Danica Patrick tells fans who booed her: ‘I have feelings’

A Facebook Live video posted Friday showed Danica Patrick approach fans at Pocono Raceway after being booed, imploring them to be more supportive and that “I have feelings, too.’’

The video shows teams going from pit road to the garage after qualifying. Security stopped a man as he attempted to reach Patrick. He appeared to hold an item as if to be signed. Patrick turned and continued walking. A couple of fans booed Patrick.

She turned and walked toward the fans.

“Since I’m old, instead of taking the booing, what I want to tell you, I’m doing the very best I can,’’ the Facebook Live video showed her saying. “If you’re a real fan, you know that I’m not just like … my job is to not sign autographs, right? My job is to drive the car and tell the crew chief what is going on. I don’t appreciate the boos. It hurts my feelings.

“I’m a (expletive deleted) person, you know. I’m a person too. I have feelings too. When you boo me, it hurts my feelings. Please just be supportive fans. I’ll do everything I can. When I came from over here, my car was over there. I can only do so much. I have to get in the car. So please understand that. I have feelings, too.’’

Patrick walked away.

Later, a fan can be heard “Guess what? I hope people stop buying your (expletive deleted) merchandise. I hope people stop buying your (expletive deleted) merchandise.’’

NBC Sports reached out to a spokesperson for Patrick for any additional comment Sunday but had not received a response.

Patrick enters today’s race at Pocono Raceway 30th in the points. She is coming off a season-best 10th-place finish at Dover.

Before the season, sponsor Nature’s Bakery terminated its agreement with the team despite having a contract through the 2018 season. Stewart-Haas Racing sued Nature’s Bakery for more than $30 million. The two sides settled May 26. Terms were not disclosed except that Nature’s Bakery will serve as the primary sponsor in four races, which will be split between Patrick and teammate Clint Bowyer. Those races have yet to be announced.

