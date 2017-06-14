BK Racing announces crew chief change

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Pocono 400 was plagued by multiple crashes due to the failure of brake systems on cars.

Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne were among those ended their day in the garage after crashes that resulted from brake problems.

The incidents came after NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe predicted last week brakes would be an issue at the “Tricky Triangle.”

The former crew chief and Dale Jarrett explained what caused the rash of brake failures.

“It specifically comes down to the size of the brakes these team use and also how much cool you put to them,” Labbe said. “The cooling is really regulated. Pocono is on a track of its own. NASCAR has rules on brake cooling at track one mile and below that you can run fans to the rear brakes. Since Pocono is a 2.5-mile track, you simply can’t run fans to the brakes.”

Labbe later showed off the different braking systems used for short and intermediate tracks.

Dale Jarrett then gives a driver’s perspective on the different types of brake pads.

Watch the video for the full discussion.