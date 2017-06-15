Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Logano’s tweet winds up being worth $10,000 for Habitat for Humanity

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

Joey Logano is a man of his word who puts his money where his mouth is.

Wednesday, to commemorate his 10,000th Twitter post, Logano challenged followers that if it was retweeted 10,000 times, he’d donate an equal amount to Habitat for Humanity.

Given Logano has over 421,000 Twitter followers, hitting 10,000 appeared very likely to hit – and indeed it was in less than 24 hours.

Ergo, Logano will now donate $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity.

Check out the following tweets about Logano’s charitable largesse:

NASCAR America live from 6-7 p.m. ET: Michigan preview, My Home Track: Utah

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America runs from 6 to 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman host from our Stamford, Connecticut studio, while NASCAR On NBC analyst Steve Letarte joins us from Burton’s Garage.

Among the topics we’ll feature:

  • The Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway, where Kyle Larson scored his first career Cup win in this race one year ago. Will we see another first-time winner at NASCAR’s fastest track? Or will a favorite veteran snap a lengthy winless streak?
  • Parker Kligerman jumps in the iRacing simulator to show us the high speeds of Michigan, as well as the art of blocking.
  • My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows stops in Utah. We’ll re-visit Bobby Isaac’s historic day at the Bonneville Salt Flats. We’ll also check out Rocky Mountain Raceways, a venue that offers several different types of racing.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 6 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Denny Hamlin: ‘No remorse’ for retiring Dale Jr. in final Daytona start

By Daniel McFadinJun 15, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Denny Hamlin made it pretty clear how he would approach a hypothetical last-lap battle with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the July 1 race at Daytona International Speedway.

“I don’t have any remorse for the retiring drivers,” Hamlin said Thursday at an event promoting the Coke Zero 400.

It’s a topic Hamlin said is raised around him “all the time” in the lead up to Earnhardt’s final Cup start at the superspeedway, a track that is an important part of both driver’s careers.

Earnhardt will return to Daytona for the final time as a driver seeking his 18th career win at the 2.5-mile track, including points and non-points races (11), as well as six Xfinity victories. Two of Earnhardt’s wins have come in the sport’s biggest race, the Daytona 500 (2004 and 2014).

Hamlin, meanwhile, has seven total Cup Daytona wins, including the 2016 Daytona 500. He also has one Xfinity win.

Of course the “What if?” scenario of two of the best restrictor-plate drivers battling in the closing laps at Daytona would be an enticing one.

“‘Would you do anything different racing Dale Jr. for a win’?” Hamlin said, repeating the question he’s been asked. “We all are on our own different agendas. Even though we kind of sympathize, ‘Hey, he’s going to be retiring, take it easy on the old guy.’

“I remember a guy that was retiring last year that took me out at Sonoma on the last lap.”

That “guy” was Tony Stewart. He and Hamlin exchanged the lead twice in the last few turns of the road course where Stewart had won twice before.

Stewart caught Hamlin on the final turn and slammed the No. 11 Toyota into the pit road wall before streaking to the finish line to claim his 49th and final Cup win.

Hamlin won’t give Earnhardt an inch, but such a showdown is exactly what he wants.

“Ideally, I’d like to beat Dale Jr. on the last lap at Daytona,” Hamlin said. “I know it might be a bad thing for the fans, they might not like it. My fans surely will and I know it would be a great moment for me.”

Austin Dillon makes one of most meaningful swaps in his life

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

The phrase “hand in glove” has new meaning for NASCAR Cup driver Austin Dillon.

Dillon recently received a letter from U.S. Air Force pilot Lt. Colonel W. Philip Pearsall that included a rather unique gift – the aviator’s gloves that he wore on countless flight missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“To the outsider, they look like dirty, smelly and meaningless gloves,” Pearsall wrote to Dillon. “To me and now to you, they are more than that. I wore these gloves on every single mission I flew over Iraq and Afghanistan from 2003-2006 … across 50-plus sorties.

“The reason I am giving them to you is simple … it represents sacrifice, sweat, dedication and hard work. All of those things are exactly what led you to your inevitable first Cup Series win (last month at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600).

“So, I’d like to offer you a trade. My gloves for yours. I’m not asking for your race win gloves but I have a Dow driver’s suit of yours that I won during your 3-on-3 auction last year and I’d love to have some gloves or shoes to hang in my office with the suit.”

Dillon didn’t hesitate. He’s sending Pearsall a set of his race gloves in return, as requested.

Here’s part of Dillon’s response on Instagram:

“One of the coolest things I’ve ever received came through the mail today. Hope you guys read the letter. It’s so awesome knowing that our true heroes that defend our country are the biggest @nascar fans. My gloves are headed your way my friend. #nascarsalutes

While he may not be in the military, Dillon is obviously a big supporter — and deserves a big salute himself.

Harvick, Blaney, Suarez entered in Sonoma K&N West race next weekend

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 15, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Several NASCAR Cup drivers will take part in next weekend’s NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway, track officials announced Thursday.

Cup drivers competing in the June 24 Carneros 200 K&N race include Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez.

Ryan Blaney (Getty Images)

Harvick will drive the No. 4 for Jefferson Pitts Racing. It will be Harvick’s first K&N start since 2007 at Iowa, where he earned his seventh win in the series in 22 career starts.

“(I’m) going to be the old guy that shows up,” Harvick said in a media release. “I have fun when I go do those events. You’d love to win and you want to go out and do that obviously to be competitive; it’s just a series that gave me several breaks and several opportunities to showcase what I did as a kid.”

Harvick isn’t the only Cup driver who will be making his first K&N start in a long while. Blaney has just one prior West series start, but he made the most of it, winning at Phoenix in 2011.

Daniel Suarez (Getty Images)

Blaney, who earned his first Cup win Sunday at Pocono, will race with GCR Racing, while Suarez will race for MDM Motorsports in the team’s first K&N West start of the season. It will be Suarez’s first race in the K&N West since 2012 and his first overall K&N race (in the East Series) since 2014.

Among other notable names that will compete in the 64-lap Carneros 200 include up-and-coming drivers Todd Gilliland, Derek Kraus, Julia Landauer, Will Rodgers and Michael Self.

Follow @JerryBonkowski