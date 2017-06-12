Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Oak Ridge Boys to perform National Anthem before Southern 500

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

If you’re going to the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 3, make sure you’re in a singing mood.

Not only will Poison front man Bret Michaels perform a pre-race concert, legendary Country Music Hall of Famers The Oak Ridge Boys will sing the National Anthem before the NASCAR Cup race begins.

The multi-platinum recording artists have been together for more than four decades and had a number of hits during the 1985-89 era that the track will be celebrating with its third annual throwback race.

“We’ve performed the anthem at many major sporting events over the years, and this performance will rank right up there as one of the highlights,” Oak Ridge Boy Joe Bonsall said in a media release. “Darlington Raceway is a legendary track in NASCAR and we’re excited to be part of their throwback weekend.”

Oh yes, and let’s not forget who the Oak Ridge Boys – Bonsall, Duane Allen, Richard Sterban and William Lee Golden – will be cheering for during the race.

Said Bonsall, “We are also stoked about seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. in one of his last races. We all love #88.”

What caused the brake issues at Pocono?

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

Add another team to the list that had brake issues in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Crew chief Todd Gordon said on “The Morning Drive” that Joey Logano’s car lost its rear brakes with five laps to go.

“That actually was the demise of our day,’’ Gordon said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Logano finished 23rd — his fifth consecutive finish outside the top 20.

Others who reported brake issues Sunday included Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott. Kevin Harvick said he had to be careful with his brakes.

“We never could stop like we needed to all weekend, so you just had to be really careful with the brakes,’’ said Harvick, who finished second to winner Ryan Blaney. “If I’d overdrive it for a lap or two, the pedal would start going down, and then I was really at a deficit. I had to be very aware of where I let off every lap.’’

So what was the issue with the brakes that affected some drivers?

Gordon cited the lower aerodynamic package NASCAR instituted this year.

“We’ve continued to evolve the aero packages here, and as we make the spoilers smaller and smaller, we’ve got a lot less drag in our cars,’’ Gordon said. “Drag just being when you lift off the throttle, there’s enough aero force to slow the car down. As that drag goes away, then we’ve got to slow the car down mechanically. That goes to brakes.’’

Drivers are relying on brakes as they eclipse 200 mph entering Turn 1 at Pocono.

“Without that spoiler on the back, there’s a lot more brake usage,’’ Gordon said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “That kind of compounds itself. The more you use the brakes, the hotter it gets, the more the wear rate goes up. It kind of works on itself.’’

Asked if he was worried about brake issues after his teammates had such troubles Sunday, Elliott said: “I wasn’t real pleased with it. That’s not a comforting feeling if your brakes are going away. But, mine weren’t bad enough. I could manage it. I could kind of keep them in check. I knew kind of when I was pushing them the pedal would fade, but if I took it easy on them they’d come back. So, it was on the edge but manageable.”

Kahne said he had been “fighting serious brake problems for a while” before he crashed. Johnson said his brake pedal “went right to the floor” before he wrecked.

The series returns to Pocono in seven weeks. Teams could be faced with these issues again.

“I would say of all the intermediate (tracks), outside of our short tracks, (Pocono is) probably one of the most aggressive on the brakes, especially in the rear because there’s so much decel that has got to happen,’’ Gordon said.

Ryan Blaney celebrates first Cup win with fellow drivers

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Darrell Wallace Jr. said that even though Ryan Blaney would return home late, Blaney be partying after scoring his first Cup win Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Wallace was right. Wallace was among fellow competitors who celebrated with Blaney.

Based on social media posts and photos, those celebrating with Blaney included Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Wallace, among others.

Ryan Blaney gives Cup Series fifth first-time winner in two seasons

By Daniel McFadinJun 12, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The NASCAR record books have changed a lot in the last two months.

When Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag to win Sunday’s Pocono 400, it continued an avalanche of first-time winners in the Cup Series.

Blaney is the third first-time winner in the last five races and the fifth in the last two years.

The current stretch began May 7 when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won at Talladega, claiming his first victory in five full-time seasons on the circuit.

Two races later in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28, Austin Dillon ended his long wait by successfully saving enough fuel to win the longest race in NASCAR. In the process, he also took the No. 3 to victory lane for the first time in the Cup Series since 2000.

Two weeks later, Blaney took Wood Brothers Racing to victory lane for just the third time since the turn of the century.

But the current trend of first-time winners began in Pocono last year on August 1. Chris Buescher, then driving for Front Row Motorsports, was in the lead under caution when rain and fog forced the race to be called on Lap 138. Unlike the other recent first timers, Buescher’s win came in just his 27th Cup start.

Three races later, Kyle Larson began to establish himself in the Cup Series by winning at Michigan International Speedway. The victory came in Larson’s third full-time season in the Cup Series.

Before their wins, the Cup circuit experienced a relatively long drought of first-time visitors to victory lane.

Before Buescher, the last first-timer was AJ Allmendinger at Watkins Glen International in August 2014, a stretch of 70 races between first-time winners.

A month before that, Aric Almirola was the winner of the rain-shortened Coke Zero 400 at Daytona.

And before Almirola, the Cup series went two full seasons without a first-time winner. That drought was after five drivers broke through in 2011.

Trevor Bayne started off that year in the biggest way possible, winning the Daytona 500 in just his second Cup start. He would be joined that year by Regan Smith (Southern 500), David Ragan (Coke Zero 400), Paul Menard (Brickyard 400) and Marcos Ambrose (Watkins Glen).

With Blaney’s win, it puts a little more pressure on his fellow “young guns” to win. NASCAR is still waiting for the breakthrough of 2016 Rookie of the Year Chase Elliott and rookies Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ty Dillon and new arrival Darrell Wallace Jr.

“Ryan took that (first win) crown from us,” Jones said Sunday after finishing third. “It is great for the sport, honestly. I’m usually not very happy to see other people win, but I was happy to see Ryan win. It was really cool for him, and just really cool to see him get the win. I know how excited he probably is right now, and it really makes the other young guys, me, Chase, Daniel (Suarez), all feel like we do have a shot to go up and do it.”

Erik Jones earns NASCAR Cup career-best 3rd-place finish at Pocono (video)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT

While Ryan Blaney can now be scratched off the list, Erik Jones is still searching for his first career NASCAR Cup win.

And judging by Sunday’s Pocono 400 and his Cup career- and season-best third-place finish, Jones could potentially be the next to follow Blaney as a first-time winner in NASCAR’s premier series.

“I was hoping to get side-by-side like the 21 (Blaney) and the 18 (Kyle Busch) did,” Jones told FS1 after the race. “We were able to close on up on them and have a shot there, but just could never quite get up there. … It was definitely a physical race, but had a lot of fun and it was really cool to get our first top-five.”