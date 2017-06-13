Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. does best to balance fan expectations vs. interactions

By Daniel McFadinJun 13, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr, experiencing his own troublesome time in his final season of NASCAR Cup racing, has sympathy for Danica Patrick.

Last weekend a Facebook Live video showed Patrick lecturing fans and saying ‘I have feelings, too” after she was booed for not signing autographs at Pocono Raceway.

Earnhardt said on his weekly podcast, “She’s had a tough year. She’s under tons of pressure. She’s under a lot of pressure. I can completely relate to where she is mentally.”

Earnhardt later added, “I hate it for Danica because it paints her in a bad light, but she brought it on herself. … You never know when a camera’s rolling, whose watching. It’s certainly true in that case.”

In the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, the 14-time most popular driver addressed a big debate that’s come out of the video — is it a driver’s job to sign autographs?

Earnhardt discussed how signing autographs works as sort of therapy for him, especially in a season where he’s struggling to perform on the track.

“The thing is I have found that what makes me feel better is actually going and signing autographs because the fans talk to you and go ‘I saw your qualifying, I saw it wasn’t very good. No problem, you’re going to get them tomorrow,’ Earnhardt said. “That’s all you really want to hear, from whoever is going to tell you that. You’re feeling like crap, you’re disappointed. … Going and actually going to talk to the fans and hearing their reinforcement, their positive reinforcement is good for me. I kind of seek that out in those moments because I know once I go through that process of signing some autographs, talking and interacting, you kind of get your priorities readjusted, what’s important.

“They tell you what you need to hear. ‘Get over this. Tomorrow’s another day.’ I’ll dwell on things and make an ant hill a mountain and make a problem much worse than it really is in my head. So for me it’s good therapy to interact.”

Even though he is the most high-profile face in NASCAR, Earnhardt still gets to experience life as a fan when he encounters celebrities from other walks of life. So he understands when a racing fan is let down by an encounter with a driver at the track.

“When I meet a famous person, I just want to walk away feeling like ‘Man, I’m glad I pull for that guy’ or ‘Man, it was cool to meet him,’ ” Earnhardt said. “I hate to say it this way, cause I think it puts a little unnecessary pressure on that celebrity, but you just don’t want to be disappointed by the way they act, how they interact with you. It can be quick and small. I don’t think people or myself have to have five minutes or an hour of your time. But just don’t be an a****** or disappoint. I like to take pictures. If I see, even today, if I see a celebrity, I kind of really want a picture with them. So I can post it on my social media.”

Brad Keselowski Racing will not appeal Dover penalty

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski Racing will not appeal four-race suspensions to Chase Briscoe‘s crew chief and two pit crew members, a team spokesperson told NBC Sports on Tuesday.

NASCAR suspended crew chief Mike Hillman Jr., tire changer Wesley McPherson and tire carrier Eric Pinkiert after the left front tire rolled off during the June 2 Camping World Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway. The jackman dropped the jack, signaling Briscoe to leave the pits, before the left front tire had been attached. It rolled off shortly after leaving pit road.

Section 12.5.2.6.3.c of the series rule book states: “Loss of wheel(s) due to improper installation will result in a mandatory minimum four Race suspension of the crew chief, tire changer and tire carrier of the lost wheel(s).’’

Hillman, McPherson and Pinkiert all missed last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. They will miss races at Gateway (Saturday), Iowa (June 23) and Kentucky (July 6). They’ll be eligible to return July 19 at Eldora Speedway.

Keselowski previously said he thought the penalty’s intent was to ensure teams didn’t tighten three lug nuts instead of all five in an effort to have faster pit stops. He notes that is not what happened in the team’s case.

Keselowski said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters that he had issues with the rule. When he talked to reporters he said he had not made a final decision.

“It’s not an easy decision because on one side I think the penalty is not a good penalty,’’ Keselowski said. “I think the system for the penalty is not a good system. And I’m very disappointed in it. And on the other side, I feel like if we continue to appeal every penalty that it’s just going to bog down my operation.

“It’s almost one of those things where we can’t afford a defense attorney. So we’re probably just going to have to plead guilty even though we don’t think it’s right, and we think it’s not the right decision made, but that’s the field we play in.’’

Brad Keselowski: ‘I hope to continue’ with Team Penske

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski, who is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske, says that he hopes to reveal where he’ll race next season “very, very soon.’’

Asked during a conference call with reporters Tuesday why he hasn’t signed a new deal with team owner Roger Penske, Keselowski said:

“That’s a great question, one that I hope to have answered very, very soon. I can tell you that I’ve gone a long ways in my life and career with the help of Roger and all of Team Penske and I hope to continue to do so.’’

Asked if it was his intent to stay with Team Penske or if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ride at Hendrick Motorsports is enticing for next year, Keselowski said: “Roger has given me a lot, and I have no reason not to want to stay with him.’’

Keselowski, the 2012 champion, has competed full-time for Team Penske since 2010. He drove nine races for Hendrick Motorsports in 2008-09 and five other races for car owner James Finch before driving three races for Penske in 2009 and moving full-time the following year.

He’s scored 22 of his 23 career victories with Team Penske.

Keselowski has two wins this season and 10 top-10 finishes in 14 starts. He is fifth in the points. 

The 33-year-old driver estimates he has a decade left to race in Cup and is focused on being where he can have the most success.

“There’s some great charts … that show a driver’s best years are right around age 39,’’ Keselowski said. “So I still have six of the best years of my career left. I want to see those to fruition. I’m driven to win multiple championships, and I have that opportunity. It’s more of a waste for me to not see that opportunity and make the most of it, or at least take, then to even have an injury in that timespan. I’m going to make the most of it and I’m looking forward to it.’’

Mediation fails to settle Ward family’s lawsuit against Tony Stewart

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

An eight-hour mediation session last week did not lead to a settlement of the lawsuit the family of Kevin Ward Jr. filed against Tony Stewart, a court document shows.

It was the second eight-hour mediation session. The first was held April 18.

With no settlement, the suit will continue as scheduled. A motion on Stewart’s behalf for partial summary judgement will be heard June 23 at U.S. District Court in Utica, New York.

The Ward family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Aug. 7, 2015. Ward died Aug. 9, 2014, after he was struck by Stewart’s car during an Empire Super Sprints race at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in upstate New York.

Ward had exited his car and walked down the track toward Stewart’s car before he was struck. Stewart said he didn’t see Ward in time to avoid hitting him. A grand jury ruled Sept., 24, 2014, that Stewart would not face criminal charges.

Click here to read mediation report

Aric Almirola looks to be back in No. 43 car in July

By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Aric Almirola says he hopes to be back in a car next month, returning about two months after he suffered a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway.

Almirola told NBC Sports on Tuesday that doctors were encouraged by what they saw in a scan of his vertebrae last week. He is scheduled to have another scan June 28. That will give doctors a better idea of when Almirola can return to driving the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports.

He’s hoping it will be New Hampshire (July 16) or Indianapolis (July 23), if not sooner. Darrell Wallace Jr. is driving the car until Almirola returns. Wallace finished 26th Sunday at Pocono in his first race in the car. Regan Smith drove the No. 43 for three races, including the Monster Energy Open, before Wallace took over the ride.

Almirola was injured May 13 when his Ford slammed into Joey Logano’s Ford with such force that it lifted the car’s rear about 6 feet in the air before it slammed to the ground. Almirola was kept overnight in a Kansas City hospital before returning home.

He is undergoing laser therapy, massage therapy and swimming as part of his rehabilitation. His range of motion has returned, as he exhibited Tuesday by swinging his arms high above his head and squatting — things he couldn’t do after the accident.

Almirola said the bone split all the way around. The laser therapy helps regenerate that area. Swimming also works his back and helps with his range of motion.

The key, Almirola admits, is not doing too much during his recovery.

“You want to start doing everything you used to do,’’ he told NBC Sports. “I feel great standing here. I want to go up in the gym and I want to grab the 60-pound dumbbells and go sit down and start bench-pressing, but I can’t do that. I feel like I could right now because there’s no pain. I physically can’t do that. The torque on my back, the load on my spine, I can’t take that right now.

“I have to be aware of what my limitations are because I don’t want to set myself back. I’m doing so well in the recovery process. It’s about getting my range of motion back, getting my mobility back, getting my cardio back. I’m going to have to slowly work on my strength until the bone is all the way healed because I don’t want to re-injure or do something to slow down my recovery and put myself four to six weeks further behind.’’

Almirola also has been getting help from his children, Alex, 4, and Abby, 3. They’ve made sure he’s not exerting himself too much.

“We’ve been going on a month of telling them, ‘No, daddy can’t do that, I’m sorry my back is hurt,’ ‘’ he said. “Now, they’re just accustomed to it. I think it’s going to be weird for them now when my back is actually healed.

“Now, they’re so used to not getting a piggyback ride upstairs because my back is hurt. Now, they automatically respond, ‘Oh daddy, don’t pick that up, your back is hurt.’ ‘’

Almirola can’t wait until he can pick his children up.

“It will be awesome,’’ he said. “I miss that.’’

Watch Marty Snider’s interview of Aric Almirola on NASCAR America. Tonight’s show airs from 5:30-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN.