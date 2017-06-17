Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
John Hunter Nemechek gets first Truck win of year with Gateway victory

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 10:42 PM EDT

John Hunter Nemechek led the final six laps following a restart with eight to go to win the Camping World Truck Series’ race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Nemechek passed Matt Crafton in Turn 2 and went unchallenged to claim his fourth Truck Series win and his first of the year.

NEMCO Motorsports is the first non-Kyle Busch Motorsports or GMS Racing team to win this year.

The win comes after Nemechek entered the race with no laps led despite two top-five finishes. Outside those two races, Nemechek had finished 21st or worse in every other race.

“It’s definitely an emotional win,” a tearful Nemechek told Fox Sports 1. “All the hard work that goes in, everyone’s worked their tails off. We haven’t had the best luck this year. Getting into victory lane when we needed to, God is great, I can’t thank him enough. I knew all the hard work would pay off. This is an awesome Father’s Day present for dad here and team owner (Joe Nemechek).”

Nemechek later said, “Not knowing how many more races we’re going to get to this year, this definitely means a lot.”

Joe Nemechek said only half the team’s races for this season had sponsorship and that there was doubt whether the No. 8 Chevrolet would be able to go to the next race at Iowa Speedway.

“I hate to see John Hunter go through that, he has so much talent,” Joe Nemechek told FS1. “He’s going to be a Cup champion one of these days. Right now, we’re just trying to get to the next race. He is tough. As far as driving the racecar is one thing, but when you deal with all the financial part of it just to figure out how to keep going, that makes it hard on a young kid. … That was his will tonight. We got the truck close, but he was on it.”

Chase Briscoe, who led a race high 88 laps,  finished second for the second week in a row. The rookie was one of two drivers who pit during the final caution for tires, leading to a frantic charge through the field.

The top five was completed by Chase Briscoe, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger.

Stage 1 winner: John Hunter Nemechek

Stage 2 winner: Chase Briscoe

WHO HAD A GOOD NIGHT: Christopher Bell was in second on the last lap, but contact with Briscoe cut his left rear tire and sent him to sixth. … Matt Crafton earned just his second top five of the year …. Ryan Truex finished seventh for his sixth top 10 in a row … Grant Enfinger earned his third top five of the year.

WHO HAD A BAD NIGHT: The 11 trucks that failed to finish due to some sort of mechanical failure … Todd Gilliland earned his second DNF in as many starts after a transmission problem on Lap 114 … Jennifer Jo Cobb failed to start after the team discovered a hole in her radiator on the starting grid and was unable to make repairs. … Josh Reaume brought out the only caution outside of the stage endings. His No. 50 truck stalled on pit road with 12 laps to go.

NOTABLE: The No. 02 of Austin Hill failed front heights in post-race inspection. Any penalties will be announced later in the week.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “Those guys just took two tires and I was on no tires and we had a lot of laps on them right side tires and we were just done. You win some, you lose some and everybody is upset but at the same time they knew we were here tonight.” – Matt Crafton after finishing fourth.

WHAT’S NEXT:  The Iowa 200 at Iowa Speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET on June 23 on Fox Sports 1.

Johnny Sauter keeps Truck points lead as John Hunter Nemechek qualifies for playoffs

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 11:38 PM EDT

Johnny Sauter continues to lead the Camping World Truck Series standings after finishing third in Saturday’s race at Gateway Motorsports Park

Sauter has a 38-point lead over Christopher Bell through eight races.

Completing the top five is Matt Crafton (-62), Chase Briscoe (-69) and Ben Rhodes (-99).

With his win, John Hunter Nemechek qualified for the playoffs. He is now ninth in the standings and has six playoff points after he also won Stage 1.

Stats, results for Truck series race at Gateway Motorsports Park

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 11:23 PM EDT

John Hunter Nemechek won the Drivin’ for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park for his first Camping World Truck Series win this season.

Nemechek fended off Chase Briscoe, Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger on the way to the win.

Nemechek won Stage 1 and Briscoe won Stage 2.

Chase Briscoe wins pole for Truck race at Gateway Motorsports Park

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Rookie Chase Briscoe won the pole for the Camping World Truck Series’ race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Briscoe used a speed of 136.828 mph to earn the pole for the Drivin’ for Linemen 200. It’s his second pole of the year. His first came at Dover.

The Brad Keselowski Racing driver will be joined on the front row by John Hunter Nemechek (136.745). It is Nemechek’s best start of the year and his first in the top five.

Completing the top five is Christopher Bell, Todd Gilliland and Austin Cindric.

Noah Gragson and Kyle Donahue start from the rear of the field because of unapproved adjustments.

Briscoe was fastest in the first round of qualifying, while Bell topped the chart in the second round.

Elliott Sadler retakes Xfinity points lead after Michigan

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

After a stage win and a race finish of third, Elliott Sadler retook the Xfinity Series points lead following the Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

Sadler entered the race trailing Justin Allgaier, his JR Motorsports teammate, by one point. Sadler now has a 21-point advantage over Allgaier, who finished 16th in the race.

The top five is completed by William Byron (-72), Daniel Hemric (-121) and Brennan Poole (-134).

