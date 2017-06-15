NASCAR America live from 6-7 p.m. ET: Michigan preview, My Home Track: Utah

Today’s episode of NASCAR America runs from 6 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman host from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR On NBC analyst Steve Letarte joins us from Burton’s Garage.
Among the topics we’ll feature:
- The Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway, where Kyle Larson scored his first career Cup win in this race one year ago. Will we see another first-time winner at NASCAR’s fastest track? Or will a favorite veteran snap a lengthy winless streak?
- Parker Kligerman jumps in the iRacing simulator to show us the high speeds of Michigan, as well as the art of blocking.
- My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Utah. We’ll re-visit Bobby Isaac’s historic day at the Bonneville Salt Flats. We’ll also check out Rocky Mountain Raceways, a venue that offers several different types of racing.
