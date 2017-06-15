Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Sam Hornish Jr. returns to Team Penske for three Xfinity races, possibly more

By Daniel McFadinJun 15, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

After nearly a nine-month absence, Sam Hornish Jr. will return to NASCAR competition next week with Team Penske in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday.

The 37-year-old driver will pilot Penske’s No. 22 Ford in three races, beginning with the June 24 race at Iowa Speedway. He will be back in the car July 29 at Iowa and on August 12 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Hornish’s history with Team Penske goes back to four IndyCar seasons with the team from 2004 – 2007. He won eight races, including the 2006 Indianapolis 500. He then made the move to NASCAR, where he competed in the Cup Series full-time from 2008-2010 with Penske and in 2015 with Richard Petty Motorsports.

He has 167 Cup starts since 2007 and 114 starts and four wins in the Xfinity Series since 2006.

“I’m really excited to return to Team Penske and get the opportunity to drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang in a few races this season,” Hornish said in a press release. “Team Penske continues to be one of the top teams in the Xfinity Series and I’m looking forward to once again working with them. Roger (Penske) and Team Penske have been a huge part of my racing career, so coming back here feels like home. I’m also really appreciative of everyone at Discount Tire for allowing me to take the reins of one of the most recognizable cars in the garage area.

“The new NASCAR eligibility rules also allow for drivers like me to compete in more races, so I hope to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

Penske may add more races to Hornish’s schedule as the year goes on.

The last time Hornish was on track, it was driving the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series. He competed in three races, in the July Iowa race, at Mid-Ohio and at Kentucky.

But before that, Hornish drove the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the June Iowa race. He led 183 laps and won the race, which was his first start of the year.

Weekend schedules for Michigan (Cup, Xfinity) and Gateway (Trucks)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT

For the second consecutive weekend, NASCAR’s three national series will be racing in two different locations.

Michigan International Speedway will play host to both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series, while Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis will host the Camping World Truck Series.

It’s also the first of two consecutive one-day standalone races for the Truck Series, which visits Iowa Speedway on Friday, June 23. The Trucks will also have another one-day standalone event on July 19 at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in Ohio.

Here’s the full weekend schedule for both venues:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday at Michigan

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

11 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Cup first practice (Fox Sports 2, Motor Racing Network)

12:30 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (FS2)

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:15 p.m. – Cup qualifying (multi-vehicle, three rounds) (FS2, MRN)

Saturday at Michigan

6:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9 – 9:55 a.m. – Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

10 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying (FS2)

11:45 a.m. – Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting

12 p.m. – Final Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

1 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

1:30 p.m. – Irish Hills 250 Xfinity race (125 laps, 250 miles) (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday at Gateway

8:30 a.m. – Truck garage opens

10:30 a.m. – 11:25 a.m. – Truck practice (no TV)

12:30 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. – Final Truck practice (no TV)

5:45 p.m. – Truck qualifying (airs at 7 p.m. on FS1)

7 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – Drivin’ For Linemen 200 Truck race (160 laps, 200 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday at Michigan

9:30 a.m. – Cup garage opens

1 p.m. – Cup driver/crew chief meeting

2:20 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

3 p.m. – FireKeepers Casino 400 Cup race (200 laps, 400 miles) (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney establishing himself as one of the drivers of the future

By Daniel McFadinJun 15, 2017, 9:30 AM EDT

Following Kyle Petty’s sit-down interview with Ryan Blaney, Petty, Greg Biffle, Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan discussed what the NASCAR world can expect from the 23-year-old driver after winning his first career Cup race last weekend.

With a love of Star Wars, his own podcast and a social media savvy, Blaney is a driver young generations of fans can relate to.

“When you talk to him, he shows up in Wood Brothers hat, a Ford F-150 shirt and he goes through the motions,” Petty said. “He’s a little bit of a throwback to Dale Jr. when you look at it like that. He knows social media, he’s a little forward thinking on things like that. But at the same time he has a tremendous amount of respect for the Wood Brothers and the history of the sport.”

Kligerman believes Blaney is the complete package when it comes to a driver NASCAR can attract fans to.

“I think if you can’t sell him to the fan base out there, then you can’t sell anyone,” Kligerman said. “There’s no hope for the future of the sport because he is a very cool, a very understanding and very marketable and intelligent race car driver that’s also really good at driving race cars.”

Watch the video for the complete discussion.

NASCAR America: Darrell Wallace Jr. on Cup debut: ‘truly a special day’

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT

Darrell Wallace’s Jr.’s Cup debut Sunday at Pocono Raceway was “truly a special day” for the 23-year-old driver.

At first African-American driver in the series in a decade who is also driving the famous No. 43, the moment brought a lot of attention to Wallace.

Wallace discussed the experience and what he learned from it with NASCAR America’s Dave Burns.

“Having the right people help you through that made it very easy,” Wallace said. “I felt I wasn’t overwhelmed by anything. I was still able to stay focused on what the big picture and that was making sure we did everything right inside the racecar and not losing track of my marks from going back and forth doing double duty.”

As focused as he was, Wallace was caught speeding on pit road three times on his way to finishing 26th in the race. Wallace attributed it to his unfamiliarity with the digital dashboards that are in Cup cars

“That was the biggest thing I learned,” Wallace said. “I’m going to work on some light stuff here in a little bit. Go and talk to (Crew chief) Drew (Blickensderfer) and the engineers about how we can manage that a little bit better, maybe get us a little bit more of a gap for error.”

Wallace also talked about his feinting spell after the race on pit road, which he said was “blown out of proportion.”

Watch the video for the full interview.

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to East Texas, about a mile from Dallas.

The track profiled is Devil’s Bowl Speedway, a half-mile track in Mesquite.

Devil’s Bowl has been graced by the presence of Jeff Gordon and Steve Kinser during its 40 years of competition.

But a big piece of the track’s history came in March 1978 when it hosted the first World of Outlaws sprint car race.

Watch the video to learn more about the track and racing in the Lone Star State.