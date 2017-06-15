NASCAR America: Can Dale Earnhardt Jr. snap another winless streak at Michigan?

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sure, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known more for his success at places like Talladega and Daytona.

But Michigan International Speedway has played a vital role in Earnhardt’s career, as well. For it’s at the little track on the outskirts of bucolic Brookly, Michigan, where Junior has twice snapped long winless streaks.

First, a 76-race slump that finally ended at the two-mile track in 2008.

Expectations were high that Earnhardt, who won in only his 15th race with Hendrick Motorsports, would go on to win a number of races the remainder of that season.

Wrong.

Instead, the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet would go on to the longest winless streak of his career: 143 races without reaching victory lane.

He finally snapped that long dry spell, and once again it was at MIS, in 2012.

Earnhardt now returns to Michigan once again riding yet another lengthy winless streak of 33 races.

Will lightning strike once again for Earnhardt on Sunday? That’s what our analysts discussed in Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Check out the video above.