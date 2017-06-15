Weekend schedules for Michigan (Cup, Xfinity) and Gateway (Trucks)

For the second consecutive weekend, NASCAR’s three national series will be racing in two different locations.
Michigan International Speedway will play host to both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, while Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis will host the Camping World Truck Series.
It’s also the first of two consecutive one-day standalone races for the Truck Series, which visits Iowa Speedway on Friday, June 23. The Trucks will also have another one-day standalone event on July 19 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Ohio.
Here’s the full weekend schedule for both venues:
(All times are Eastern)
Friday at Michigan
8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open
9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
11 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (Fox Sports 2, Motor Racing Network)
12:30 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS2)
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)
4:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS2, MRN)
Saturday at Michigan
6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens
7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open
9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS2, MRN)
10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (FS2)
11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
12 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)
1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions
1:30 p.m. – Irish Hills 250 Xfinity race (125 laps, 250 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Saturday at Gateway
8:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens
10:30 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. – Truck practice (no TV)
12:30 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (no TV)
5:45 p.m. – Truck qualifying (airs at 7 p.m. on FS1)
7 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting
8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions
8:30 p.m. – Drivin’ For Linemen 200 Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Sunday at Michigan
9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens
1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting
2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions
3 p.m. – FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup race (200 laps, 400 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)