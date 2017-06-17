Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson spins in practice: Martin Truex Jr. posts fastest lap

By Dustin LongJun 17, 2017, 9:59 AM EDT

Jimmie Johnson spun during Saturday morning’s Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway but won’t need to go to a backup car.

Johnson lost control of the car in Turn 4 and slid into the grass. He drove the car back to the garage.

“I got loose into Turn 3 and fought it for a long time and unfortunately came around,” Johnson said. “Did a nice job of keeping it off the outside wall, but came back down the hill and into the grass and the front end dug in pretty good.  I’m pretty surprised the guys feel like the damage isn’t too bad and they can get that stuff pulled back out and get the shape of the body back. So, we are out for the rest of this practice and we will get back on-track for the second one. Not the way we wanted to start the day, but it is what it is.”

Martin Truex Jr. posted the fastest lap at 198.385 mph. He was followed by Kyle Busch (197.938 mph), Johnson (197.341), Ryan Blaney (197.320) and Kevin Harvick (197.287).

Busch had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 196.876 mph. He was followed by Kyle Larson (196.095 mph) and Denny Hamlin (195.901).

Click here for Cup practice report

Nothing to mull(et): Erik Jones seeks to balance fun and work

By Dustin LongJun 17, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

As NASCAR transitions to its next generation, today’s younger drivers not only are asked to perform on the track but show personality off it.

TV, Snapchat, podcasts and other forms of social media are viewed by some as intently as lap times. Social media elements have gained importance as fans look for someone to cheer with Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart having retired, Dale Earnhardt Jr. doing so at the end of this season and several other popular drivers likely not racing within the next five years.

To help his fans, Earnhardt recently listed 10 drivers they should consider following once he retires.

The youngsters on the list included Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Daniel Suarez.

Each has showcased their personality.

Blaney has a podcast and has shared various adventures with Darrell Wallace Jr. on social media

— Dillon is the sports fan who wears the cowboy hat.

— Elliott, while more reserved, is well-known to fans who have followed the sport for years and watched him grow.

— Larson has said he’s the last true racer and lamented the frayed connection between NASCAR and grassroots racing.

— Stenhouse, although known more to some as Danica Patrick’s boyfriend, also has shown his love of sprint car racing and his fun side on social media.

— Suarez’s effusive manner makes it easy to see his personality.

One young driver on Earnhardt’s list who could be a mystery to some is Erik Jones.

Yes, fans have seen him since 2013 — when he won a Truck race at Phoenix at age 17 and became the youngest winner in series history at the time. He won the 2015 Truck title and become the youngest series champion at age 19. He was the rookie of the year last season in the Xfinity Series and vies for that title this year in Cup.

Yes, he’s been around, but who is Erik Jones? That’s a question Earnhardt would like to see Jones reveal.

“Super fast, raw speed — he’s got it,’’ Earnhardt said on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download. “Great talent … He’s wearing this mullet so he kind of knows how to pick on himself and doesn’t take himself too seriously. I think he has a great personality. I would encourage him to show that more.

“When I’m around him at the race track, you do see a very, very focused, game-face kind of guy. But there is a side of him that’s the complete opposite that I think he could probably show the fans more to give them an opportunity to get to know him. But I think there’s going to be great things for Erik Jones in his future.”

Coming off a career-best third-place finish last weekend at Pocono, Jones is starting to show more of his personality. He recently tweeted a picture of his growing mullet.

“Why did I choose to grow it? I don’t know,’’ Jones said. “That’s a good question. It’s not something that was thought out. It was more spontaneous. I just didn’t feel like getting a hair cut for a long time. I guess I feel like it’s kind of a waste of time. It takes a lot of time for some reason to get your hair cut.’’

A cousin, who cuts hair, was at his recent birthday party. He asked her to cut it into a mullet and she did.

So, he’s trying.

But while Earnhardt would like to see more personality from Jones, the driver admits its difficult.

“When I’m with my friends and families, I’m hanging out and having a good time and laughing and joking, but when you get to the race track, I’ve always been pretty focused,’’ he said. “It’s been a little bit hard for me to relax when I’m here because I don’t feel it is a time to relax, but a time to get to work. I think there’s a time and place for it. I’m trying to find that balance.’’

While he does, he’s also looking for better results. In a season that has seen Blaney, Dillon and Stenhouse each score their first career Cup win, Jones searches for his.

The Michigan native has scored two top-10 finishes in the last three Cup races heading into Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Such performances could put him closer to his first career Cup victory.

“We took a big leap in that direction of getting closer to being able to do it (at Pocono),’’ Jones said. “I think once you kind of get up there and run in that position, hopefully, it comes a little bit easier as time goes on.’’

And then maybe he’ll feel comfortable displaying more of that personality Earnhardt praises.

Today’s Xfinity race at Michigan: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 17, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR Xfinity Series visits the bucolic hills of Michigan for today’s Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

Here’s what you need to know for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:37 p.m. by John Crist. Green flag is set to wave at 1:46 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 125 laps (250 miles) around the 2-mile banked oval oval track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 30. Stage 2 ends on Lap 60.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Xfinity Garage opens at 6:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting is at 11:45 a.m. Driver introductions are at 1:05 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lisa Bascom will perform the Canadian anthem at 1:28 p.m., followed by Bascom performing the U.S. anthem at 1:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race with its coverage beginning at 1 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast on radio and at mrn.com begins at 1 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com predicts a high temperature of 82 degrees at 1:45 p.m. with a 20 percent chance of rain, increasing to nearly 30 percent by 3 p.m.

LAST TIME: Daniel Suarez led just four laps, including the last two, which was enough for him to win this race last year.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying is at 10 a.m. ET

 

 

Saturday schedule at Michigan (Cup, Xfinity) and Gateway (Trucks)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 17, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Today’s NASCAR racing will take place in two different locations.

At Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., the NASCAR Cup Series has its last two practice sessions, while the Xfinity Series has qualifying and then the Irish Hills 200.

Tonight, the Camping World Truck Series has qualifying and the Drivin’ For Linemen 200 race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois.

Here is today’s schedule (all times Eastern):

At Michigan

6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage open

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup second practice (FS2, MRN)

10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12 p.m. – Cup final practice (FS2, MRN)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Irish Hills 250 Xfinity race (125 laps, 250 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

At Gateway

8:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

10:30 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. – Truck first practice (no TV)

12:30 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Truck final practice (no TV)

7 p.m. – Truck qualifying (FS1, tape delayed)

7 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Drivin’ For Linemen 200 Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Cup starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400: Larson on pole, Blaney goes for 2 in row

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

If you like pure unadulterated speed, Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 is likely where you’ll find it.

Since its full repave in 2012, Michigan International Speedway has become the fastest track on the NASCAR Cup circuit. The retired Jeff Gordon holds the track’s speed record of 206.381 mph.

Kyle Larson, who won his first career Cup race last August at Michigan, looks to be the strongest driver and potentially the one to beat. Not only was Larson the fastest in Friday’s lone practice session, he also won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 202.156 mph.

Larson feels especially at home at MIS because it suits his driving style the best — he likes speed, and lots of it, and rides the high line through the turns with aplomb. It’s not surprising, as MIS is a twin to another of Larson’s favorite tracks, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Martin Truex Jr. will start on the outside of the front row for the third consecutive race.

Row 2 will feature Clint Bowyer starting from the third spot — tying his best start of the season — and Kyle Busch, who is still seeking his first win since last year’s Brickyard 400. In fact, all four of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup drivers have yet to reach victory lane in 2017.

Ryan Blaney, who won Sunday at Pocono, looks for a second straight win this Sunday at Michigan.

Row 3 features another JGR driver, Denny Hamlin, and last Sunday’s winner at Pocono, Ryan Blaney. If Blaney can make it two wins in a row, he’ll give the legendary Wood Brothers their 100th NASCAR Cup victory.

In Row 4, defending race winner Joey Logano starts from the seventh spot and looks to break a slide that has seen him fail to finish higher than 23rd in the last five races, and also caused him to drop from fifth to 11th in the NASCAR Cup driver standings. Jamie McMurray starts outside in the eighth position.

Lastly in Row 5, Matt Kenseth starts from the ninth position, while Chase Elliott is alongside, still looking for his first career Cup win.

There are only 37 drivers entered for this race.

Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

