Brad Keselowski: ‘I hope to continue’ with Team Penske

By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 2:49 PM EDT

Brad Keselowski, who is in the final year of his contract with Team Penske, says that he hopes to reveal where he’ll race next season “very, very soon.’’

Asked during a conference call with reporters Tuesday why he hasn’t signed a new deal with team owner Roger Penske, Keselowski said:

“That’s a great question, one that I hope to have answered very, very soon. I can tell you that I’ve gone a long ways in my life and career with the help of Roger and all of Team Penske and I hope to continue to do so.’’

Asked if was his intent to stay with Team Penske or if Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s ride at Hendrick Motorsports enticing for next year, Keselowski said: “Roger has given me a lot, and I have no reason not to want to stay with him.’’

Keselowski, the 2012 champion, has competed full-time for Team Penske since 2010. He drove nine races for Hendrick Motorsports in 2008-09 and five other races for car owner James Finch before driving three races for Penske in 2009 and moving full-time the following year.

He’s scored 22 of his 23 career victories with Team Penske.

Mediation fails to settle Ward family’s lawsuit against Tony Stewart

By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 12:23 PM EDT

An eight-hour mediation session last week did not lead to a settlement of the lawsuit the family of Kevin Ward Jr. filed against Tony Stewart, a court document shows.

It was the second eight-hour mediation session. The first was held April 18.

With no settlement, the suit will continue as scheduled. A motion on Stewart’s behalf for partial summary judgement will be heard June 23 at U.S. District Court in Utica, New York.

The Ward family filed a wrongful death lawsuit Aug. 7, 2015. Ward died Aug. 9, 2014, after he was struck by Stewart’s car during an Empire Super Sprints race at Canandaigua Motorsports Park in upstate New York.

Ward had exited his car and walked down the track toward Stewart’s car before he was struck. Stewart said he didn’t see Ward in time to avoid hitting him. A grand jury ruled Sept., 24, 2014, that Stewart would not face criminal charges.

Click here to read mediation report

Aric Almirola looks to be back in No. 43 car in July

By Dustin LongJun 13, 2017, 11:39 AM EDT

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Aric Almirola says he hopes to be back in a car next month, returning about two months after he suffered a T5 compression fracture in a May 13 crash at Kansas Speedway.

Almirola told NBC Sports on Tuesday that doctors were encouraged by what they saw in a scan of his vertebrae last week. He is scheduled to have another scan June 28. That will give doctors a better idea of when Almirola can return to driving the No. 43 for Richard Petty Motorsports.

He’s hoping it will be New Hampshire (July 16) or Indianapolis (July 23), if not sooner. Darrell Wallace Jr. is driving the car until Almirola returns. Wallace finished 26th Sunday at Pocono in his first race in the car. Regan Smith drove the No. 43 for three races, including the Monster Energy Open, before Wallace took over the ride.

Almirola was injured May 13 when his Ford slammed into Joey Logano’s Ford with such force that it lifted the car’s rear about 6 feet in the air before it slammed to the ground. Almirola was kept overnight in a Kansas City hospital before returning home.

He is undergoing laser therapy, massage therapy and swimming as part of his rehabilitation. His range of motion has returned, as he exhibited Tuesday by swinging his arms high above his head and squatting — things he couldn’t do after the accident.

Almirola said the bone split all the way around. The laser therapy helps regenerate that area. Swimming also works his back and helps with his range of motion.

The key, Almirola admits, is not doing too much during his recovery.

“You want to start doing everything you used to do,’’ he told NBC Sports. “I feel great standing here. I want to go up in the gym and I want to grab the 60-pound dumbbells and go sit down and start bench-pressing, but I can’t do that. I feel like I could right now because there’s no pain. I physically can’t do that. The torque on my back, the load on my spine, I can’t take that right now.

“I have to be aware of what my limitations are because I don’t want to set myself back. I’m doing so well in the recovery process. It’s about getting my range of motion back, getting my mobility back, getting my cardio back. I’m going to have to slowly work on my strength until the bone is all the way healed because I don’t want to re-injure or do something to slow down my recovery and put myself four to six weeks further behind.’’

Almirola also has been getting help from his children, Alex, 4, and Abby, 3. They’ve made sure he’s not exerting himself too much.

“We’ve been going on a month of telling them, ‘No, daddy can’t do that, I’m sorry my back is hurt,’ ‘’ he said. “Now, they’re just accustomed to it. I think it’s going to be weird for them now when my back is actually healed.

“Now, they’re so used to not getting a piggyback ride upstairs because my back is hurt. Now, they automatically respond, ‘Oh daddy, don’t pick that up, your back is hurt.’ ‘’

Almirola can’t wait until he can pick his children up.

“It will be awesome,’’ he said. “I miss that.’’

Ryan Sieg to replace Gray Gaulding for BK Racing in Michigan Cup race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT

NASCAR Cup rookie Gray Gaulding will not compete in Sunday’s FireKeeper’s Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Gaulding tweeted Tuesday morning that Ryan Sieg will fill his position in the No. 23 Dr. Pepper Toyota of BK Racing:

The 19-year-old Gaulding has started 13 of the first 14 races of the 2017 season for BK Racing. His best starting spot was 25th at Texas, while his best finish has been 20th at Talladega. He finished 29th in Sunday’s race at Pocono.

The team has not announced whether Sieg replacing Gaulding for the Michigan race will be a one-race situation or whether Sieg will run additional events in the No. 23.

Sieg added this tweet:

Sieg made his debut for BK Racing at Dover International Speedway two weeks ago in the No. 83 Toyota, replacing Corey LaJoie that weekend. Sieg qualified 34th and finished 26th.

 

NASCAR America: My Home Track visits South Dakota and Casino Speedway

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 13, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

Sure, they have casinos in South Dakota, but to win at Casino Speedway, you need hard work over Lady Luck.

NASCAR America continues its My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows series with a visit to the Mount Rushmore state, also home to Casino Speedway.

