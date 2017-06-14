Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson used a late-race charge to win Tuesday night’s World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series race at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway.

Larson passed Daryn Pittman, who drives for Kasey Kahne‘s team, with two laps to go to win. Larson was racing for a team co-owned by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Shane Stewart, who drives for the team co-owned by Larson and Justin Marks, finished third. Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, placed fourth. Donny Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart Racing, finished fifth.

Larson was the second in qualifying to Kerry Madsen and won his heat race.

The feature victory is Larson’s first of the season.

Click here for more on the race and complete results.

.@KyleLarsonRacin Parks It at Eagle Raceway; Stenhouse Jr. Wood Racing picks up first Outlaws win READ MORE: https://t.co/2nUzSF0ssc pic.twitter.com/9MLAFCpOPo — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 14, 2017

Picked up my 5th @WorldofOutlaws win tonight! Hell of a damn race. Got the lead coming to the white rippin the fence. — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 14, 2017

Cool to win with @StenhouseJr and @davidfero spinnin wrenches on the 17k! Nice NASCAR crew we had tonight lol — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 14, 2017

Welp 4am and finally in bed. Gonna be tough to fall asleep. My heart is still racing after tonight! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 14, 2017

