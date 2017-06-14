Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Darrell Wallace Jr. on Cup debut: ‘truly a special day’

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 9:12 PM EDT

Darrell Wallace’s Jr.’s Cup debut Sunday at Pocono Raceway was “truly a special day” for the 23-year-old driver.

At first African-American driver in the series in a decade who is also driving the famous No. 43, the moment brought a lot of attention to Wallace.

Wallace discussed the experience and what he learned from it with NASCAR America’s Dave Burns.

“Having the right people help you through that made it very easy,” Wallace said. “I felt I wasn’t overwhelmed by anything. I was still able to stay focused on what the big picture and that was making sure we did everything right inside the racecar and not losing track of my marks from going back and forth doing double duty.”

As focused as he was, Wallace was caught speeding on pit road three times on his way to finishing 26th in the race. Wallace attributed it to his unfamiliarity with the digital dashboards that are in Cup cars

“That was the biggest thing I learned,” Wallace said. “I’m going to work on some light stuff here in a little bit. Go and talk to (Crew chief) Drew (Blickensderfer) and the engineers about how we can manage that a little bit better, maybe get us a little bit more of a gap for error.”

Wallace also talked about his feinting spell after the race on pit road, which he said was “blown out of proportion.”

Watch the video for the full interview.

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 8:04 PM EDT

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes you to East Texas, about a mile from Dallas.

The track profiled is Devil’s Bowl Speedway, a half-mile track in Mesquite.

Devil’s Bowl has been graced by the presence of Jeff Gordon and Steve Kinser during its 40 years of competition.

But a big piece of the track’s history came in March 1978 when it hosted the first World of Outlaws sprint car race.

Watch the video to learn more about the track and racing in the Lone Star State.

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney talks life after Cup win, relationship with father

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

Three days after his first NASCAR Cup Series win, Ryan Blaney sat down with NASCAR America’s Kyle Petty, who 31 years ago also earned his first Cup win with Wood Brothers Racing.

Blaney, 23, shared how he celebrated his with friends, including with neighbor and friend Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Before you ask, yes, there was beer.

“It ended up being four coolers and 11 or 12 cases,” Blaney said of the beer tht was provided by Earnhardt. “There was so much left it was unbelievable. That was super nice of him to do … He was ready to go, that was pretty cool.”

The driver of the No. 21 also talked about the challenge of winning in the Cup Series compared to the Truck and Xfinity Series.

Blaney, a third-generation driver, then explains how the similarities between the Blaney family and the Wood family helps them get along.

“We’re just racing people,” Blaney said. “It’s just been in their family for generations and decades. I think that’s what helps us bond so well and have so much in common and for us to get along so great is that’s all we knew growing up. And that’s all we still know and all we care about. … They’re not only great race car drivers and great pioneers for the sport, they’re also great people.”

Blaney said his father, former NASCAR driver Dave Blaney, was the first person he called after his win Sunday. He said his dad is usually the first person he calls after every race in order to discuss how he can improve.

“That was pretty neat to hear his voice right away,” Blaney said. “You know him, he’s not a very (emotional) guy and it was cool to hear the joy in his voice and to be happy and proud and as his son that’s all you want.”

Watch the above video for the full interview with Kyle Petty.

NASCAR America: Dale Jr.’s crew chief breaks down his woes, short-term goals

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Not much has gone right for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final NASCAR Cup Series season and that trend reared its head again last weekend at Pocono.

Earnhardt finished 38th in the Pocono 400 after a bad shift on a restart resulted in a race-ending mechanical problem.

NASCAR America’s Dave Burns talked with Earnhardt’s crew chief, Greg Ives, about the season so far and what the team’s looking forward to.

“Looking at the system, the transmission, the shifter that Dale uses, nothing was different, nothing was different from what he had in the past,” Ives said. “The nice thing about having in-car camera and all the technology we have now, we kind understand the situation Dale was in.”

Earnhardt is winless so far this year and most point to the upcoming Coke Zero 400 at Daytona as his best shot at winning. But Ives has a different viewpoint.

“You look at every track the same way I think,” Ives said. “You look at Michigan, he has two wins there. Sonoma, we’ve run really well there in the last two years there. I felt like we had an opportunity to win without a late-race accident with Carl Edwards. We go into each track with a loot of confidence. I think that confidence comes from a lot of preparation and effort.”

Watch the above video for the full interview.

When it comes to the cause of Earnhardt’s bad shift, NASCAR America analysts disagree.

Reporter Nate Ryan believes it’s a result of a lack of muscle memory due to having missed 18 races at the end of last year, including the second Pocono race. Analyst Greg Biffle sees it as there being a minor difference in the transmission and not a lack of confidence.

“I’ve pulled it into second gear many times in my career, it’s easy to do,” Biffle said. “Nothing has changed from the team’s side. I’m telling you, the seating position or the stiffness in the spring, I don’t know how many times I’ll tell you the team says there’s nothing different, but something’s different.”

Danica Patrick says she ‘had a moment’ when she lectured fans at Pocono

3 Comments
By Dustin LongJun 14, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

Danica Patrick admits the prudent thing would have been to “just keep walking” when she was booed by fans last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Instead, Patrick approached those fans and lectured them, telling them “I have feelings.’’

Patrick also told the fans: “My job is to not sign autographs, right? My job is to drive the car and tell the crew chief what is going on. I don’t appreciate the boos. It hurts my feelings.’’

While in Boston on Wednesday to promote next month’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Patrick discussed what happened at Pocono.

She said she “had a moment,’’ according to The Associated Press.

“Every now and again they just catch you in a moment, and I had a moment,” she said.

The episode started when Patrick was walking from pit road to the garage after qualifying at Pocono. Fans were cordoned on both sides to allow teams to pass by. An adult male fan slipped through and nearly reached Patrick before a security guard physically restrained the individual. The fan appeared to be holding something to sign.

Patrick turned to see what happened and kept walking. A few fans booed her and that’s when she turned and walked toward those fans.

She said Wednesday she didn’t sign for that man stopped by security because she “didn’t feel it was right to honor that person for disrespecting the security guard.”

Patrick’s comment to the fans that it’s not her job to sign autographs has ignited a debate among NASCAR drivers on if it is their job.

Kevin Harvick, a teammate to Patrick at Stewart-Haas Racing, said on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Happy Hours” this week that: “I feel like signing autographs is 100 (percent) a part of my job description. It’s just something that you should do.

“I feel like the fans are a big part of what we do. For me, it’s important to support the fan base and the people that we have to give them what they want. I used to be one of those guys …  ‘Dang it, I don’t want to stop and sign autographs,’ or ‘I don’t want to do the autograph session.’ … I believe signing autographs is definitely a part of what you do and a responsibility of every driver in that garage.’’

Ryan Blaney, who scored his first career Cup win last weekend at Pocono, addressed the issue on his podcast “The Glass Case of Emotion” on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s part of our job to sign autographs, I think it’s something that we should do,’’ Blaney said. “I like to do it a lot. If you’re worried about getting to your car, go early to where you have 10 minutes to stop and sign for fans. I mainly try to sign for kids. That’s my priority.’’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also talked about the issue on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, this week.

“I hate it for Danica because it paints her in a bad light, but she brought it on herself,’’ Earnhardt said. “You never know when a camera’s rolling, whose watching. It’s certainly true in that case.”

Earnhardt said signing autographs can help him if he’s frustrated with his performance.

“The thing is I have found that what makes me feel better is actually going and signing autographs because the fans talk to you and go ‘I saw your qualifying, I saw it wasn’t very good. No problem, you’re going to get them tomorrow,’” Earnhardt said.

“That’s all you really want to hear, from whoever is going to tell you that. You’re feeling like crap, you’re disappointed. … Actually going to talk to the fans and hearing their reinforcement, their positive reinforcement is good for me. I kind of seek that out in those moments because I know once I go through that process of signing some autographs, talking and interacting, you kind of get your priorities readjusted, what’s important.’’

