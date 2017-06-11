Kyle Larson wins second stage of Pocono 400

Kyle Larson won the second stage of the Pocono 400 after a one-lap shootout following a late caution and red flag period.
It is Larson’s third stage win of the season.
The top 10 after 100 laps: Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth.
The stage ended after the race was stopped for 23 minutes following hard crashes by Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray in Turn 1 with five laps left. Both accidents involved brake issues. Johnson, running in seventh, lost his brakes entering the turn. The No. 48 Chevrolet went through the grass on the inside of the turn before sliding up the track and slamming the wall.
Behind him, McMurray’s brakes also gave out. The No. 1 Chevrolet went through fluids left on the track by Johnson and shot into the outside wall. When he came to a stop on the backstretch, McMurray quickly climbed out of the car as the back of his car caught fire.
Johnson climbed out of his car, but had to sit against the outside wall to catch his breath.
Johnson told Fox Sports 1 that the crash was his biggest scare since his 2000 accident at Watkins Glen International in the Xfinity Series.
Kyle Busch, the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race, led 34 laps in the second stage but gave up the lead when he pit with 10 laps to go. Busch won the first stage of the race.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. exited the race on Lap 59 due to a mechanical problem that occurred after a bad shift. It is his fourth DNF this year.