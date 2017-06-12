NASCAR entry lists for Michigan (Cup, Xfinity), Gateway (Trucks)

Michigan International Speedway will play host to both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series will race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:
NASCAR Cup Series – FireKeepers Casino 400
A total of 39 cars are entered for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. All driver spots are filled, with the exception of the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing. All crew chief spots are filled.
Among the notable elements of the race is it will be the second straight Cup start for Darrell Wallace Jr., who is filling in for the injured Aric Almirola.
Joey Logano dominated this race last year, leading 138 of the 200 laps. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson earned his first career Cup win at MIS last August.
Click here for the entry list for the FireKeepers Casino 400.
NASCAR Xfinity Series – Irish Hills 250
As for Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, a full 40-car field is set.
All driver and crew chief spots are filled for this race.
Among NASCAR Cup drivers entered are Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.
Daniel Suarez won this race last year.
Click here for the entry list for the Irish Hills 250.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Drivin’ For Linemen 200
The entry list for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis will be released later. We’ll add that as soon as it’s released.
Brett Moffitt won the race last year.