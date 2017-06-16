NASCAR America: My Home Track — Utah and Rocky Mountain Raceways

Jimmie Johnson has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep the seven-time champion at Hendrick Motorsports through 2020, the team announced Friday morning.

Hendrick Motorsports also announced that sponsor Lowe’s has signed an extension through the 2018 season.

Both contracts were set to expire after this season.

“My relationship with Lowe’s, Hendrick Motorsports and all of my teammates means so much to me,” the 41-year-old Johnson, who has recorded three wins this season, said in a statement. “I remember hoping to just win one race. Winning seven championships and 83 races was inconceivable, and now we have the opportunity to do even more together.

“It says a lot to have one sponsor, one crew chief and one team for so long. I couldn’t be more proud to represent everyone at Lowe’s and Hendrick Motorsports, and I continue to be as grateful for the opportunity as I was when we started.”

Said car owner Rick Hendrick in a statement: “Jimmie is one of the best to ever drive. We’re so fortunate to have him as part of our organization, and I feel even luckier to call him a friend. He’s a great champion, a terrific advocate for Lowe’s and a true ambassador for NASCAR. There’s no better person, and he’s as good in the race car today as he’s ever been.”

Lowe’s has served as Johnson’s sponsor at Hendrick since he drove three Cup races in 2001. Johnson began running the full season in 2002.

“It’s been amazing to ride alongside Jimmie, Hendrick Motorsports and the No. 48 team as we continue to make history in the sport,” Julie Cunnyngham, Lowe’s director of marketing, said in a statement. “We look forward to more great moments and unique opportunities to reach fans — on and off the track — together.”

Crew chief Chad Knaus’ contract runs through the 2018 season.

