NASCAR America: Kligerman takes to simulator to show how to get around Michigan

What’s the best way to get around the two-mile, high-banked oval at Michigan International Speedway?
There’s several ways, particularly since MIS has become the fastest track in NASCAR Cup.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Parker Kligerman jumped into the iRacing simulator to show us the high speeds of Michigan, as well as the art of blocking.
In one of the coolest features we’ve ever had on NASCAR America, NASCAR Cup star Brad Keselowski and NASCAR America’s Kelli Stavast took a step — a big step, that is — in time.
The pair took a ride around Michigan International Speedway in a 1901 Ford Sweepstakes Car, that in its day got up to a “fast” speed of 70 mph. It also was the model that helped Henry Ford start the Ford Motor Company.
Sure, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known more for his success at places like Talladega and Daytona.
But Michigan International Speedway has played a vital role in Earnhardt’s career, as well. For it’s at the little track on the outskirts of bucolic Brookly, Michigan, where Junior has twice snapped long winless streaks.
First, a 76-race slump that finally ended at the two-mile track in 2008.
Expectations were high that Earnhardt, who won in only his 15th race with Hendrick Motorsports, would go on to win a number of races the remainder of that season.
Wrong.
Instead, the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet would go on to the longest winless streak of his career: 143 races without reaching victory lane.
He finally snapped that long dry spell, and once again it was at MIS, in 2012.
Earnhardt now returns to Michigan once again riding yet another lengthy winless streak of 33 races.
Will lightning strike once again for Earnhardt on Sunday? That’s what our analysts discussed in Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America.
Corner entry is important, as is getting air to the nose of a race car at almost every type of racetrack in the NASCAR Cup Series.
We saw that at Pocono Raceway and we’ll see it this Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, our analysts Parker Kligerman and Steve Letarte discussed why all that is important, and how we saw it in the closing laps during the battle between Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick this past Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
Blaney, of course, won by holding off Harvick, particularly in the corners.
There’s no question that Chase Elliott likes Michigan International Speedway.
After all, in his first two NASCAR Cup starts there last season, he finished runner-up both times.
Elliott was disconsolate for his second-place showings in both races, particularly the final restart late in each race.
“Can’t do dumb stuff and expect to win,” Elliott said after last year’s spring race. “I did dumb stuff, so I can’t expect to win.”
But as Steve Letarte and Parker Kligerman said on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Elliott will learn from his mistakes and it will only make him a better driver — and a potential winner Sunday in his return to the two-mile MIS oval.
“The biggest hurdle will be remembering those restarts, remembering those two races last year,” Letarte said.