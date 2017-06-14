NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Tennessee

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tennesse is home to “Thunder Valley” in Bristol Motor Speedway and it brought the NASCAR world Daytona 500 winners Sterling Marlin and Trevor Bayne.

But it’s also home to “Little Bristol.”

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes to Newport, where Newport Speedway resides.

The short track was originally a dirt track but now drivers compete on asphalt.

Ryan Blaney, who won his first Cup Series race Sunday at Pocono, was a winner at Newport. In 2010, he won the Daniel Boone Classic 125.

Watch the video to hear more about racing in Tennessee.