NASCAR entry lists for Michigan (Cup, Xfinity), Gateway (Trucks)

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Michigan International Speedway will play host to both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series will race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

NASCAR Cup Series – FireKeepers Casino 400

A total of 39 cars are entered for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. All driver spots are filled, with the exception of the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing. All crew chief spots are filled.

Among the notable elements of the race is it will be the second straight Cup start for Darrell Wallace Jr., who is filling in for the injured Aric Almirola.

Joey Logano dominated this race last year, leading 138 of the 200 laps. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson earned his first career Cup win at MIS last August.

Click here for the entry list for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Irish Hills 250

As for Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, a full 40-car field is set.

All driver and crew chief spots are filled for this race.

Among NASCAR Cup drivers entered are Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Daniel Suarez won this race last year.

Click here for the entry list for the Irish Hills 250.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Drivin’ For Linemen 200

The entry list for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis will be released later. We’ll add that as soon as it’s released.

Brett Moffitt won the race last year.

 

NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET — Blaney’s win, brake issues, Bubba

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

We’ve got a very busy show planned for today’s NASCAR America, which airs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Carolyn Manno, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan host from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will join us from Burton’s Garage.

Among today’s topics:

* We reflect upon first-time NASCAR Cup winner Ryan Blaney’s victory Sunday at Pocono. With the win, Blaney also puts himself and the legendary Wood Brothers team into the playoffs.

* Dale (Michigan, August 1991) and Kyle (Richmond, February 1986) will talk about their first career Cup wins, both which also came racing for the Wood Brothers.

* No brakes! Defending Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray and several other drivers were victimized by brake failure Sunday. What brought about all those problems at Pocono? Our analysts give their opinions.

* Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, made his highly-anticipated Cup Series debut in the No. 43 car on Sunday, finishing 26th. Wallace became the first African-American driver to compete in a Cup race since Bill Lester did so in 2006. What positives can he take away from Wallace’s first race at NASCAR’s highest level?

* My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to South Dakota! The state is home to Mount Rushmore and the Casino Speedway, where drivers can’t rely on Lady Luck to win big.

* In addition to NASCAR, we’ll also review the rest of the racing weekend, including NASCAR Xfinity and Trucks, as well as IndyCar and Formula One.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Oak Ridge Boys to perform National Anthem before Southern 500

Photo courtesy Darlington Raceway
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

If you’re going to the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sept. 3, make sure you’re in a singing mood.

Not only will Poison front man Bret Michaels perform a pre-race concert, legendary Country Music Hall of Famers The Oak Ridge Boys will sing the National Anthem before the NASCAR Cup race begins.

The multi-platinum recording artists have been together for more than four decades and had a number of hits during the 1985-89 era that the track will be celebrating with its third annual throwback race.

“We’ve performed the anthem at many major sporting events over the years, and this performance will rank right up there as one of the highlights,” Oak Ridge Boy Joe Bonsall said in a media release. “Darlington Raceway is a legendary track in NASCAR and we’re excited to be part of their throwback weekend.”

Oh yes, and let’s not forget who the Oak Ridge Boys – Bonsall, Duane Allen, Richard Sterban and William Lee Golden – will be cheering for during the race.

Said Bonsall, “We are also stoked about seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. in one of his last races. We all love #88.”

What caused the brake issues at Pocono?

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2017, 11:41 AM EDT

Add another team to the list that had brake issues in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Crew chief Todd Gordon said on “The Morning Drive” that Joey Logano’s car lost its rear brakes with five laps to go.

“That actually was the demise of our day,’’ Gordon said Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Logano finished 23rd — his fifth consecutive finish outside the top 20.

Others who reported brake issues Sunday included Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray, Kasey Kahne, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Chase Elliott. Kevin Harvick said he had to be careful with his brakes.

“We never could stop like we needed to all weekend, so you just had to be really careful with the brakes,’’ said Harvick, who finished second to winner Ryan Blaney. “If I’d overdrive it for a lap or two, the pedal would start going down, and then I was really at a deficit. I had to be very aware of where I let off every lap.’’

So what was the issue with the brakes that affected some drivers?

Gordon cited the lower aerodynamic package NASCAR instituted this year.

“We’ve continued to evolve the aero packages here, and as we make the spoilers smaller and smaller, we’ve got a lot less drag in our cars,’’ Gordon said. “Drag just being when you lift off the throttle, there’s enough aero force to slow the car down. As that drag goes away, then we’ve got to slow the car down mechanically. That goes to brakes.’’

Drivers are relying on brakes as they eclipse 200 mph entering Turn 1 at Pocono.

“Without that spoiler on the back, there’s a lot more brake usage,’’ Gordon said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “That kind of compounds itself. The more you use the brakes, the hotter it gets, the more the wear rate goes up. It kind of works on itself.’’

Asked if he was worried about brake issues after his teammates had such troubles Sunday, Elliott said: “I wasn’t real pleased with it. That’s not a comforting feeling if your brakes are going away. But, mine weren’t bad enough. I could manage it. I could kind of keep them in check. I knew kind of when I was pushing them the pedal would fade, but if I took it easy on them they’d come back. So, it was on the edge but manageable.”

Kahne said he had been “fighting serious brake problems for a while” before he crashed. Johnson said his brake pedal “went right to the floor” before he wrecked.

The series returns to Pocono in seven weeks. Teams could be faced with these issues again.

“I would say of all the intermediate (tracks), outside of our short tracks, (Pocono is) probably one of the most aggressive on the brakes, especially in the rear because there’s so much decel that has got to happen,’’ Gordon said.

Ryan Blaney celebrates first Cup win with fellow drivers

By Dustin LongJun 12, 2017, 9:20 AM EDT

Darrell Wallace Jr. said that even though Ryan Blaney would return home late, Blaney be partying after scoring his first Cup win Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Wallace was right. Wallace was among fellow competitors who celebrated with Blaney.

Based on social media posts and photos, those celebrating with Blaney included Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Wallace, among others.

