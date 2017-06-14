Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Dale Jr.’s crew chief breaks down his woes, short-term goals

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Not much has gone right for Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his final NASCAR Cup Series season and that trend reared its head again last weekend at Pocono.

Earnhardt finished 38th in the Pocono 400 after a bad shift on a restart resulted in a race-ending mechanical problem.

NASCAR America’s Dave Burns talked with Earnhardt’s crew chief, Greg Ives, about the season so far and what the team’s looking forward to.

“Looking at the system, the transmission, the shifter that Dale uses, nothing was different, nothing was different from what he had in the past,” Ives said. “The nice thing about having in-car camera and all the technology we have now, we kind understand the situation Dale was in.”

Earnhardt is winless so far this year and most point to the upcoming Coke Zero 400 at Daytona as his best shot at winning. But Ives has a different viewpoint.

“You look at every track the same way I think,” Ives said. “You look at Michigan, he has two wins there. Sonoma, we’ve run really well there in the last two years there. I felt like we had an opportunity to win without a late-race accident with Carl Edwards. We go into each track with a loot of confidence. I think that confidence comes from a lot of preparation and effort.”

Watch the above video for the full interview.

When it comes to the cause of Earnhardt’s bad shift, NASCAR America analysts disagree.

Reporter Nate Ryan believes it’s a result of a lack of muscle memory due to having missed 18 races at the end of last year, including the second Pocono race. Analyst Greg Biffle sees it as there being a minor difference in the transmission and not a lack of confidence.

“I’ve pulled it into second gear many times in my career, it’s easy to do,” Biffle said. “Nothing has changed from the team’s side. I’m telling you, the seating position or the stiffness in the spring, I don’t know how many times I’ll tell you the team says there’s nothing different, but something’s different.”

Danica Patrick says she ‘had a moment’ when she lectured fans at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 14, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT

Danica Patrick admits the prudent thing would have been to “just keep walking” when she was booed by fans last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Instead, Patrick approached those fans and lectured them, telling them “I have feelings.’’

Patrick also told the fans: “My job is to not sign autographs, right? My job is to drive the car and tell the crew chief what is going on. I don’t appreciate the boos. It hurts my feelings.’’

While in Boston on Wednesday to promote next month’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Patrick discussed what happened at Pocono.

She said she “had a moment,’’ according to The Associated Press.

“Every now and again they just catch you in a moment, and I had a moment,” she said.

The episode started when Patrick was walking from pit road to the garage after qualifying at Pocono. Fans were cordoned on both sides to allow teams to pass by. An adult male fan slipped through and nearly reached Patrick before a security guard physically restrained the individual. The fan appeared to be holding something to sign.

Patrick turned to see what happened and kept walking. A few fans booed her and that’s when she turned and walked toward those fans.

She said Wednesday she didn’t sign for that man stopped by security because she “didn’t feel it was right to honor that person for disrespecting the security guard.”

Patrick’s comment to the fans that it’s not her job to sign autographs has ignited a debate among NASCAR drivers on if it is their job.

Kevin Harvick, a teammate to Patrick at Stewart-Haas Racing, said on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show “Happy Hours” this week that: “I feel like signing autographs is 100 (percent) a part of my job description. It’s just something that you should do.

“I feel like the fans are a big part of what we do. For me, it’s important to support the fan base and the people that we have to give them what they want. I used to be one of those guys …  ‘Dang it, I don’t want to stop and sign autographs,’ or ‘I don’t want to do the autograph session.’ … I believe signing autographs is definitely a part of what you do and a responsibility of every driver in that garage.’’

Ryan Blaney, who scored his first career Cup win last weekend at Pocono, addressed the issue on his podcast “The Glass Case of Emotion” on Wednesday.

“I don’t think it’s part of our job to sign autographs, I think it’s something that we should do,’’ Blaney said. “I like to do it a lot. If you’re worried about getting to your car, go early to where you have 10 minutes to stop and sign for fans. I mainly try to sign for kids. That’s my priority.’’

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also talked about the issue on his podcast, the Dale Jr. Download, this week.

“I hate it for Danica because it paints her in a bad light, but she brought it on herself,’’ Earnhardt said. “You never know when a camera’s rolling, whose watching. It’s certainly true in that case.”

Earnhardt said signing autographs can help him if he’s frustrated with his performance.

“The thing is I have found that what makes me feel better is actually going and signing autographs because the fans talk to you and go ‘I saw your qualifying, I saw it wasn’t very good. No problem, you’re going to get them tomorrow,’” Earnhardt said.

“That’s all you really want to hear, from whoever is going to tell you that. You’re feeling like crap, you’re disappointed. … Actually going to talk to the fans and hearing their reinforcement, their positive reinforcement is good for me. I kind of seek that out in those moments because I know once I go through that process of signing some autographs, talking and interacting, you kind of get your priorities readjusted, what’s important.’’

Michael Annett driving Brad Doty sprint car scheme in Xfinity Darlington race

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT

The paint scheme Michael Annett will sport in the Xfinity Series’ Sept. 2 race at Darlington Raceway has never been run in NASCAR, but it means a lot to Annett.

JR Motorsports announced Wednesday Annett’s No. 5 Chevrolet will be based on a paint scheme used by Brad Doty in the World of Outlaws sprint car series in the 1980s.

Source: JR Motorsports

Annett’s father, Harrold Annett, is the owner of TMC Transportation and was once a major team sponsor in the World of Outlaws series and is close friends of Doty.

Doty competed against Steve Kinser, Doug Wolfgang and Sammy Swindell, who all drove the No. 1 TMC machine owned by Annett’s team.

Doty’s racing career ended in 1988 when he was involved in a first-lap crash in an event that fractured a thoracic vertebrae and left him paralyzed from mid-chest down.

The following year, Harrold Annett was a promoter of the inaugural Brad Doty Classic, a benefit race for Doty and his family, at Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park. The event has been held 28 times since.

“I’m very humbled and honored that they would do something like that,” Doty said in a press release. “I’ve never been to Darlington, just seen it on TV, but it looks like they’ll be rubbing the TMC off the quarter panel from what I’ve seen!”

The announcement of Annett’s scheme comes the same day Stewart-Haas Racing revealed Cole Custer’s tribute scheme to Sam Ard.

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Greg Ives and Ryan Blaney interviews, 50 States: Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America is a 90-minute affair that begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and includes an interview with the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty and Greg Biffle join them from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief, Greg Ives, talks about what caused an early exit for the No. 88 last weekend at Pocono and how the team seeks to turn around Earnhardt’s final season in the Cup Series.

• Fresh off of his first Cup win, Ryan Blaney sits down with Kyle Petty to talk about his breakthrough at Pocono. Three days later, has it sunk in that he’s now a winner at NASCAR’s highest level? And what does it mean for his family’s racing heritage?

• Joe Gibbs Racing’s quartet is the latest to take part in our Driver’s Quiz! We’ll also look into why they’ve been shut out so far in 2017.

• The next stop on our My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows tour of the country is Texas! We’ll visit Devil’s Bowl Speedway east of Dallas and also relive a true Texas moment for one of our colleagues

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kasey Kahne evokes Hendrick Motorsports’ first winner with Geoff Bodine scheme for Southern 500

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

Hendrick Motorsports has a long, entrenched history of winning in NASCAR with the likes of Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Terry Labonte and Darrell Waltrip.

But the team’s winning ways began with Geoff Bodine.

Hendrick Motorsports and Kasey Kahne will honor Bodine by using his Levi Garrett paint scheme from the 1985 season in the Sept. 3 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Kahne and his No. 5 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Great Clips.

Bodine raced for Hendrick Motorsports from 1984-89 and won seven times. Among those was his victory in the 1986 Daytona 500, which was Hendrick Motorsports’ first of eight wins in the “Great American Race.”

Kahne’s paint scheme is the third throwback scheme in Cup to be announced for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, joining Ryan Blaney’s and Brad Keselowski’s.

Bodine made his first Cup start in the 1979 Daytona 500 and his last in the 2011 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In the intervening 32 years, Bodine made 575 starts and earned 18 wins. His first, in the April 1984 Martinsville race, also was the first Cup win for Hendrick Motorsports.

