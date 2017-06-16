Three Cup teams to miss 15 minutes of practice at Michigan

The teams of Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones each will miss 15 minutes of practice today at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR announced.
Each team is being penalized for failing inspection twice before last weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway.
Cup practice goes from 11 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. ET today at Michigan.
Of the nearly 200 congratulatory messages Ryan Blaney received after his first career Cup win last weekend at Pocono Raceway, one stood out.
“The coolest one I got, it wasn’t a text, but Mario Andretti tweeted at me,” Blaney said Friday morning at Michigan International Speedway. “That was really cool. That was probably the neatest one I saw.”
Blaney said before he answered all his text messages, he called his father. With a 45-minute drive to the airport and time before the plane took off, Blaney said he was able to respond to all the text messages he received.
While technology allowed many to reach out to Blaney after the win, he took an old-school approach to how he celebrated his win. No burnout.
“This year I kind of decided I didn’t want to do one any more,” Blaney said. “When I was younger I used to do them and loved them. They’re fun to do. I thought it was fitting not to do one in the Wood Brothers car because traditionally that’s not how they used to do it. They used to kind of go around and wave to the fans. I really didn’t see any negative things about not doing a burnout. Everyone thought that was pretty neat.”
Alon Day will become the first driver from Israel to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series when he drives the No. 23 for BK Racing next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.
“Being the first Israeli who is going to race in NASCAR’s highest series is a dream come true,” Day said in a statement.
The 25-year-old from Tel Aviv is coming off a victory last week in a NASCAR Whelen Euro race in England.
“I like giving new drivers an opportunity, and Alon is a great road course driver,” team owner Ron Devine said in a statement. “He has been successful in other series around the world and deserves a shot in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.”
Day will be the fourth different driver in the No. 23 car this season. Joey Gase drove the car in the Daytona 500. Gray Gaulding drove the car in the next 13 races. Ryan Sieg is driving the car this weekend in Michigan.
EarthWater Limited will be the sponsor at Sonoma.
Jimmie Johnson has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep the seven-time champion at Hendrick Motorsports through 2020, the team announced Friday morning.
Hendrick Motorsports also announced that sponsor Lowe’s has signed an extension through the 2018 season.
Both contracts were set to expire after this season.
“My relationship with Lowe’s, Hendrick Motorsports and all of my teammates means so much to me,” the 41-year-old Johnson, who has recorded three wins this season, said in a statement. “I remember hoping to just win one race. Winning seven championships and 83 races was inconceivable, and now we have the opportunity to do even more together.
“It says a lot to have one sponsor, one crew chief and one team for so long. I couldn’t be more proud to represent everyone at Lowe’s and Hendrick Motorsports, and I continue to be as grateful for the opportunity as I was when we started.”
Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement: “Jimmie is one of the best to ever drive. We’re so fortunate to have him as part of our organization, and I feel even luckier to call him a friend. He’s a great champion, a terrific advocate for Lowe’s and a true ambassador for NASCAR. There’s no better person, and he’s as good in the race car today as he’s ever been.”
Lowe’s has served as Johnson’s sponsor at Hendrick since he drove three Cup races in 2001. Johnson began running the full season in 2002.
“It’s been amazing to ride alongside Jimmie, Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 48 team as we continue to make history in the sport,” Julie Cunnyngham, Lowe’s director of marketing, said in a statement. “We look forward to more great moments and unique opportunities to reach fans — on and off the track — together.”
Crew chief Chad Knaus’ contract runs through the 2018 season.
The big race weekend at Michigan International Speedway begins today.
The NASCAR Cup Series will have one practice session and qualifying for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have two practice sessions in preparation for Saturday’s Irish Hills 250.
Here’s how today’s schedule at the 2-mile fast track in Michigan’s Irish Hills shapes up:
(All times are Eastern)
8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open
9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup practice (Fox Sports 2, Motor Racing Network)
12:30 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS2)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)
4:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS2, MRN)