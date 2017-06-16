Alon Day to drive No. 23 for BK Racing at Sonoma

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alon Day will become the first driver from Israel to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series when he drives the No. 23 for BK Racing next weekend at Sonoma Raceway.

“Being the first Israeli who is going to race in NASCAR’s highest series is a dream come true,” Day said in a statement.

The 25-year-old from Tel Aviv is coming off a victory last week in a NASCAR Whelen Euro race in England.

“I like giving new drivers an opportunity, and Alon is a great road course driver,” team owner Ron Devine said in a statement. “He has been successful in other series around the world and deserves a shot in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.”

Day will be the fourth different driver in the No. 23 car this season. Joey Gase drove the car in the Daytona 500. Gray Gaulding drove the car in the next 13 races. Ryan Sieg is driving the car this weekend in Michigan.

EarthWater Limited will be the sponsor at Sonoma.

