GMS Racing adds former Cup crew chief Mike Ford to team

By Dustin LongJun 14, 2017, 3:37 PM EDT

Former NASCAR crew chief Mike Ford has joined GMS Racing as competition director for its Xfinity Series program, the team announced Wednesday.

Tom Ackerman will continue to serve as competition director for the team’s Camping World Truck Series program.

Ford has 21 career Cup wins as a crew chief. He won 17 races with Denny Hamlin from 2006-11. He won four races with Bill Elliott from 2001-03.

“We are very excited to welcome Mike Ford here at GMS Racing,” said Mike Beam, GMS Racing General Manager, in a statement. “Mike will bring a lot of knowledge and experience to the Xfinity Series program. We want to continue to elevate this program, and I feel like he will be able to help us accomplish that goal.”

The organization fields Xfinity cars for Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy.

NASCAR America at 5:30 p.m. ET: Greg Ives and Ryan Blaney interviews, 50 States: Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

Today’s episode of NASCAR America is a 90-minute affair that begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and includes an interview with the newest winner in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty and Greg Biffle join them from NBC Charlotte.

On today’s show:

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s crew chief, Greg Ives, talks about what caused an early exit for the No. 88 last weekend at Pocono and how the team seeks to turn around Earnhardt’s final season in the Cup Series.

• Fresh off of his first Cup win, Ryan Blaney sits down with Kyle Petty to talk about his breakthrough at Pocono. Three days later, has it sunk in that he’s now a winner at NASCAR’s highest level? And what does it mean for his family’s racing heritage?

• Joe Gibbs Racing’s quartet is the latest to take part in our Driver’s Quiz! We’ll also look into why they’ve been shut out so far in 2017.

• The next stop on our My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows tour of the country is Texas! We’ll visit Devil’s Bowl Speedway east of Dallas and also relive a true Texas moment for one of our colleagues

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Kasey Kahne evokes Hendrick Motorsports’ first winner with Geoff Bodine scheme for Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 4:21 PM EDT

Hendrick Motorsports has a long, entrenched history of winning in NASCAR with the likes of Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Terry Labonte and Darrell Waltrip.

But the team’s winning ways began with Geoff Bodine.

Hendrick Motorsports and Kasey Kahne will honor Bodine by using his Levi Garrett paint scheme from the 1985 season in the Sept. 3 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Kahne and his No. 5 Chevrolet will be sponsored by Great Clips.

Bodine raced for Hendrick Motorsports from 1984-89 and won seven times. Among those was his victory in the 1986 Daytona 500, which was Hendrick Motorsports’ first of eight wins in the “Great American Race.”

Kahne’s paint scheme is the third throwback scheme in Cup to be announced for the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, joining Ryan Blaney’s and Brad Keselowski’s.

Bodine made his first Cup start in the 1979 Daytona 500 and his last in the 2011 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. In the intervening 32 years, Bodine made 575 starts and earned 18 wins. His first, in the April 1984 Martinsville race, also was the first Cup win for Hendrick Motorsports.

Daniel Suarez crew chief fined for unsecured lug nut at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT

NASCAR has fined Daniel Suarez‘ crew chief, Scott Graves, $10,000 for having one unsecured lug nut on the No. 19 following the Pocono 400.

It is the only Cup penalty issued following the race at Pocono Raceway.

A fine was also issued to the interim crew chief on the No. 29 team in the Camping World Truck Series.

Buddy Sisco was fined $2,500 for one unsecured lug nut on Chase Biscoe’s truck following the Rattlesnake 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sisco received the fine after his first of four races as the interim crew chief on the No. 29 truck owned by Brad Keselowski Racing. Sisco is substituting for Mike Hillman Jr. who was suspended along with two pit crew members after the left front wheel on Briscoe’s truck rolled off during the Truck race at Dover.

 

What a long strange trip this season already has been for Kyle Busch

3 Comments
By Dustin LongJun 14, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

At this rate, it won’t be long before someone comes up with a parody version of “12 Days of Christmas” for Kyle Busch.

A little more than a third of the way through the Cup season, Busch is accumulating quite a list to count down. Consider:

Seven top-10s finishes.

A six-word press conference.

Five top-five finishes.

Four-race suspensions (for his crew chief, rear tire changer and rear tire carrier).

Three races lost (in the final 10 laps).

Two catchphrases (“Everything is great’’ and “I’m not surprised about anything.’’)

And a memorable mic drop … or punch thrown … or bloody forehead … or commitment line violation … or All-Star win.

The former champion has packed more into 14 races than some drivers do in a year. Or two.

Despite the hurdles, Busch is fourth in the points heading into this weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway.  Of concern, though, is that Busch’s woes have left him with only four playoff points. Nine drivers have more playoff points — earned through stage wins or race victories — than Busch.

While Busch was challenged to make the Chase after missing the first 11 races of the 2015 season, he went on to win the title. The challenge this year is different.

This isn’t about his body healing but his mind.

What’s happened to Busch this season can only add to the frustration from last year. He’s gone 30 races since his last Cup victory. For a driver who knows how close he is to 200 total wins in Cup, Xfinity and the Camping World Truck Series (he’s at 173), a winless drought of more than 10 months in Cup can be aggravating.

It’s not just him. His three Joe Gibbs Racing teammates also have yet to win a points race this season. Busch has been close with multiple near-misses and leading 703 laps, second only to Martin Truex Jr. (876 laps led).

Many in the sport say momentum can play a key role in a team’s success. Strong runs can prove uplifting to team members and carry them and their driver through the tasks they face. Poor or frustrating results can wear on a driver and team.

That’s the challenge for Busch and his team in what has been a season full of lowlights and soundbites of frustration.

It started in the Daytona 500 when a tire issue caused Busch to spin and collect Dale Earnhardt Jr., Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth and Ty Dillon.

“Obviously, Goodyear tires just aren’t very good at holding air,’’ Busch told Fox.

Two weeks later, Busch was in a bigger controversy. A last-lap duel with Joey Logano led to contact that spun Busch and cost him a top-five spot (he finished 22nd). Afterward, Busch walked up pit road to Logano and immediately swung at his competitor. Busch missed. In the ensuing melee, he fell to the ground and cut his forehead. With blood trickling down his forehead, he was led away.

“I got dumped,” Busch told Fox. “Flat out wrecked me. That’s how Joey races. He’s going to get it.”

The following week, Logano made Busch miserable again, but in a more indirect way. Logano blew a tire and crashed to bring out the final caution with Busch leading. Busch gave up the lead to pit for two tires. Ryan Newman stayed out, inherited the lead and held it the final six laps.

It was one of three times that Busch has lost the lead in the final 10 laps. He lost the lead on the last lap at Talladega and watched Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrate his first career Cup win. Busch lost the lead with 10 laps to go to Ryan Blaney last weekend at Pocono. Blaney went on to score his first career Cup series win.

Busch finished second in the Coca-Cola 600 but walked away upset with that result. Austin Dillon scored his first career Cup victory, winning on a fuel gamble. A frustrated Busch performed his now-famous mic drop in the media center after that race.

“Different people show their emotions in different way,’’ Busch said five days later at Dover. “Unfortunately for me, mine has never been very gracious, and I don’t know if it will ever be.’’

Busch won the pole at Dover but saw his race change dramatically on Lap 18 of the 400-lap race. The jackman dropped the jack, signaling Busch to exit his pit stall, but the left rear wheel had not been attached. Busch sped away and the tire rolled off. The Cup Rule Book states that a wheel coming off a car is a four-race suspension for the crew chief, along with the tire changer and tire carrier responsible. They’ll be able to return for the July 8 race at Kentucky Speedway.

Other issues include his runner-up finish at Martinsville after he lost a duel with Brad Keselowski. Earlier in that race, Stenhouse moved Busch out of the way on the final lap of the second stage. Busch moved up the track, allowing Chase Elliott to slip by to win the stage and the playoff point.

Richmond also was frustrating for Busch. Running second, Busch followed Logano on to pit road on Lap 378 of the 400-lap race. Logano turned late on to pit road and just crossed the commitment line. Busch followed but his right side tires ran over the orange box at the end of the commitment line. The rule states that a driver must have all four tires below the box. NASCAR penalized Busch, who had to start at the tail end of the field. Instead of vying for the win, he finished 16th.

In this season of chaos, Busch did win but it doesn’t count as an official victory since the All-Star Race is a non-points event.

“Hopefully this is a little bit of momentum, a little bit of wind in our sails, something we can build on,’’ crew chief Adam Stevens said at the time.

The only thing they’ve been able to build on the past two races is disappointment. The question is how much longer will it last?

