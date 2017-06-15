Harvick, Blaney, Suarez entered in Sonoma K&N West race next weekend

Harvick will drive the No. 4 for Jefferson Pitts Racing. It will be Harvick’s first K&N start since 2007 at Iowa, where he earned his seventh win in the series in 22 career starts.
“(I’m) going to be the old guy that shows up,” Harvick said in a media release. “I have fun when I go do those events. You’d love to win and you want to go out and do that obviously to be competitive; it’s just a series that gave me several breaks and several opportunities to showcase what I did as a kid.”
Harvick isn’t the only Cup driver who will be making his first K&N start in a long while. Blaney has just one prior West series start, but he made the most of it, winning at Phoenix in 2011.
Blaney, who earned his first Cup win Sunday at Pocono, will race with CGR, while Suarez will race for MDM Motorsports in the team’s first K&N West start of the season. It will be Suarez’s first race in the K&N West since 2012 and his first overall K&N race (in the East Series) since 2014.
The phrase “hand in glove” has new meaning for NASCAR Cup driver Austin Dillon.
Dillon recently received a letter from U.S. Air Force pilot Lt. Colonel W. Philip Pearsall that included a rather unique gift – the aviator’s gloves that he wore on countless flight missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“To the outsider, they look like dirty, smelly and meaningless gloves,” Pearsall wrote to Dillon. “To me and now to you, they are more than that. I wore these gloves on every single mission I flew over Iraq and Afghanistan from 2003-2006 … across 50-plus sorties.
“The reason I am giving them to you is simple … it represents sacrifice, sweat, dedication and hard work. All of those things are exactly what led you to your inevitable first Cup Series win (last month at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600).
“So, I’d like to offer you a trade. My gloves for yours. I’m not asking for your race win gloves but I have a Dow driver’s suit of yours that I won during your 3-on-3 auction last year and I’d love to have some gloves or shoes to hang in my office with the suit.”
Dillon didn’t hesitate. He’s sending Pearsall a set of his race gloves in return, as requested.
Here’s part of Dillon’s response on Instagram:
“One of the coolest things I’ve ever received came through the mail today. Hope you guys read the letter. It’s so awesome knowing that our true heroes that defend our country are the biggest @nascar fans. My gloves are headed your way my friend. #nascarsalutes”
Kyle Benjamin, a first-generation racer, doesn’t know whose idea it was to set him down the path of auto racing. But his earliest memory of visiting a track, a dirt track for go-karts, at the age of 5 is … distinct.
“I was so excited when I got to the track, I took off running and ran a lap around it,” Benjamin told NBC Sports. “When I finished my lap I puked. … I ran a lap around the track and puked everywhere. That’s probably my earliest memory of racing. I think it’s actually the first time I went to a track.”
Within 10 years, the native of Easley, South Carolina, would make history by becoming the youngest winner in the ARCA Racing Series, winning at Madison International Speedway in his sixth start with Venturini Motorsports.
“It was really cool, especially since you’re making the jump to a heavy car and you want to perform in a heavy car because that’s what you’re going to be in if you continue to move up the ladder,” Benjamin said.
He has continued to master “heavy cars,” winning five K&N Pro Series East races in the last three years. That resulted in a five-race deal to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series this year.
In his first two races, Benjamin qualified on the front row, including his first career pole last weekend at Pocono Raceway. He’ll be back next weekend at Iowa Speedway driving JGR’s No. 18 Toyota. Right now, Benjamin is only scheduled to compete in less than 10 races all year, including this weekend’s ARCA race at Michigan International Speedway.
“My off-time in the summer time is just doing some summer classes and doing some school. That’s pretty much it,” Benjamin said. “There’s not a whole lot in-between, which is why I’d like to be racing. I like to be at the track. It’s tough this year because I’m used to racing about 30-something races a year and I’m down to I think eight total or seven total. It’s been kind of tough.”
The following Q&A has been edited and condensed.
NBC Sports: On your website, it says your hobby is collecting trophies. Where do you keep all your trophies?
Benjamin: I keep all the cool ones in the house, but there’s too many of those to keep them in the house so we gotta have to a storage facility for that one. But all the cool ones, the ones I really love, like the ARCA trophies and all the really big late model trophies, I keep in my house.
NBC Sports: Which trophy means the most to you?
Benjamin: The coolest trophy I have has to be the Dover trophy in K&N. The Monster Mile. You can’t beat Miles. Probably the coolest trophy in NASCAR, for sure.
NBC Sports: What’s on your bucket list that’s not related to racing?
Benjamin: That’s a tough one. One thing I’ve wanted to do is go skydiving. That’s probably on my bucket list. It’s one the things I think is on most people’s bucket lists, but I think it would be a really cool thing to do.
NBC Sports: Is driving at 180 mph not enough for you?
Benjamin: I guess not. You’re probably falling at 180 mph, too, out of an airplane I guess it would be kind of similar. It would be a really neat feeling to go experience that and also have bragging rights to say you’ve done it.
NBC Sports: If you were in the Bristol Cup race, what would your introduction song be?
Benjamin: That’s an even tougher one. Let me think for a second … It would have to be something funny, which is a problem. Probably “Another One Bites the Dust” (by Queen). That’s the only one I can think of that would be a funny one to play.
NBC Sports: What was the last song you got stuck in your head?
Benjamin: You’re going to laugh, but it’s actually a Katie Perry song. Me and my sister got it stuck in our head probably a week ago. I was singing it non-stop. I think it was “Roar” by Katie Perry. It’s funny when you get it stuck in your head. I would never just listen to that song, but it was stuck in my head for a week. It’s such an off-the-wall song.
NBC Sports: What’s the coolest merchandise you could imagine seeing your name or face on?
Benjamin: Someone having a tattoo with my face or name on it would be cool. That’s what I want to see. That would be cool. People do it, it’s amazing, but people do it.
NBC Sports: If you could add a track to your Xfinity schedule, what would it be?
Benjamin: I’d probably add Bristol, that’s probably one of my favorite tracks. Either that or Dover. Between those two, probably Bristol because you can’t beat that place. It’s such a cool place as far as the size and how fast you run around that place. It’s a different track and it’s also not a track you have to deal with the aero on, which is what I like about it too.
NBC Sports: You’re from Easley, South Carolina. What’s the coolest thing about Easley?
Benjamin: Probably Clemson right now. I know it’s not in Easley, but it’s so close to Easley. It’s about five minutes away. It’s right next to it, so I kind of include that. But it’s pretty cool to have a (college football) national championship team here right by your house.
NBC Sports: What’s the most emotional reaction you’ve had to a sporting event that wasn’t racing?
Benjamin: Probably the first (Clemson) loss to Alabama (in 2016 national title football game), that was pretty tough. I thought we had that game won. I was on the edge of my seat the whole game and I couldn’t believe how that thing ended.
NBC Sports: So you had more of an emotional reaction to Clemson losing the national championship than winning it?
Benjamin: Yeah, probably because I really thought that we had it. The whole game I thought we had them beat. I forget exactly how we did it, but we gave up a big play that allowed them to win the game. It was a heartbreak because at halftime I thought we had it and it wasn’t long after that that we lost it, so I was kind of emotional.
NBC Sports: If you have a day without any racing or family obligations, how do you spend you day?
Benjamin: If it was in the winter time, at the beginning of the race season, I’d probably be snowboarding. If it was in the summer time, I’d be mountain biking for sure.
NBC Sports: What’s your best snowboarding story?
Benjamin: Probably the time I almost broke my legs. I just started, I wasn’t really ready to hit it. My friend talked me into it. I don’t really know how to describe what I jumped. I guess you could call it a box jump or a pipe jump. But I hit that thing, I didn’t know what I was doing. I probably sailed 20 feet past the landing, way up in the air. … I thought I was going to break my legs, I don’t know how I didn’t. I must have landed perfectly, cause I was so high in the air it should have hurt something, but I got lucky on that deal.
After nearly a nine-month absence, Sam Hornish Jr. will return to NASCAR competition next week with Team Penske in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday.
The 37-year-old driver will pilot Penske’s No. 22 Ford in three races, beginning with the June 24 race at Iowa Speedway. He will be back in the car July 29 at Iowa and on August 12 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Hornish’s history with Team Penske goes back to four IndyCar seasons with the team from 2004-07. He won eight races, including the 2006 Indianapolis 500. He then made the move to NASCAR, where he competed in the Cup Series full-time from 2008-10 with Penske and in 2015 with Richard Petty Motorsports.
He has 167 Cup starts since 2007 and 114 starts and four wins in the Xfinity Series since 2006.
“I’m really excited to return to Team Penske and get the opportunity to drive the No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang in a few races this season,” Hornish said in a press release. “Team Penske continues to be one of the top teams in the Xfinity Series. and I’m looking forward to once again working with them.
“Roger (Penske) and Team Penske have been a huge part of my racing career, so coming back here feels like home. I’m also really appreciative of everyone at Discount Tire for allowing me to take the reins of one of the most recognizable cars in the garage area.
“The new NASCAR eligibility rules also allow for drivers like me to compete in more races, so I hope to take full advantage of this opportunity.”
Penske may add more races to Hornish’s schedule as the year goes on.
The last time Hornish was on track, he drove the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series. He competed in three races, in the July Iowa race, at Mid-Ohio and at Kentucky.
But before that, Hornish drove the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the June Iowa race. He led 183 laps and won the race, which was his first start of the year. He also won at Iowa for JGR in 2014.