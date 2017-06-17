Christopher Bell leads opening Truck practice at Gateway

Christopher Bell posted the fastest lap in the opening practice session Saturday at Gateway Motorsports Park with a lap of 136.030 mph.
He was followed by Noah Gragson (135.915 mph), Chase Briscoe (135.747), Todd Gilliland (135.595) and Justin Haley (135.294).
Toyota took three of the top four spots with Bell, Gragson and Gilliland.
The series has another practice today before qualifying and racing later this evening.
Kyle Busch, the pole-sitter for the Xfinity Series’ Irsh Hills 250 at Michigan, was in a Lap 1 accident after he made contact with Brad Keselowski as the field neared Turn 1.
Busch, starting on the outside, pulled ahead of Keselowski once they cleared the start-finish line. Keselowski then moved up to outside line. As they approached Turn 1, Busch and his No. 18 Toyota moved up in front of Keselowski, but Busch had not cleared him.
Busch hit Keselowski, bounced off the outside wall and then began sliding down the track and into the grass inside Turn 1.
Busch was able to continue and stayed on the lead lap after pitting for repairs. Keselowski led every lap of the first stage.
The incident is the latest chapter in the long history between Busch and Keselowski, but it is the first on-track run-in between the drivers this year.
It comes a few weeks after Keselowski criticized Busch for his behavior in his post-race press conference after the Coke 600.
The accident was similar to one between the drivers last year in the Xfinity Series’ night race at Bristol. Busch called Keselowski a “dirty driver” after he made contact with Keselowski and hit the wall with less than five laps to go.
In 2013, Keselowski was on the receiving end of an accident at Kansas in the Xfinity Series, when Busch turned the No. 22 car on the frontstretch and sent Keselowski into the wall.
Keselowski let the world know how he felt about Busch in 2010. During driver introductions for the Bristol night race, Keselowski proclaimed “Kyle Busch is an ass” into a microphone.
Matt Crafton was fastest in final Camping World Truck Series practice session at Gateway Motorsports Park.
Crafton and his No. 88 truck posted a top speed of 135.976 mph.
Completing the top five: John Hunter Nemechek (135.722), Ben Rhodes (135.359), Justin Haley (134.928) and Austin Cindric (134.799).
Chase Briscoe recorded the most laps in the session with 36.
Nemechek had the best 10-lap average at 133.083 mph. Only three drivers made 10-lap runs.
Johnny Sauter and Grant Enfinger each made contact with the wall during the session. Sauter’s contact came on his first lap of the session. He did not return to the track and was 16th fastest. Enfinger also only made one lap and was 18th fastest.
Brad Keselowski had the fastest lap in Saturday’s final Cup practice at Michigan International Speedway, posing at lap of 197.401 mph.
He was followed by Kyle Busch (197.195 mph), Kyle Larson (197.061), Joey Logano (196.969) and Erik Jones (196.953).
Jimmie Johnson was ninth in his backup car at 196.260 mph.
“We need to work a little more on it to make it more comfortable for me, but all things considered we will be OK (Sunday),” Johnson said. “Just need to pass some cars again.”
AJ Allmendinger hit the wall in the final seconds of the session. Fox Sports 2 showed the team pulling its backup car out of the hauler.
“The left rear tire blew and I crashed,” Allmendinger said.
Kyle Larson had the best average over 10 consecutive laps at 195.416 mph. He was followed by Denny Hamlin (195.391 mph) and Kevin Harvick (195.188).
After attempting to fix the No. 48 car after Jimmie Johnson spun in practice Saturday morning, the team has decided to go to a backup car.
That means that Johnson will start at the rear of the 37-car field for Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Johnson qualified 13th.
The team rolled out a backup car about 30 minutes before Saturday’s final practice session was scheduled to begin.
Johnson lost control of the car in Turn 4 and slid into the grass in the morning practice. He drove the car back to the garage.
“I got loose into Turn 3 and fought it for a long time and unfortunately came around,” Johnson said. “Did a nice job of keeping it off the outside wall, but came back down the hill and into the grass and the front end dug in pretty good. I’m pretty surprised the guys feel like the damage isn’t too bad and they can get that stuff pulled back out and get the shape of the body back. So, we are out for the rest of this practice and we will get back on-track for the second one. Not the way we wanted to start the day, but it is what it is.”
He has won twice this year after starting at the rear.
He won after starting at the rear at Dover because of a rear gear change. He won after starting at the rear at Texas when his team failed to get through inspection before qualifying and didn’t make an attempt.
