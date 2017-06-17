Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Denny Hamlin beats William Byron in Michigan Xfinity race in narrow finish

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin edged William Byron by 12-thousandths of a second in the closest Xfinity Series finish at Michigan International Speedway.

Byron had led at the white flag of the Irish Hills 250 after a restart with two laps to go. Hamlin caught Byron on the backstretch and the two battled all the way to the finish line.

The previous closest margin of victory – 0.192  – was in in August 2000 when Todd Bodine beat Michael Waltrip.

It is Hamlin’s 16th Xfinity win. The finish was setup by a Matt Tifft spin with five laps to go.

“(Byron) did a great job,” Hamlin told Fox Sports 1. “I knew he had a really good car during that last long run we had, he was about to pass me. He’s done a great job. … I wanted to race him clean. I wasn’t going to turn him or anything like that. I stayed below him and it got him a little bit loose through (Turn) 1 and 2. That allowed me to get into position. Then into Turn 3, we both got sideways. He slid up enough to let just let me get to the right rear. It was just enough to drag race by him.”

For Byron, it’s the best career finish for the JR Motorsports rookie and his third top five of the season.

“We were so close, it really hurts to be that close and not win,” Byron told Fox Sports 1. “(Hamlin) got the side-draft off of me off of (Turn) 4 and that’s the run he need to the line. Just couldn’t quite get enough to get back to him … It hurts, but we’ll get one soon.”

Filling out the top five was Byron, Elliott Sadler, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Stage 1 winner: Brad Keselowski

Stage 2 winner: Elliot Sadler

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Pole-sitter Kyle Busch bounced back from a Lap 1 accident to finish fifth in his fourth Xfinity of the year … Elliott Sadler finished third for his best result at Michigan in 13 starts … Ty Dillon finished sixth to tie his best result of the year … Paul Menard finished seventh for his first top-10 finish in three Xfinity starts this season.

WHO HAD A BAD DAYMichael Annett, Ben Kennedy, JJ Yeley and Brandon Jones were in a Lap 38 wreck at the start of Stage 2 that began when Jones got loose on the backstretch. Annett, Kennedy and Yeley were eliminated from the race. Jones bounced back to finish ninth … Justin Allgaier finished 16th in his first finish outside the top 15 since Atlanta.

NOTABLE: Denny Hamlin is the 10th different driver to win a Xfinity race this season … Joe Gibbs Racing has four wins with three different drivers.

WHAT’S NEXT: American Ethanol E15 250 at Iowa Speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET on June 24 on Fox Sports 1

Elliott Sadler retakes Xfinity points lead after Michigan

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT

After a stage win and a race finish of third, Elliott Sadler retook the Xfinity Series points lead following the Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

Sadler entered the race trailing Justin Allgaier, his JR Motorsports teammate, by one point. Sadler now has a 21-point advantage over Allgaier, who finished 16th in the race.

The top five is completed by William Byron (-72), Daniel Hemric (-121) and Brennan Poole (-134).

Stats, results for Xfinity race at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin won a two-lap duel with William Byron to claim victory in the Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speeday.

Hamlin beat Byron by 12-thousandths of a second.

Completing the top five was Elliott Sadler, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch in Lap 1 accident after contact with Brad Keselowski

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT

Kyle Busch, the pole-sitter for the Xfinity Series’ Irsh Hills 250 at Michigan, was in a Lap 1 accident after he made contact with Brad Keselowski as the field neared Turn 1.

Busch, starting on the outside, pulled ahead of Keselowski once they cleared the start-finish line. Keselowski then moved up to outside line. As they approached Turn 1, Busch and his No. 18 Toyota moved up in front of Keselowski, but Busch had not cleared him.

Busch hit Keselowski, bounced off the outside wall and then began sliding down the track and into the grass inside Turn 1.

Busch was able to continue and stayed on the lead lap after pitting for repairs. Keselowski led every lap of the first stage.

“I don’t think (Busch) knew I was there,” Keselowksi said after the race. “I lifted the best I could, I guess I just didn’t do a good enough job lifting. I was already pulling up alongside of him. I tried to lift but I guess we could have done a better job. I had a big run and tried to go to the bottom and tried to go to the top. There was only so many places to go on the race track.”

The incident is the latest chapter in the long history between Busch and Keselowski, but it is the first on-track run-in between the drivers this year.

It comes a few weeks after Keselowski criticized Busch for his behavior in his post-race press conference after the Coke 600.

The accident was similar to one between the drivers last year in the Xfinity Series’ night race at Bristol. Busch called Keselowski a “dirty driver” after he made contact with Keselowski and hit the wall with less than five laps to go.

In 2013, Keselowski was on the receiving end of an accident at Kansas in the Xfinity Series, when Busch turned the No. 22 car on the frontstretch and sent Keselowski into the wall.

Keselowski let the world know how he felt about Busch in 2010. During driver introductions for the Bristol night race, Keselowski proclaimed “Kyle Busch is an ass” into a microphone.

 

Matt Crafton tops final Truck practice at Gateway

By Daniel McFadinJun 17, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT

Matt Crafton was fastest in final Camping World Truck Series practice session at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Crafton and his No. 88 truck posted a top speed of 135.976 mph.

Completing the top five: John Hunter Nemechek (135.722), Ben Rhodes (135.359), Justin Haley (134.928) and Austin Cindric (134.799).

Chase Briscoe recorded the most laps in the session with 36.

Nemechek had the best 10-lap average at 133.083 mph. Only three drivers made 10-lap runs.

Johnny Sauter and Grant Enfinger each made contact with the wall during the session. Sauter’s contact came on his first lap of the session. He did not return to the track and was 16th fastest. Enfinger also only made one lap and was 18th fastest.

