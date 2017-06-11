Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch wins first stage of Pocono 400

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch won the first stage of Sunday’s Pocono 400 after leading 33 of that race’s first 50 laps.

It’s Busch’s fourth stage win of the year.

The top 10 after 50 laps: Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Austin Dillon.

There were no cautions during the stage.

Rookie Erik Jones led 17 laps. He was the last driver to make a green flag pit stop.

Martin Truex Jr. is 14th and Dale Earnhardt Jr. 17th after both started from the rear for engine changes.

Joey Logano finished the stage in 28th, one lap down after he pit on Lap 6 for a flat left-rear tire. Ryan Blaney is 19th after pitting on Lap 13 for a loose right-front tire.

Darrell Wallace Jr., making his NASCAR Cup debut in the No. 43 Ford, finished the first stage in 31st, a lap down after being caught speeding on pit road twice.

Danica Patrick tells fans who booed her: ‘I have feelings’

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

A Facebook Live video posted Friday showed Danica Patrick approach fans at Pocono Raceway after being booed, imploring them to be more supportive and that “I have feelings, too.’’

The video shows teams going from pit road to the garage after qualifying. Security stopped a man as he attempted to reach Patrick. He appeared to hold an item as if to be signed. Patrick turned and continued walking. A couple of fans booed Patrick.

She turned and walked toward the fans.

“Since I’m old, instead of taking the booing, what I want to tell you, I’m doing the very best I can,’’ the Facebook Live video showed her saying. “If you’re a real fan, you know that I’m not  just like … my job is to not sign autographs, right? My job is to drive the car and tell the crew chief what is going on. I don’t appreciate the boos. It hurts my feelings.

“I’m a (expletive deleted) person, you know. I’m a person too. I have feelings too. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings. Please just be supportive fans. I’ll do everything I can. When I came from over here, my car was over there. I can only do so much. I have to get in the car. So please understand that. I have feelings, too.’’

Patrick walked away.

Later, a fan can be heard “Guess what? I hope people stop buying your (expletive deleted) merchandise. I hope people stop buying your (expletive deleted) merchandise.’’

NBC Sports reached out to a spokesperson for Patrick for any additional comment Sunday but had not received a response.

Patrick enters today’s race at Pocono Raceway 30th in the points. She is coming off a season-best 10th-place finish at Dover.

Before the season, sponsor Nature’s Bakery terminated its agreement with the team despite having a contract through the 2018 season. Stewart-Haas Racing sued Nature’s Bakery for more than $30 million. The two sides settled May 26. Terms were not disclosed except that Nature’s Bakery will serve as the primary sponsor in four races, which will be split between Patrick and teammate Clint Bowyer. Those races have yet to be announced. 

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. Redemption finally for the race he should have won here nearly two years ago.

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch. So what that his crew chief isn’t on the box this weekend. His brother won this race a year ago without his crew chief on the box. Kyle will continue this family “tradition.”

Daniel McFadin

Martin Truex Jr. continues to tighten his stranglehold on stage points and playoff points with his third win of the year.

Jerry Bonkowski

Ryan Blaney. Call it a gut feeling, backed up by the way he’s qualified and practiced thus far this weekend. Blaney will beat Chase Elliott in the battle for their first respective Cup win.

Martin Truex Jr. starting from rear in Pocono 400 after engine change

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the rear in today’s Pocono 400 after Furniture Row Racing changed the engine in his No. 78 Toyota.

Truex, the points leader, qualified second for the race at Pocono Raceway.

Truex, the winner of this race in 2015, joins Dale Earnhardt Jr., who swept the Pocono races in 2014, in starting from the rear due to an engine change. Earnhardt’s team changed engines in the No. 88 Chevrolet following Friday’s practice session.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will also go to the rear for an unapproved body adjustment.

Today’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, weather, TV/radio info

By Dustin LongJun 11, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Joe Gibbs Racing continues to look for its first points win of the season but has Kyle Busch on the pole for the second consecutive race. Busch also posted the fastest lap in the Saturday’s final practice session.

Here are the particulars for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command for drivers to start engines will be given at 3:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100. 

PRERACE SCHEDULE: The Cup garage opens at 9:30 a.m. The drivers meeting is at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Lauren Hart will perform the Anthem at 3:02 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Its coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race on radio and at mrn.com. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com site predicts 84 degrees at race time with a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kurt Busch led the final 32 laps to win this event a year ago. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was second. Brad Keselowski placed third. Chris Buescher won the rain-shortened race in August. Keselowski was second. Regan Smith placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup