restart Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, marking her second hard hit in the last five races. Her car was destroyed in a crash May 13 at Kansas Speedway. That was the crash where Aric Almirola suffered a T5 compression fracture. He has not raced since, but hopes to be able to return in about a month.

Patrick was one of five cars involved in the crash with 10 laps left at Michigan.

The field was going down the backstretch when Kevin Harvick was sandwiched between Ryan Blaney on his outside and Daniel Suarez on the inside.

Contact between the three sent Suarez down the track. Darrell Wallace Jr. hit the left rear of Suarez’s car, causing it to hit Patrick’s car and send it sliding toward the inside backstretch wall.

“I went into (Turn 1) and got super loose,” Blaney said. “I hate that it took a couple cars out off (Turn 2). I got really free for some reason. It caught me off guard which made it look bad. We had a decent enough car to run up there once we got track position.”

Said Patrick: “I knew when there was a caution with about 15 laps to go that there would end up being another one. I had a good run and went for it and just got hit.”

Patrick finished last in 37th for her sixth DNF of the year. Five have been because of crashes. Blaney, who won last week at Pocono, finished 25th after running as high as second. Harvick placed 14th. Darrell Wallace Jr. finished 19th in his second Cup start as a substitute driver for the injured Amirola.

The crash was the latest hard hit for Patrick in her Cup career, which was recently documented by NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan.

At one point this year, Patrick exited three races in four weeks due to wrecks. One of those was the violent accident at Kansas Speedway that involved Almirola.

Patrick’s accident also marks the end to a very long week for the Stewart-Haas Racing driver. Much of it was filled with headlines surrounding the Facebook Live video that captured her lecturing fans on pit road after they booed her for not signing autographs.

Patrick later admitted that she “had a moment” and that she should have just continued walking.

That was in the midst of reports that Patrick may not be with Stewart-Haas Racing after 2017.

Following her finish at Michigan, Patrick is 30th in the points standings. She is two spots and 12 points behind Almirola, who has missed the last four points races.

