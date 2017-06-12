NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney gets 99th win for Wood Bros., wants to give them 100th

NASCAR America’s Parker Kligerman was on hand Sunday at Pocono as Ryan Blaney earned his first career NASCAR Cup win.
Kligerman spoke with Blaney after his victory celebration. Among Blaney’s responses:
- On how he got past Kyle Busch, who was aggressively blocking Blaney from passing him on the frontstretch, Blaney said. “He did what he had to do. He was on older tires, we got ourselves to second there and in position to capitalize.”
- On holding off Kevin Harvick, as well: “Then I had to hold Kevin off. I can’t remember how many races I’ve seen Kevin win in the last 10, 15 laps, and I didn’t want to be another one he passed late in the race.”
- How he stayed focused with Harvick leaning on him: “You just try not to look in the mirror, but it’s hard not to. … You just have to focus on the front. Always look ahead and do what you’ve been doing all day and hit your marks and try not to give him a foot. If you give him a foot of air, it’s game over.”
- On winning for the Wood Brothers and some of the best drivers that ever drove for them like David Pearson and Neil Bonnett: “This is the Wood Brothers’ 99th win. That’s really, really cool to do that for them. We want to try and get 100 for them. I’ll never amount to be what those guys (Pearson and Bonnett) are, but it’s cool to be in that group.”
Catch Kligerman’s complete interview with Blaney in the video above.