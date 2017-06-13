NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET: Busch strategy backfire, Danica’s future

We have yet another very busy show planned for today’s edition NASCAR America, which airs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET. You won’t want to miss it.
Carolyn Manno, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan will join us from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Slugger Labbe will join us from NBC Charlotte.
Among today’s topics:
- Ben Beshore, interim crew chief for the suspended Adam Stevens, made the call to have Kyle Busch stay out during Sunday’s final pit stops at Pocono. But the plan backfired as Busch, on older tires, couldn’t hold off eventual winner Ryan Blaney, who was on newer tires. We’ll discuss the No. 18’s late-race strategy and how the team can move forward from a tough defeat.
- Danica Patrick made news early in the Pocono weekend after an encounter with some hostile fans. It’s the latest twist in a season that has seen little results on the track. What does this situation do for Patrick’s future in the sport?
- The Tuesday tradition continues: We take a listen to all the team radio chatter from Sunday’s race in Scan All Pocono!
- NASCAR America’s My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows series moves on to Tennessee. Whie Bristol Motor Speedway looms large in the Volunteer State’s racing history, today we visit the track known as “Little Bristol” — the 4/10-mile, high-banked Newport Speedway!
