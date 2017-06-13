NASCAR America: What happened to everyone’s brakes at Pocono?

The Pocono 400 was plagued by multiple crashes due to the failure of brake systems on cars.
Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne were among those ended their day in the garage after crashes that resulted from brake problems.
The incidents came after NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe predicted last week brakes would be an issue at the “Tricky Triangle.”
The former crew chief and Dale Jarrett explained what caused the rash of brake failures.
“It specifically comes down to the size of the brakes these team use and also how much cool you put to them,” Labbe said. “The cooling is really regulated. Pocono is on a track of its own. NASCAR has rules on brake cooling at track one mile and below that you can run fans to the rear brakes. Since Pocono is a 2.5-mile track, you simply can’t run fans to the brakes.”
Labbe later showed off the different braking systems used for short and intermediate tracks.
Dale Jarrett then gives a driver’s perspective on the different types of brake pads.
You won’t hear much from Ryan Blaney in this week’s edition of “Scan All.”
Though the 23-year-old driver won the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway, the radio in his No. 21 Ford failed in the middle of the race. That forced him to communicate with his team via hand signals until he took the checkered flag.
Here’s a sampling of what you will hear in “Scan All.”
- “Sorry, I hate these digital dashboards. I’m used to the analogue ones.” – Darrell Wallace Jr. apologizing for his first of three speeding penalties in his Cup debut.
- Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray and Dale Earnhardt foreshadowing the day’s outbreak of brake failures.
- “When I hit the brakes, my pedal went to the floor. I got away with one there.” – Jimmie Johnson, who was unhurt after his hard crash near the end of Stage 2.
- Kyle Busch and interim crew chief Ben Beshore communicating pit strategy via Toyota car models “Camry” and “Highlander.”
- “Forget it.” – Kyle Busch after he lost the lead to Ryan Blaney with 10 laps to go. He proceeded to drop through the field, finishing ninth.
- “I know you can’t talk, bud, but I’m so proud of you today.” – Crew chief Jeremy Bullins after Ryan Blaney won the Pocono 400.
It’s been a long time – 30 races in fact – since Kyle Busch won a NASCAR Cup race.
That streak continued Sunday when Busch stayed out during the final caution period, putting him on older tired for the final 13 laps.
It resulted in Busch unsuccessfully fending off Ryan Blaney and being passed for the lead with 10 laps to go in the Pocono 400.
NASCAR America analyst Slugger Labbe gave his thoughts on the strategy which he believes was likely decided on by Adam Stevens, who was serving the first of a four-race suspension while Ben Beshore sat on the pit box.
“With technology the way it is I’m sure Adam was in connection with the race team,” Labbe said. “It might have been a different call if he was on the pit box using the TV monitors from end of pit road to make a better decision. … (Busch) was a sitting duck. If the 18 had pitted, (Martin Truex Jr.) probably would have stayed out. They were in a no-win situation.”
NASCAR America analyst Kyle Petty said Danica Patrick needs to “get thicker skin” after a viral Facebook Live video showed Patrick lecturing NASCAR fans at Pocono Raceway after they booed her for not signing autographs.
Petty both criticized and defended the fifth-year Cup driver, while saying it is Patrick’s job to sign fan autographs.
“I’m a little biased, I grew up in a house with (Richard Petty) who signed autographs for anybody that would knock on the door,” Petty said. “Get thicker skin. If they boo you, turn the other cheek, man. I’m sorry. They boo people all the time. That’s part of sports. I don’t care what sports you play. … You can’t take the accolades if you can’t take the other side of that coin.
“I am going to say this. I have seen my father get double throw down PO’d at fans, OK? Because of the way they treat him or the way they acted or the way they pushed in. I saw it. Did the fans see it? Never. He hid it, he was personable, he signed the autographs and he went on. That’s our job.”
New Hampshire Motor Speedway has announced that both of its NASCAR races in July will be sponsored by Overton’s, a Marine and Watersports SuperStore chain.
The July 15 Xfinity Series race will be the Overton’s 200 and the July 16 Cup Series race is the Overton’s 301.
The sponsorship of the Cup race comes after the event went unsponsored in 2016. That race was simply called the New Hampshire 301. The September Cup race was sponsored by Bad Boy Off Road.
“To have Overton’s come on board to sponsor not just one of our July NASCAR races, but two is just awesome, and shows a commitment to the product and racing that we deliver here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of NHMS in a press release. “So many of our fans come here for the week and head out to the Lakes Region or the ocean less than an hour away. Overton’s is the perfect partner and we’re thrilled to be working together in July.”
