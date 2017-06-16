Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

With deal through 2020, how realistic is it that Jimmie Johnson wins 100 races?

By Dustin LongJun 16, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

Unless Jimmie Johnson suddenly walks away, as Carl Edwards did before this season, the seven-time champion will race through the 2020 Cup season.

But was Friday’s three-year contract announcement Johnson’s final deal?

He’s not sure.

I’ve said it before and continue to say that when the fire does go out, I will step down,’’ Johnson said Friday at Michigan International Speedway. “I don’t have any framework now on a timeline. I just know that I’ve got three more years of trying to go out there and win championships and win races.’’

With seven titles and 83 victories, how much more can he win? Anticipating the Cup schedule remains 36 races a season and Johnson stays healthy, he has 130 races left before his new deal ends.

Johnson’s career winning percentage is 14.9 percent. That has dropped nearly a full percent since the end of the 2012 season.

While many factors can play a role in a driver’s chances of winning — including team, equipment and ability — should Johnson still win at even a 13 percent clip through the 2020 season, that would give him 17 wins and put him at 100. He would become only the third driver in NASCAR history to win 100 or more Cup races, joining Richard Petty (200) and David Pearson (105).

Even if Johnson wins only 9 percent of the races through 2020, that would give him 11 victories and he would have 94 — one more than Jeff Gordon. That would put Johnson third on the all-time list.

“I’ve never honestly been driven by stats,’’ Johnson said. “I’ve said it so many times, but it’s hard to ignore where I sit on the wins list and not let my competitive spirit kick in and want more. Certainly, I would love to climb further up the ladder there. Eight championships, I would love to stand alone at that.’’

At the end of the 2020 season, Johnson will be 45 years old and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him retire.

Mark Martin won five races in 2009 after he turned 50 years old, so it is possible that Johnson, who beat Martin for the title that year, could still win races as he gets older.

Just don’t expect Johnson to be running as long as Martin did.

“We watched Mark race deep into his career and be super competitive, race for championships into his 50s,’’ Johnson said. “I don’t think I’ve got that in me from a time commitment standpoint to go into my 50s in racing.’’

Another factor to consider in Johnson’s quest for more wins and titles is that he has been with crew chief Chad Knaus since 2002. Knaus’ contract expires after next season.

“I’ve said it before, I want to finish it with him,’’ Johnson said. “So, I’ll keep leaning on him. Those crew chief years, I like to call them dog years, I don’t have a clear picture on where that will take him, but I will do my best to keep him around as long as I can.”

Brad Keselowski, Elliott Sadler fastest in final Xfinity practice at Michigan

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski topped the speed charts for Friday’s second and final Xfinity Series practice for Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup regular and Michigan native made it around his home track with a best lap of 193.149 mph. Just a tick behind was Elliott Sadler (193.086 mph).

Third- through fifth-fastest were Brandon Jones (191.108), Ryan Sieg (190.713) and Denny Hamlin (189.763).

Sixth- through 10th-fastest were Matt Tifft (189.608 mph), Kyle Busch (189.534), Paul Menard (189.061), Daniel Hemric (188.788) and Ryan Reed (188.768).

A total of 39 drivers took laps in the session.

Click here for a full field rundown of Friday’s second and final Xfinity practice.

Spencer Gallagher, Ryan Reed fastest in first Xfinity practice at Michigan

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT

Spencer Gallagher and Ryan Reed were the fastest drivers in the first of two Xfinity Series practices today at Michigan International Speedway in preparation for Saturday’s Irish Hills 250.

Gallagher was the fastest of the 40 drivers that took to the two-mile, high-speed track, clocking in a speed of 190.305 mph. Reed was second-fastest at 190.119 mph.

NASCAR Cup regular Brad Keselowski was third-fastest at 189.708 mph, followed by fellow Cup regular Kyle Busch (189.499).

Elliott Sadler was fifth-fastest (189.459), followed by Brennan Poole (189.334), William Byron and Cole Custer (tied for seventh-fastest at 188.971 mph), Cup regular Denny Hamlin (188.952) and Brandon Jones (188.897).

The second and final Xfinity practice takes place later this afternoon from 3 to 3:55 p.m. ET.

Click here for the full field rundown of the first Xfinity practice.

Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch fastest in first NASCAR Cup practice at Michigan

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 1:06 PM EDT

Kyle Larson was fastest in Friday’s lone NASCAR Cup practice session at Michigan International Speedway.

Larson was one of four drivers who exceeded 200 mph, topping the 37 driver field that took to the two-mile, high-speed oval with a speed of 200.798 mph.

Kyle Busch was second-fastest at 200.619 mph, followed by Joey Logano (200.479), Martin Truex Jr. (200.094) and Jimmie Johnson (199.983).

Sixth through 10th-fastest were Jamie McMurray (199.972), Chase Elliott (199.772), Clint Bowyer (199.606), Pocono winner Ryan Blaney (199.545) and Kevin Harvick (199.540).

Cup drivers will qualify this afternoon at 4:15 p.m. ET, and then have two final practices on Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 race.

Click here for the full practice report.

Mario Andretti makes Ryan Blaney’s first Cup win even more special

By Dustin LongJun 16, 2017, 10:22 AM EDT

Of the nearly 200 congratulatory messages Ryan Blaney received after his first career Cup win last weekend at Pocono Raceway, one stood out.

“The coolest one I got, it wasn’t a text, but Mario Andretti tweeted at me,” Blaney said Friday morning at Michigan International Speedway. “That was really cool. That was probably the neatest one I saw.”

Blaney said before he answered all his text messages, he called his father. With a 45-minute drive to the airport and time before the plane took off, Blaney said he was able to respond to all the text messages he received.

While technology allowed many to reach out to Blaney after the win, he took an old-school approach to how he celebrated his win. No burnout.

“This year I kind of decided I didn’t want to do one any more,” Blaney said. “When I was younger I used to do them and loved them. They’re fun to do. I thought it was fitting not to do one in the Wood Brothers car because traditionally that’s not how they used to do it. They used to kind of go around and wave to the fans. I really didn’t see any negative things about not doing a burnout. Everyone thought that was pretty neat.”

