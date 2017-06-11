Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Jimmie Johnson ok after briefly shaken up in hard hit during Pocono race

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Jimmie Johnson suffered one of the harder impacts in his career, wrecking on Lap 95 of Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

Johnson struggled to get himself out of his No. 48 Chevrolet, then walked and sat down next to his car on the outside wall, awaiting safety crew workers.

Johnson was entering Turn 1 when smoke appeared from the rear of his car, he went into the infield grass, and then back across the track, striking the SAFER barrier with a very hard impact, particularly to the right rear and back of his car.

When crew chief Chad Knaus asked over the team radio if he was okay, Johnson responded, “Yeah, I’m pretty sure. Whoo, I got away with one there. When I hit the brakes, the pedal went straight to the floor.”

Johnson told FS1, “It went right to the floor. I think the smoke was the brake fluid coming out of whatever failed. I can only speculate I had the brakes too hot, and when I went to them, they just went to the floor, I didn’t have a pedal to push on. I’m fine, certainly a big scare, I haven’t had a scare like that since 2000 in Watkins Glen.”

Johnson tried to find some humor from the incident, adding, “I’m just letting my wife and kids and mom know I’m okay. I’ll just go change my underwear and get ready to go home.”

Jamie McMurray was also involved in a trailing incident.

It appeared McMurray may have been caught up in some of the fluids from Johnson’s car when he also hit the outer SAFER barrier and then rolled across the track, his car on fire.

McMurray quickly escaped the car, which was consumed by the fire before rescue workers extinguished it.

“Actually, my brake pedal went to the ground,” McMurray said over his team radio.

The race was red-flagged for more than 23 minutes as track personnel towed away both cars and cleared the debris.

McMurray told FS1, “I didn’t really even see the 48 car wrecking until I just went down, got on my brake pedal and my pedal started to go to the floor. I had a little bit that I thought I could pump it. I thought I was going to be okay. I don’t know if I got into some oil, but I just started spinning — and I didn’t have any brakes. It’s really weird we both had the same thing happen at the same place on the racetrack. Fortunately we’re both okay and we move on.”

McMurray will likely finish the day 37th, and Johnson 36th.

Kyle Larson wins second stage of Pocono 400

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Kyle Larson won the second stage of the Pocono 400 after a one-lap shootout following a late caution and red flag period.

It is Larson’s third stage win of the season.

The top 10 after 100 laps: Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth.

Kyle Busch, the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race, led 34 laps in the second stage but gave up the lead when he pit with 10 laps to go. Busch won the first stage of the race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. exited the race on Lap 59 due to a mechanical problem that occurred after a bad shift. It is his fourth DNF this year.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s season of discontent continues at Pocono, 4th DNF of 2017

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 11, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final season in the NASCAR Cup series continues to be a growing book of disappointment.

The latest chapter was written in Sunday’s Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway.

First, Earnhardt started at the back of the field due to having to change an engine after Friday’s practice.

Second, about 25 laps into Sunday’s race, the brake pedal on Earnhardt’s No. 88 turned soft abruptly, going almost to the floor.

Then, on Lap 59, Earnhardt’s day came to a quick end once again as a mechanical failure caused him to take his car to the garage because it wasn’t shifting properly. It’s his fourth DNF this season.

“Going in the wrong gear,” Earnhardt told Fox Sports 1. “I wish I could blame it on something else, because this is awful, it feels awful. The car was fast. We drove up into the top 15 there running great lap times. Really, really happy with the car.  Wasn’t really running that hard backing up the corners big time and just cruising forward, really happy.

“This really concerns me coming back here and the road courses you know. We haven’t had any problems all year long, but at places where we do a lot of shifting I don’t know what is going on, what I’ve got to do or why this is really happening out of nowhere. ”

Earnhardt said on Periscope afterward that he was going from third to fourth gear and the car went to second gear, causing the issues.

It was Earnhardt’s second career DNF at Pocono.

Earnhardt has now finished 30th or worse six times in 14 races: 37th (Daytona), 30th (Atlanta), 34th (Martinsville), 38th (Bristol), 30th (Richmond) and a likely 38th place finish today at Pocono.

He’ll also likely drop in the NASCAR Cup standings: he entered Sunday’s race 22nd in the points.

Earnhardt has just one top-five this season (Texas) and an additional top-10 (10th at Charlotte).

Kyle Busch wins first stage of Pocono 400

By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT

Pole-sitter Kyle Busch won the first stage of Sunday’s Pocono 400 after leading 33 of that race’s first 50 laps.

It’s Busch’s fourth stage win of the year.

The top 10 after 50 laps: Busch, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Matt Kenseth, Jamie McMurray and Austin Dillon.

There were no cautions during the stage.

Rookie Erik Jones led 17 laps. He was the last driver to make a green flag pit stop.

Martin Truex Jr. is 14th and Dale Earnhardt Jr. 17th after both started from the rear for engine changes.

Joey Logano finished the stage in 28th, one lap down after he pit on Lap 6 for a flat left-rear tire. Ryan Blaney is 19th after pitting on Lap 13 for a loose right-front tire.

Darrell Wallace Jr., making his NASCAR Cup debut in the No. 43 Ford, finished the first stage in 31st, a lap down after being caught speeding on pit road twice.

Danica Patrick tells fans who booed her: ‘I have feelings’

2 Comments
By Dustin LongJun 11, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

A Facebook Live video posted Friday showed Danica Patrick approach fans at Pocono Raceway after being booed, imploring them to be more supportive and that “I have feelings, too.’’

The video shows teams going from pit road to the garage after qualifying. Security stopped a man as he attempted to reach Patrick. He appeared to hold an item as if to be signed. Patrick turned and continued walking. A couple of fans booed Patrick.

She turned and walked toward the fans.

“Since I’m old, instead of taking the booing, what I want to tell you, I’m doing the very best I can,’’ the Facebook Live video showed her saying. “If you’re a real fan, you know that I’m not  just like … my job is to not sign autographs, right? My job is to drive the car and tell the crew chief what is going on. I don’t appreciate the boos. It hurts my feelings.

“I’m a (expletive deleted) person, you know. I’m a person too. I have feelings too. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings. Please just be supportive fans. I’ll do everything I can. When I came from over here, my car was over there. I can only do so much. I have to get in the car. So please understand that. I have feelings, too.’’

Patrick walked away.

Later, a fan can be heard “Guess what? I hope people stop buying your (expletive deleted) merchandise. I hope people stop buying your (expletive deleted) merchandise.’’

NBC Sports reached out to a spokesperson for Patrick for any additional comment Sunday but had not received a response.

Patrick enters today’s race at Pocono Raceway 30th in the points. She is coming off a season-best 10th-place finish at Dover.

Before the season, sponsor Nature’s Bakery terminated its agreement with the team despite having a contract through the 2018 season. Stewart-Haas Racing sued Nature’s Bakery for more than $30 million. The two sides settled May 26. Terms were not disclosed except that Nature’s Bakery will serve as the primary sponsor in four races, which will be split between Patrick and teammate Clint Bowyer. Those races have yet to be announced. 

