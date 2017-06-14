BK Racing announces crew chief change

BK Racing announced Wednesday that Randy Cox will move from being the crew chief on the No. 83 team to the same role with the No. 23 team.
The team also announced that Doug George will be crew chief for the No. 83 team.
Ryan Sieg will drive the No. 23 Toyota this weekend in place of Gray Gaulding.
Kyle Larson used a late-race charge to win Tuesday night’s World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series race at Eagle (Nebraska) Raceway.
Larson passed Daryn Pittman, who drives for Kasey Kahne‘s team, with two laps to go to win. Larson was racing for a team co-owned by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Shane Stewart, who drives for the team co-owned by Larson and Justin Marks, finished third. Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, placed fourth. Donny Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart Racing, finished fifth.
Larson was the second in qualifying to Kerry Madsen and won his heat race.
The feature victory is Larson’s first of the season.
Tennesse is home to “Thunder Valley” in Bristol Motor Speedway and it brought the NASCAR world Daytona 500 winners Sterling Marlin and Trevor Bayne.
But it’s also home to “Little Bristol.”
The latest edition of “50 States in 50 Shows” takes to Newport, where Newport Speedway resides.
The short track was originally a dirt track but now drivers compete on asphalt.
Ryan Blaney, who won his first Cup Series race Sunday at Pocono, was a winner at Newport. In 2010, he won the Daniel Boone Classic 125.
The Pocono 400 was plagued by multiple crashes due to the failure of brake systems on cars.
Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne were among those ended their day in the garage after crashes that resulted from brake problems.
The incidents came after NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe predicted last week brakes would be an issue at the “Tricky Triangle.”
The former crew chief and Dale Jarrett explained what caused the rash of brake failures.
“It specifically comes down to the size of the brakes these team use and also how much cool you put to them,” Labbe said. “The cooling is really regulated. Pocono is on a track of its own. NASCAR has rules on brake cooling at track one mile and below that you can run fans to the rear brakes. Since Pocono is a 2.5-mile track, you simply can’t run fans to the brakes.”
Labbe later showed off the different braking systems used for short and intermediate tracks.
Dale Jarrett then gives a driver’s perspective on the different types of brake pads.
You won’t hear much from Ryan Blaney in this week’s edition of “Scan All.”
Though the 23-year-old driver won the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway, the radio in his No. 21 Ford failed in the middle of the race. That forced him to communicate with his team via hand signals until he took the checkered flag.
Here’s a sampling of what you will hear in “Scan All.”
- “Sorry, I hate these digital dashboards. I’m used to the analogue ones.” – Darrell Wallace Jr. apologizing for his first of three speeding penalties in his Cup debut.
- Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray and Dale Earnhardt foreshadowing the day’s outbreak of brake failures.
- “When I hit the brakes, my pedal went to the floor. I got away with one there.” – Jimmie Johnson, who was unhurt after his hard crash near the end of Stage 2.
- Kyle Busch and interim crew chief Ben Beshore communicating pit strategy via Toyota car models “Camry” and “Highlander.”
- “Forget it.” – Kyle Busch after he lost the lead to Ryan Blaney with 10 laps to go. He proceeded to drop through the field, finishing ninth.
- “I know you can’t talk, bud, but I’m so proud of you today.” – Crew chief Jeremy Bullins after Ryan Blaney won the Pocono 400.
