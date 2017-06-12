Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney gets 99th win for Wood Bros., wants to give them 100th

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT

NASCAR America’s Parker Kligerman was on hand Sunday at Pocono as Ryan Blaney earned his first career NASCAR Cup win.

Kligerman spoke with Blaney after his victory celebration. Among Blaney’s responses:

  • On how he got past Kyle Busch, who was aggressively blocking Blaney from passing him on the frontstretch, Blaney said. “He did what he had to do. He was on older tires, we got ourselves to second there and in position to capitalize.”
  • On holding off Kevin Harvick, as well: “Then I had to hold Kevin off. I can’t remember how many races I’ve seen Kevin win in the last 10, 15 laps, and I didn’t want to be another one he passed late in the race.”
  • How he stayed focused with Harvick leaning on him: “You just try not to look in the mirror, but it’s hard not to. … You just have to focus on the front. Always look ahead and do what you’ve been doing all day and hit your marks and try not to give him a foot. If you give him a foot of air, it’s game over.”
  • On winning for the Wood Brothers and some of the best drivers that ever drove for them like David Pearson and Neil Bonnett: “This is the Wood Brothers’ 99th win. That’s really, really cool to do that for them. We want to try and get 100 for them. I’ll never amount to be what those guys (Pearson and Bonnett) are, but it’s cool to be in that group.”

Catch Kligerman’s complete interview with Blaney in the video above.

Keselowski’s Darlington throwback scheme pays tribute to Rusty Wallace

Photo courtesy Darlington Raceway
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT

Darlington Raceway has begun to release some of the paint schemes that will be featured during the upcoming Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

It will mark the third “throwback weekend” at the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped track since it debuted in 2015.

This year’s era that will be featured for the throwback weekend at the Track Too Tough To Tame is 1985 to 1989, but cars slightly outside that range will also be included.

One outstanding paint scheme that the track revealed on Monday is Brad Keselowski‘s car, a homage to NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace’s Midnight scheme from 1992-1994, one of the sport’s most popular paint packages ever seen on a race car.

There are more schemes to come in the next few weeks, but this one should certainly bring back fond memories for Wallace fans:

And even though he already announced his Darlington throwback scheme three weeks ago, we thought we’d revisit — since he won Sunday — how Ryan Blaney‘s car will look driving around the Lady In Black.

 

Were you at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s first Cup win at Texas in 2000 and have a tale to tell?

Photo courtesy Texas Motor Speedway
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 6:07 PM EDT

Were you in the stands when Dale Earnhardt Jr. recorded his first NASCAR Cup win on April 2, 2000?

If so, Texas Motor Speedway wants to talk with you and hear your stories from that day.

Track officials announced Monday a “casting call” for fans to tell their stories about that special day for themselves and Junior.

The best stories could potentially be part of the marketing content that will appear during the retiring Earnhardt’s last appearance at TMS on Nov. 5, part of a triple-header weekend with all three major NASCAR series in competition there.

Here is part of the media release that the track released with details:

“With Earnhardt Jr. scheduled to retire at the close of this season, Texas Motor Speedway is building its marketing campaign for the NASCAR superstar’s final visit to Dallas/Fort Worth for the Nov. 2-5 AAA Texas 500 tripleheader weekend.

“The plan includes identifying fans that were at Texas Motor Speedway the day Earnhardt Jr. recorded his first Cup win in the DIRECTV 500 and have them share their stories about that historic day.

“Those fans and their stories could be part of the video content Texas Motor Speedway will feature in national and local television commercials, on the world’s largest TV situated at the speedway known as “Big Hoss” and social media, among the various media platforms.

“Interested fans must pre-register at www.texasmotorspeedway.com with their information and stories to be eligible for the final casting call.”

The track will notify finalists for the last casting call, which will be held in-person on Saturday, July 1, at TMS’ offices.

Follow @JerryBonkowski

 

NASCAR America live at 5:30 p.m. ET — Blaney’s win, brake issues, Bubba

Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT

We’ve got a very busy show planned for today’s NASCAR America, which airs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Carolyn Manno, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan host from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will join us from Burton’s Garage.

Among today’s topics:

* We reflect upon first-time NASCAR Cup winner Ryan Blaney’s victory Sunday at Pocono. With the win, Blaney also puts himself and the legendary Wood Brothers team into the playoffs.

* Dale (Michigan, August 1991) and Kyle (Richmond, February 1986) will talk about their first career Cup wins, both which also came racing for the Wood Brothers.

* No brakes! Defending Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray and several other drivers were victimized by brake failure Sunday. What brought about all those problems at Pocono? Our analysts give their opinions.

* Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, made his highly-anticipated Cup Series debut in the No. 43 car on Sunday, finishing 26th. Wallace became the first African-American driver to compete in a Cup race since Bill Lester did so in 2006. What positives can he take away from Wallace’s first race at NASCAR’s highest level?

* My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to South Dakota! The state is home to Mount Rushmore and the Casino Speedway, where drivers can’t rely on Lady Luck to win big.

* In addition to NASCAR, we’ll also review the rest of the racing weekend, including NASCAR Xfinity and Trucks, as well as IndyCar and Formula One.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR entry lists for Michigan (Cup, Xfinity), Gateway (Trucks)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

Michigan International Speedway will play host to both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series this weekend.

Meanwhile, the Camping World Truck Series will race Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports Park just outside of St. Louis, Missouri.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each race:

NASCAR Cup Series – FireKeepers Casino 400

A total of 39 cars are entered for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400. All driver spots are filled, with the exception of the No. 51 Chevrolet of Rick Ware Racing. All crew chief spots are filled.

Among the notable elements of the race is it will be the second straight Cup start for Darrell Wallace Jr., who is filling in for the injured Aric Almirola.

Joey Logano dominated this race last year, leading 138 of the 200 laps. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson earned his first career Cup win at MIS last August.

Click here for the entry list for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Irish Hills 250

As for Saturday’s Irish Hills 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, a full 40-car field is set.

All driver and crew chief spots are filled for this race.

Among NASCAR Cup drivers entered are Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Paul Menard, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

Daniel Suarez won this race last year.

Click here for the entry list for the Irish Hills 250.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Drivin’ For Linemen 200

The entry list for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis will be released later. We’ll add that as soon as it’s released.

Brett Moffitt won the race last year.

 

Follow @JerryBonkowski