Stewart-Haas Racing

Cole Custer honors two-time Xfinity champion Sam Ard with Darlington paint scheme

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

Rookie Cole Custer will honor the memory and career of Sam Ard with a special paint scheme in the Sept. 2 Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing revealed the paint scheme Wednesday at Darlington.

Sam Ard with the No. 00 car he drove in the early 1980s. (Photo by ISC Images & Archives via Getty Images)

A two-time Xfinity Series champion in 1983 and 1984, Ard passed away on April 2 at the age of 84. Custer, 19, drives the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Ard drove the No. 00 in all 92 of his Xfinity Series starts.

In those 92 starts in what was then the NASCAR Budweiser Late Model Sportsman Series, Ard won 22 races and earned 67 top-fives, 79 top 10s and 24 poles.

Custer’s car will have the colors and lettering of Ard’s No. 00 Oldsmobile Omega that now sits on “Glory Road” in the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

“The 00 number has been a part of my entire NASCAR career, and over the years I’ve gotten to know its history and met some of the people who worked with Sam and saw him race,” Custer said in a press release. “The more I learn about Sam and all that he accomplished, the more impressive it becomes. I feel like I’m driving his car, and I want to make him and his family proud. Guys like Sam Ard helped shape the sport into what it is today. Without him, I don’t know if the opportunity to
drive racecars for a living would exist. I’m grateful for it and I’d like him and his family to know it.”

A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Ard was was born in Pamplico, South Carolina, roughly 45 minutes southeast of Darlington. Ard worked on aircraft at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina, during the Vietnam War.

Ard made four starts at Darlington and never finished worse than sixth.

BK Racing announces crew chief change

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 14, 2017, 9:36 AM EDT

BK Racing announced Wednesday that Randy Cox will move from being the crew chief on the No. 83 team to the same role with the No. 23 team.

The team also announced that Doug George will be crew chief for the No. 83 team.

Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 23 Toyota this weekend in place of Gray Gaulding.

Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 14, 2017, 8:15 AM EDT

Kyle Larson used a late-race charge to win Tuesday night’s World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series race at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway.

Larson passed Daryn Pittman, who drives for Kasey Kahne‘s team, with two laps to go to win. Larson was racing for a team co-owned by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Shane Stewart, who drives for the team co-owned by Larson and Justin Marks, finished third. Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, placed fourth. Donny Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart Racing, finished fifth.

Larson was the second in qualifying to Kerry Madsen and won his heat race.

The feature victory is Larson’s first of the season.

Click here for more on the race and complete results.

NASCAR America: 50 States in 50 Shows: Tennessee

By Daniel McFadinJun 14, 2017, 7:47 AM EDT

Tennesse is home to “Thunder Valley” in Bristol Motor Speedway and it brought the NASCAR world Daytona 500 winners Sterling Marlin and Trevor Bayne.

But it’s also home to “Little Bristol.”

The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes to Newport, where Newport Speedway resides.

The short track was originally a dirt track but now drivers compete on asphalt.

Ryan Blaney, who won his first Cup Series race Sunday at Pocono, was a winner at Newport. In 2010, he won the Daniel Boone Classic 125.

Watch the video to hear more about racing in Tennessee.

NASCAR America: What happened to everyone’s brakes at Pocono?

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT

The Pocono 400 was plagued by multiple crashes due to the failure of brake systems on cars.

Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne were among those ended their day in the garage after crashes that resulted from brake problems.

The incidents came after NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe predicted last week brakes would be an issue at the “Tricky Triangle.”

The former crew chief and Dale Jarrett explained what caused the rash of brake failures.

“It specifically comes down to the size of the brakes these team use and also how much cool you put to them,” Labbe said. “The cooling is really regulated. Pocono is on a track of its own. NASCAR has rules on brake cooling at track one mile and below that you can run fans to the rear brakes. Since Pocono is a 2.5-mile track, you simply can’t run fans to the brakes.”

Labbe later showed off the different braking systems used for short and intermediate tracks.

Dale Jarrett then gives a driver’s perspective on the different types of brake pads.

Watch the video for the full discussion.