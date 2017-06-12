Were you at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Cup win at Texas in 2000 and have a tale to tell?

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Were you in the stands when Dale Earnhardt Jr. recorded his first NASCAR Cup win on April 2, 2000?

If so, Texas Motor Speedway wants to talk with you and hear your stories from that day.

Track officials announced Monday a “casting call” for fans to tell their stories about that special day for themselves and Junior.

The best stories could potentially be part of the marketing content that will appear during the retiring Earnhardt’s last appearance at TMS on Nov. 5, part of a triple-header weekend with all three major NASCAR series in competition there.

Here is part of the media release that the track released with details:

“With Earnhardt Jr. scheduled to retire at the close of this season, Texas Motor Speedway is building its marketing campaign for the NASCAR superstar’s final visit to Dallas/Fort Worth for the Nov. 2-5 AAA Texas 500 tripleheader weekend.

“The plan includes identifying fans that were at Texas Motor Speedway the day Earnhardt Jr. recorded his first Cup win in the DIRECTV 500 and have them share their stories about that historic day.

“Those fans and their stories could be part of the video content Texas Motor Speedway will feature in national and local television commercials, on the world’s largest TV situated at the speedway known as “Big Hoss” and social media, among the various media platforms.

“Interested fans must pre-register at www.texasmotorspeedway.com with their information and stories to be eligible for the final casting call.”

The track will notify finalists for the last casting call, which will be held in-person on Saturday, July 1, at TMS’ offices.

