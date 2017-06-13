NASCAR America: Winless streak continues for Kyle Busch after pit strategy backfires

It’s been a long time – 30 races in fact – since Kyle Busch won a NASCAR Cup race.
That streak continued Sunday when Busch stayed out during the final caution period, putting him on older tired for the final 13 laps.
It resulted in Busch unsuccessfully fending off Ryan Blaney and being passed for the lead with 10 laps to go in the Pocono 400.
NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe gave his thoughts on the strategy which he believes was likely decided on by Adam Stevens, who was serving the first of a four-race suspension while Ben Beshore sat on the pit box.
“With technology the way it is I’m sure Adam was in connection with the race team,” Labbe said. “It might have been a different call if he was on the pit box using the TV monitors from end of pit road to make a better decision. … (Busch) was a sitting duck. If the 18 had pitted, (Martin Truex Jr.) probably would have stayed out. They were in a no-win situation.”
Watch the above video for the full discussion about the No. 18 team’s pit strategy its recent setbacks.
NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty said Danica Patrick needs to “get thicker skin” after a viral Facebook Live video showed Patrick lecturing NASCAR fans at Pocono Raceway after they booed her for not signing autographs.
Petty both criticized and defended the fifth-year Cup driver, while saying it is Patrick’s job to sign fan autographs.
“I’m a little biased, I grew up in a house with (Richard Petty) who signed autographs for anybody that would knock on the door,” Petty said. “Get thicker skin. If they boo you, turn the other cheek, man. I’m sorry. They boo people all the time. That’s part of sports. I don’t care what sports you play. … You can’t take the accolades if you can’t take the other side of that coin.
“I am going to say this. I have seen my father get double throw down PO’d at fans, OK? Because of the way they treat him or the way they acted or the way they pushed in. I saw it. Did the fans see it? Never. He hid it, he was personable, he signed the autographs and he went on. That’s our job.”
Watch the above video for the full discussion about Patrick and signing autographs.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway has announced that both of its NASCAR races in July will be sponsored by Overton’s, a Marine and Watersports SuperStore chain.
The July 15 Xfinity Series race will be the Overton’s 200 and the July 16 Cup Series race is the Overton’s 301.
The sponsorship of the Cup race comes after the event went unsponsored in 2016. That race was simply called the New Hampshire 301. The September Cup race was sponsored by Bad Boy Off Road.
“To have Overton’s come on board to sponsor not just one of our July NASCAR races, but two is just awesome, and shows a commitment to the product and racing that we deliver here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of NHMS in a press release. “So many of our fans come here for the week and head out to the Lakes Region or the ocean less than an hour away. Overton’s is the perfect partner and we’re thrilled to be working together in July.”
Brad Keselowski Racing will not appeal four-race suspensions to Chase Briscoe‘s crew chief and two pit crew members, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports on Tuesday.
NASCAR suspended crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert after the left front tire rolled off during the June 2 Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. The jackman dropped the jack, signaling Briscoe to leave the pits, before the left front tire had been attached. It rolled off shortly after leaving pit road.
Section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the series rule book states: “Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).’’
Hillman, McPherson and Pinkiert all missed last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. They will miss races at Gateway (Saturday), Iowa (June 23) and Kentucky (July 6). They’ll be eligible to return July 19 at Eldora Speedway.
Keselowski previously said he thought the penalty’s intent was to ensure teams didn’t tighten three lug nuts instead of all five in an effort to have faster pit stops. He notes that is not what happened in the team’s case.
Keselowski said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters that he had issues with the rule. When he talked to reporters he said he had not made a final decision.
“It’s not an easy decision because on one side I think the penalty is not a good penalty,’’ Keselowski said. “I think the system for the penalty is not a good system. And I’m very disappointed in it. And on the other side, I feel like if we continue to appeal every penalty that it’s just going to bog down my operation.
“It’s almost one of those things where we can’t afford a defense attorney. So we’re probably just going to have to plead guilty even though we don’t think it’s right, and we think it’s not the right decision made, but that’s the field we play in.’’
