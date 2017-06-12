NASCAR America: Ryan Blaney gets 99th win for Wood Bros., wants to give them 100th

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

We’ve got a very busy show planned for today’s NASCAR America, which airs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET.

Carolyn Manno, Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan host from our Stamford, Connecticut studios, while NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will join us from Burton’s Garage.

Among today’s topics:

* We reflect upon first-time NASCAR Cup winner Ryan Blaney’s victory Sunday at Pocono. With the win, Blaney also puts himself and the legendary Wood Brothers team into the playoffs.

* Dale (Michigan, August 1991) and Kyle (Richmond, February 1986) will talk about their first career Cup wins, both which also came racing for the Wood Brothers.

* No brakes! Defending Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray and several other drivers were victimized by brake failure Sunday. What brought about all those problems at Pocono? Our analysts give their opinions.

* Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, made his highly-anticipated Cup Series debut in the No. 43 car on Sunday, finishing 26th. Wallace became the first African-American driver to compete in a Cup race since Bill Lester did so in 2006. What positives can he take away from Wallace’s first race at NASCAR’s highest level?

* My Home Track: 50 States in 50 Shows heads to South Dakota! The state is home to Mount Rushmore and the Casino Speedway, where drivers can’t rely on Lady Luck to win big.

* In addition to NASCAR, we’ll also review the rest of the racing weekend, including NASCAR Xfinity and Trucks, as well as IndyCar and Formula One.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, you also can watch it via the online stream at http://nascarstream.nbcsports.com

If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5:30 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.