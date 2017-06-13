Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET: Busch strategy backfire, Danica’s future

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

We have yet another very busy show planned for today’s edition NASCAR America, which airs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You won’t want to miss it.

Carolyn Manno, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan will join us from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Slugger Labbe will join us from NBC Charlotte.

Among today’s topics:

  • Ben Beshore, interim crew chief for the suspended Adam Stevens, made the call to have Kyle Busch stay out during Sunday’s final pit stops at Pocono. But the plan backfired as Busch, on older tires, couldn’t hold off eventual winner Ryan Blaney, who was on newer tires. We’ll discuss the No. 18’s late-race strategy and how the team can move forward from a tough defeat.
  • Danica Patrick made news early in the Pocono weekend after an encounter with some hostile fans. It’s the latest twist in a season that has seen little results on the track. What does this situation do for Patrick’s future in the sport?
  • The Tuesday tradition continues: We take a listen to all the team radio chatter from Sunday’s race in Scan All Pocono!
  • NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows series moves on to Tennessee. Whie Bristol Motor Speedway looms large in the Volunteer State’s racing history, today we visit the track known as “Little Bristol” — the 4/10-mile, high-banked Newport Speedway!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

July Cup, Xfinity races at New Hampshire get sponsorship from Overton’s

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT

New Hampshire Motor Speedway has announced that both of its NASCAR races in July will be sponsored by Overton’s, a Marine and Watersports SuperStore chain.

The July 15 Xfinity Series race will be the Overton’s 200 and the July 16 Cup Series race is the Overton’s 301.

The sponsorship of the Cup race comes after the event went unsponsored in 2016. That race was simply called the New Hampshire 301. The September Cup race was sponsored by Bad Boy Off Road.

“To have Overton’s come on board to sponsor not just one of our July NASCAR races, but two is just awesome, and shows a commitment to the product and racing that we deliver here at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of NHMS in a press release. “So many of our fans come here for the week and head out to the Lakes Region or the ocean less than an hour away. Overton’s is the perfect partner and we’re thrilled to be working together in July.”

and on Facebook

Brad Keselowski Racing will not appeal Dover penalty

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski Racing will not appeal four-race suspensions to Chase Briscoe‘s crew chief and two pit crew members, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports on Tuesday.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert after the left front tire rolled off during the June 2 Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. The jackman dropped the jack, signaling Briscoe to leave the pits, before the left front tire had been attached. It rolled off shortly after leaving pit road.

Section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the series rule book states: “Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).’’

Hillman, McPherson and Pinkiert all missed last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. They will miss races at Gateway (Saturday), Iowa (June 23) and Kentucky (July 6). They’ll be eligible to return July 19 at Eldora Speedway.

Keselowski previously said he thought the penalty’s intent was to ensure teams didn’t tighten three lug nuts instead of all five in an effort to have faster pit stops. He notes that is not what happened in the team’s case.

Keselowski said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters that he had issues with the rule. When he talked to reporters he said he had not made a final decision.

“It’s not an easy decision because on one side I think the penalty is not a good penalty,’’ Keselowski said. “I think the system for the penalty is not a good system. And I’m very disappointed in it. And on the other side, I feel like if we continue to appeal every penalty that it’s just going to bog down my operation.

“It’s almost one of those things where we can’t afford a defense attorney. So we’re probably just going to have to plead guilty even though we don’t think it’s right, and we think it’s not the right decision made, but that’s the field we play in.’’

 and on Facebook

Dale Earnhardt Jr. does best to balance fan expectations vs. interactions

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr, experiencing his own troublesome time in his final season of NASCAR Cup racing, has sympathy for Danica Patrick.

Last weekend a Facebook Live video showed Patrick lecturing fans and saying ‘I have feelings, too” after she was booed for not signing autographs at Pocono Raceway.

Earnhardt said on his weekly podcast, “She’s had a tough year. She’s under tons of pressure. She’s under a lot of pressure. I can completely relate to where she is mentally.”

Earnhardt later added, “I hate it for Danica because it paints her in a bad light, but she brought it on herself. … You never know when a camera’s rolling, whose watching. It’s certainly true in that case.”

In the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, the 14-time most popular driver addressed a big debate that’s come out of the video — is it a driver’s job to sign autographs?

Earnhardt discussed how signing autographs works as sort of therapy for him, especially in a season where he’s struggling to perform on the track.

“The thing is I have found that what makes me feel better is actually going and signing autographs because the fans talk to you and go ‘I saw your qualifying, I saw it wasn’t very good. No problem, you’re going to get them tomorrow,’ Earnhardt said. “That’s all you really want to hear, from whoever is going to tell you that. You’re feeling like crap, you’re disappointed. … Going and actually going to talk to the fans and hearing their reinforcement, their positive reinforcement is good for me. I kind of seek that out in those moments because I know once I go through that process of signing some autographs, talking and interacting, you kind of get your priorities readjusted, what’s important.

“They tell you what you need to hear. ‘Get over this. Tomorrow’s another day.’ I’ll dwell on things and make an ant hill a mountain and make a problem much worse than it really is in my head. So for me it’s good therapy to interact.”

Even though he is the most high-profile face in NASCAR, Earnhardt still gets to experience life as a fan when he encounters celebrities from other walks of life. So he understands when a racing fan is let down by an encounter with a driver at the track.

“When I meet a famous person, I just want to walk away feeling like ‘Man, I’m glad I pull for that guy’ or ‘Man, it was cool to meet him,’ ” Earnhardt said. “I hate to say it this way, cause I think it puts a little unnecessary pressure on that celebrity, but you just don’t want to be disappointed by the way they act, how they interact with you. It can be quick and small. I don’t think people or myself have to have five minutes or an hour of your time. But just don’t be an a****** or disappoint. I like to take pictures. If I see, even today, if I see a celebrity, I kind of really want a picture with them. So I can post it on my social media.”

and on Facebook

Brad Keselowski: ‘I hope to continue’ with Team Penske

Getty Images
2 Comments
By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski, who is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske, says that he hopes to reveal where he’ll race next season “very, very soon.’’

Asked during a conference call with reporters Tuesday why he hasn’t signed a new deal with team owner Roger Penske, Keselowski said:

“That’s a great question, one that I hope to have answered very, very soon. I can tell you that I’ve gone a long ways in my life and career with the help of Roger and all of Team Penske and I hope to continue to do so.’’

Asked if it was his intent to stay with Team Penske or if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ride at Hendrick Motorsports is enticing for next year, Keselowski said: “Roger has given me a lot, and I have no reason not to want to stay with him.’’

Keselowski, the 2012 champion, has competed full-time for Team Penske since 2010. He drove nine races for Hendrick Motorsports in 2008-09 and five other races for car owner James Finch before driving three races for Penske in 2009 and moving full-time the following year.

He’s scored 22 of his 23 career victories with Team Penske.

Keselowski has two wins this season and 10 top-10 finishes in 14 starts. He is fifth in the points. 

The 33-year-old driver estimates he has a decade left to race in Cup and is focused on being where he can have the most success.

“There’s some great charts … that show a driver’s best years are right around age 39,’’ Keselowski said. “So I still have six of the best years of my career left. I want to see those to fruition. I’m driven to win multiple championships, and I have that opportunity. It’s more of a waste for me to not see that opportunity and make the most of it, or at least take, then to even have an injury in that timespan. I’m going to make the most of it and I’m looking forward to it.’’

 and on Facebook