NASCAR America: Winless streak continues for Kyle Busch after pit strategy backfires

It’s been a long time – 30 races in fact – since Kyle Busch won a NASCAR Cup race.

That streak continued Sunday when Busch stayed out during the final caution period, putting him on older tired for the final 13 laps.

It resulted in Busch unsuccessfully fending off Ryan Blaney and being passed for the lead with 10 laps to go in the Pocono 400.

NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe gave his thoughts on the strategy which he believes was likely decided on by Adam Stevens, who was serving the first of a four-race suspension while Ben Beshore sat on the pit box.

“With technology the way it is I’m sure Adam was in connection with the race team,” Labbe said. “It might have been a different call if he was on the pit box using the TV monitors from end of pit road to make a better decision. … (Busch) was a sitting duck. If the 18 had pitted, (Martin Truex Jr.) probably would have stayed out. They were in a no-win situation.”

