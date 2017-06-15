NASCAR America: Can Dale Earnhardt Jr. snap another winless streak at Michigan?

Sure, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known more for his success at places like Talladega and Daytona.
But Michigan International Speedway has played a vital role in Earnhardt’s career, as well. For it’s at the little track on the outskirts of bucolic Brookly, Michigan, where Junior has twice snapped long winless streaks.
First, a 76-race slump that finally ended at the two-mile track in 2008.
Expectations were high that Earnhardt, who won in only his 15th race with Hendrick Motorsports, would go on to win a number of races the remainder of that season.
Wrong.
Instead, the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet would go on to the longest winless streak of his career: 143 races without reaching victory lane.
He finally snapped that long dry spell, and once again it was at MIS, in 2012.
Earnhardt now returns to Michigan once again riding yet another lengthy winless streak of 33 races.
Will lightning strike once again for Earnhardt on Sunday? That’s what our analysts discussed in Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America.
Check out the video above.
Corner entry is important, as is getting air to the nose of a race car at almost every type of racetrack in the NASCAR Cup Series.
We saw that at Pocono Raceway and we’ll see it this Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
On Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, our analysts Parker Kligerman and Steve Letarte discussed why all that is important, and how we saw it in the closing laps during the battle between Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick this past Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
Blaney, of course, won by holding off Harvick, particularly in the corners.
Check out the strategy in the video above.
There’s no question that Chase Elliott likes Michigan International Speedway.
After all, in his first two NASCAR Cup starts there last season, he finished runner-up both times.
Elliott was disconsolate for his second-place showings in both races, particularly the final restart late in each race.
“Can’t do dumb stuff and expect to win,” Elliott said after last year’s spring race. “I did dumb stuff, so I can’t expect to win.”
But as Steve Letarte and Parker Kligerman said on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America, Elliott will learn from his mistakes and it will only make him a better driver — and a potential winner Sunday in his return to the two-mile MIS oval.
“The biggest hurdle will be remembering those restarts, remembering those two races last year,” Letarte said.
MDM Motorsports announced Thursday that it has withdrawn its No. 99 Chevrolet Silverado from Saturday’s Drivin’ For Linemen 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park.
The team issued a media release that its decision is due primarily to the damage the No. 99 incurred in the vicious crash that involved Timothy Peters on the second-to-last lap last Friday at Texas.
While the team has a back-up truck, many of the suspension parts it needs were damaged in the Texas wreck.
“We came back to the shop and spent Monday assessing the damage to the race truck, and more specifically, the racing components,” said MDM competition director Mark McFarland. “While we had a truck at the shop to race in the event of damage at Texas, we were relying on the suspension components to come back in race-able condition.
“That obviously wasn’t the case when the Metabo Chevy spun into the infield grass at Texas and created the conditions for the truck to flip and land on its roof.”
Peters was scheduled to make his second start for MDM at Gateway.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the MDM employees that worked on the truck to ensure the seat was properly mounted for Timothy Peters and for the safety devices that all performed their jobs,” McFarland said. “However, we would be doing a disservice to our sponsors, partners and Timothy this weekend if we showed up with a truck that crew chief Shane Huffman didn’t feel was capable of competing for the win.”
The team plans to return for the next two races on the Truck schedule at Iowa and Kentucky, with Brandon Jones slated to be behind the wheel of the No. 99.
No driver nor sponsor has been named for the truck for the race at Eldora Speedway.
Thursday’s announcement of the Truck Series race pullout will not have any impact on MDM’s participation in Friday’s ARCA race at Michigan International Speedway. The team is fielding three drivers in the event: Brandon Jones, Sheldon Creed and Vinnie Miller.”
Follow @JerryBonkowski
Joey Logano is a man of his word who puts his money where his mouth is.
Wednesday, to commemorate his 10,000th Twitter post, Logano challenged followers that if it was retweeted 10,000 times, he’d donate an equal amount to Habitat for Humanity.
Given Logano has over 421,000 Twitter followers, hitting 10,000 appeared very likely to hit – and indeed it was in less than 24 hours.
Ergo, Logano will now donate $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity.
Check out the following tweets about Logano’s charitable largesse:
Follow @JerryBonkowski