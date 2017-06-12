Keselowski’s Darlington throwback scheme pays tribute to Rusty Wallace

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Darlington Raceway has begun to release some of the paint schemes that will be featured during the upcoming Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

It will mark the third “throwback weekend” at the 1.366-mile, egg-shaped track since it debuted in 2015.

This year’s era that will be featured for the throwback weekend at the Track Too Tough To Tame is 1985 to 1989, but cars slightly outside that range will also be included.

One outstanding paint scheme that the track revealed on Monday is Brad Keselowski‘s car, a homage to NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace’s Midnight scheme from 1992-1994, one of the sport’s most popular paint packages ever seen on a race car.

There are more schemes to come in the next few weeks, but this one should certainly bring back fond memories for Wallace fans:

Have you seen this beauty?! We can't wait to see @keselowski behind the wheel of this throwback on Labor Day weekend! #BojanglesSo500 pic.twitter.com/Z7OvGmJ3TB — Darlington Raceway (@TooToughToTame) June 12, 2017

And even though he already announced his Darlington throwback scheme three weeks ago, we thought we’d revisit — since he won Sunday — how Ryan Blaney‘s car will look driving around the Lady In Black.