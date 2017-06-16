Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Cup starting lineup for FireKeepers Casino 400: Larson on pole, Blaney goes for 2 in row

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT

If you like pure unadulterated speed, Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 is likely where you’ll find it.

Since its full repave in 2012, Michigan International Speedway has become the fastest track on the NASCAR Cup circuit. The retired Jeff Gordon holds the track’s speed record of 206.381 mph.

Kyle Larson, who won his first career Cup race last August at Michigan, looks to be the strongest driver and potentially the one to beat. Not only was Larson the fastest in Friday’s lone practice session, he also won the pole for Sunday’s race with a speed of 202.156 mph.

Larson feels especially at home at MIS because it suits his driving style the best — he likes speed, and lots of it, and rides the high line through the turns with aplomb. It’s not surprising, as MIS is a twin to another of Larson’s favorite tracks, Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Martin Truex Jr. will start on the outside of the front row for the third consecutive race.

Row 2 will feature Clint Bowyer starting from the third spot — tying his best start of the season — and Kyle Busch, who is still seeking his first win since last year’s Brickyard 400. In fact, all four of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Cup drivers have yet to reach victory lane in 2017.

Ryan Blaney, who won Sunday at Pocono, looks for a second straight win this Sunday at Michigan.

Row 3 features another JGR driver, Denny Hamlin, and last Sunday’s winner at Pocono, Ryan Blaney. If Blaney can make it two wins in a row, he’ll give the legendary Wood Brothers their 100th NASCAR Cup victory.

In Row 4, defending race winner Joey Logano starts from the seventh spot and looks to break a slide that has seen him fail to finish higher than 23rd in the last five races, and also caused him to drop from fifth to 11th in the NASCAR Cup driver standings. Jamie McMurray starts outside in the eighth position.

Lastly in Row 5, Matt Kenseth starts from the ninth position, while Chase Elliott is alongside, still looking for his first career Cup win.

There are only 37 drivers entered for this race.

Click here for the row-by-row starting lineup for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

Can Joey Logano’s recent slide finally come to an end Sunday at Michigan?

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Joey Logano has one Cup win in 2017, at Richmond on April 30.

If you thought that win clinched a spot for Logano in the upcoming 10-race NASCAR playoffs, you’d be wrong.

Logano’s win was encumbered due to a suspension violation found in inspection at the NASCAR R&D Center after Richmond. While the win still counted in the standings, it did not count toward playoff eligibility.

Compounding matters is Logano has not finished in the top 20 in each of the last five races. Since his win at Richmond, Logano has finished 32nd (Talladega), 37th (Kansas), 21st (Charlotte), 25th (Dover) and 23rd (Pocono).

Also during that time, the Team Penske driver has dropped from fifth to 11th in the Cup standings.

Just when Logano thinks he’s about ready to snap the streak, he has continued to extend it – mostly not of his own doing.

“It is not fun,” Logano said. “You have to keep life in perspective a lot of times with what you are doing out there.

“One of the funniest comments, maybe not the truth but, someone said, ‘We aren’t curing cancer out there, we are just trying to make circles really fast.’ It is something we can fix. This team is strong. We have been through this stuff before.”

But now Logano is back in friendly territory at Michigan International Speedway for the FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup race this weekend – a race he won last year.

Could Logano’s luck finally turn around at the 2-mile, high-speed oval?

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “Anytime you come to one of your best race tracks like here at Michigan, especially the way our last month-and-a-half has gone, it is a confidence builder for sure.”

This will be Logano’s 17th career Cup start at MIS. During that time, he’s earned two wins, four top-fives and 11 top 10s, as well as three poles.

And he was seventh in Friday’s qualifying session.

If there’s any place Logano can get another win and finally lock himself into the playoffs – provided it’s not another encumbered victory – is Sunday.

“It is on my mind,” Logano said of not being locked into the playoffs. “I would be lying if I said it wasn’t, but it isn’t something I am very concerned about.

“I feel like this team is strong enough to get through it. We just need to get through it, build momentum. The way these stages are, you can gain points pretty quick. We have proven we can lose them pretty quick.

“We have to be able to string three or four solid races together like we know how to. We have strung 15-20 great races together before. It is nothing this team hasn’t done before.”

Recording the third-fastest speed in Friday’s lone practice session behind Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch is a good start.

“To be able to unload today with decent speed, then switch to qualifying trim and find more that last run is definitely a nice turnaround for us,” he said. “We have been lacking a little speed but this seems like the best race track for us to turn this around.”

What has caused one of the worst streaks of misfortune and poor finishes in his career is still mystifying.

“We have about 15 areas we think,” Logano said. “A lot of it is process of elimination. I think there is a certain area we think we can get better but it takes a lot of time to fix that.

“It is not just a spring or wedge. Believe me, we have changed every spring we can change in these things. Over time we should be able to get back where we want to and already we are moving that way.

“We are balancing our cars better and trying to get to where we can get into the corner better. That seems to be our biggest lack right now, the entry of the corners. We are trying to fix that.

“It seems we’ve made a decent step this week. It seems like we are in a step in the right direction. We will keep working.”

Just like last year, Brandon Jones repeats with ARCA win at Michigan

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 7:52 PM EDT

Brandon Jones finished what he couldn’t last week at Pocono.

The 20-year-old Georgia native started first and finished second at Pocono, but he ended up first in Friday’s Corrigan Oil 200 ARCA Racing Series event at Michigan International Speedway.

Jones, who started from the pole and survived an early spin in the race on Lap 11, took the lead with seven laps to go to capture the 100-lap event. He’ll also race Saturday in the Xfinity Series race at MIS.

“It was crazy, for sure,” Jones told Fox Sports 1 in victory lane. “All in all, a great day. The car was fastest in qualifying and practice. This is awesome.”

It was Jones’ fourth career ARCA win, and his second consecutive triumph in the series at MIS.

Series points leader Austin Theriault finished second with his sixth top-five finish of the season, followed by Dalton Sargeant, Bret Homes and Gus Dean.

Kyle Larson picks up where he left off at Michigan, takes pole for Sunday’s race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

Kyle Larson’s love affair with Michigan International Speedway continued Friday.

Larson earned his first career NASCAR Cup victory last August at the 2-mile, high-speed oval. Then on Friday, not only was Larson fastest in practice, he also earned the pole for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400.

Larson was fastest of the 37 drivers who made qualifying attempts with a speed of 202.156 mph.

“I could tell by the RPM and engine, it was going to be a pretty good lap,” Larson told Fox Sports 2. “Getting the pole after winning here last year, we just hope to keep it going.

“So far, it’s a pretty good weekend, leading practice and then getting quick time here. It’s an exciting weekend, like I said, keep it going.”

It was Larson’s fourth pole in this season’s first 15 races, although two of those were due to qualifying being rained out.

For the third straight race, Martin Truex Jr. will start on the outside of the front row, qualifying second with a speed of 202.117 mph.

Third through fifth were Clint Bowyer (201.664 mph), Kyle Busch (201.523) and Denny Hamlin (201.337).

Sixth through 10th were Pocono winner Ryan Blaney (200.854), Joey Logano (200.770), Jamie McMurray (200.742), Matt Kenseth (200.730) and Chase Elliott (200.378).

The qualifying time for the No. 13 Chevrolet of Ty Dillon was disallowed for an unapproved body modification found in post-qualifying inspection. Dillon originally qualified 24th, but now he’ll start from the back of the field in Sunday’s race.

Click here for the full list of qualifying speeds.

Brad Keselowski, Elliott Sadler fastest in final Xfinity practice at Michigan

1 Comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 16, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski topped the speed charts for Friday’s second and final Xfinity Series practice for Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 at Michigan International Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup regular and Michigan native made it around his home track with a best lap of 193.149 mph. Just a tick behind was Elliott Sadler (193.086 mph).

Third- through fifth-fastest were Brandon Jones (191.108), Ryan Sieg (190.713) and Denny Hamlin (189.763).

Sixth- through 10th-fastest were Matt Tifft (189.608 mph), Kyle Busch (189.534), Paul Menard (189.061), Daniel Hemric (188.788) and Ryan Reed (188.768).

A total of 39 drivers took laps in the session.

Click here for a full field rundown of Friday’s second and final Xfinity practice.

