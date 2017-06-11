Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Cup points after Pocono 400 Cup race

Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 11, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

Martin Truex Jr. remains the points leader after Sunday’s Pocono 400 but his margin narrowed. He has a one-point lead on Kyle Larson heading into next weekend’s race at Michigan International Speedway. Truex finished sixth Sunday at Pocono. Larson placed seventh.

The top four spots in points: Truex, Larson, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were unchanged after the race.

Ryan Blaney‘s win makes him the ninth driver to qualify for the 16-driver playoffs with a victory this season. Joey Logano has a win but it was an encumbered finish because of a penalty and doesn’t count toward playoff eligibility.

Click here for points report

Results of Pocono 400

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Dustin LongJun 11, 2017, 7:06 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney scored his first career NASCAR Cup win Sunday at Pocono Raceway, becoming the third driver to earn his first career victory in the last five points races.

Kevin Harvick placed second. He was followed by rookie Erik Jones, Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Kyle Busch, who led 100 of 160 laps, finished ninth.

Hendrick Motorsports had three of its four cars finish 35th or worse: Kasey Kahne was 35th (crash), Jimmie Johnson was 36th (crash) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. was 38th (engine).

Click here for race results

 and on Facebook

From ‘Oh, s—!’ to ‘full-blown panic’: Jimmie Johnson, Jamie McMurray on terrifying rides

Leave a comment
By Nate RyanJun 11, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT

LONG POND, Pa. – Rocketing toward the wall at high speed and without any brakes, Jimmie Johnson’s wild ride at Pocono Raceway lasted roughly 4 to 5 seconds but felt like “4 to 5 minutes.

“It was forever,” the seven-time series champion said.

Yet there was only enough time to think one thing.

“Just a huge, ‘Oh, s—!’ ” Johnson said with a smile outside the care center Sunday afternoon after being checked out from a heavy impact that resulted in a 23-minute red flag. “It doesn’t really go any further than that. You’re just like, ‘Wow, this is really going to hurt.’ Then it ended up being soft, and I was like, ‘OK, didn’t expect that.’ You can’t think about much, but ‘Oh s—!’ definitely entered my mind.”

The Hendrick Motorsports driver radioed his team that he “got away with one there” after the brake failure in the first turn on Lap 96. The impact seemed nearly as wicked as Johnson’s head-on crash into a tire barrier at Watkins Glen International during the 2000 Xfinity Series race.

Johnson triumphantly raised his arms after that wreck, but this time, he climbed from his No. 48 Chevrolet and sat against the wall with his arms folded while reflecting on the accident.

Though he wasn’t hurt – “no sore spots, no aches, I feel fine” – he still was shook up after having no warning his brakes were fading before his pedal suddenly went to the floor.

“I just needed a minute,” said Johnson, who speculated the failure was caused by overheating. “I thought it was going to be a lot worse than that. To have it turn out where I just scared myself, I just needed to sit down and catch my breath.”

Hendrick teammate Kasey Kahne later crashed with a brake failure.

After the Watkins Glen crash, Johnson told himself he would turn right toward the wall to mitigate such an impact the next time, but instincts still caused him to veer left. He did manage to slam the shifter into third gear and caught the grass, helping slide the car into a slightly more gentle rear-end hit.

Just behind Johnson’s wreck, Jamie McMurray lost the brakes in his No. 1 Chevrolet in Turn 1 just seconds later.

“It was really weird it happened at the exact same time as (Johnson),” McMurray said. “We both turned left, and we probably should have turned toward the wall instead of making it a bigger impact.”

His car caught fire while slowing to a stop along the inside barrier, causing McMurray to yank the air-conditioning hose from his helmet and scramble out of the cockpit with the car rolling.

“I wanted to get out faster and didn’t realize I was moving while getting out,” McMurray said. “It’s amazing how crazy hot it gets inside the car.

“I threw the steering wheel on the dash, and it bounced back and got my legs pinned. I couldn’t get out for a second, and I went from trying not to panic to full-blown panic to get out.”

Johnson could relate to the emotions.

“It gets your attention when you don’t have control of the car like that,” he said. “So now I’ll go change my underwear and head home.”

Ryan Blaney outruns Kevin Harvick to claim first Cup win in Pocono 400

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

Ryan Blaney fended off Kevin Harvick in the final 10 laps to win the Pocono 400 for his first NASCAR Cup Series win.

It comes in the 23-year-old driver’s 68th Cup start.

Blaney passed pole-sitter Kyle Busch on the frontstretch coming to 10 laps to go after a restart with 13 to go.

“It’s hard man to process,” Blaney told Fox Sports 1. “First we had to pass Kyle and that was tough. He was on older tires. He was struggling off of (Turn) 1 and were able to get under him there. Then we had to hold Kevin off and he was really fast all day. I just didn’t want to make a mistake, that would’ve been the worst thing to do. I got to thank (Harvick) for racing me clean, that was nice of him to do.”

Blaney is the third first-time winner this season after Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Talladega) and Austin Dillon (Coke 600).

Driving the No. 21 Ford, it’s the first win for Wood Brothers Racing since the 2011 Daytona 500 with Trevor Bayne. It’s the 99th win for the team and just its third of the 21st Century.

A malfunction in the team’s radio system prevented Blaney from talking to his team all day. It also kept Blaney from initiating his desired celebration.

“I wanted to pick (team owners) Eddie and Len (Wood) up,” Blaney said. “I wanted to find them and pick them up, but it figures the one race we don’t have radio communication we end up winning it. Maybe we should turn the radio off more often, but I wanted to try to find Eddie and Len. I wanted to give them a ride to victory lane. That would have been cool, but maybe if we can get another one we’ll be able to do that.”

Blaney, the son of former cup driver Dave Blaney, is the seventh driver to earn their first Cup win with Wood Brothers Racing.

Completing the top five was Harvick, Erik Jones, Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski.

Harvick’s result is his best of the season and his fifth top five.

“There at the end we couldn’t get in the corner like we needed to all day,” Harvick told FS1. “(Blaney) could charge the corner, so I needed for him to make a mistake and try to get underneath him on the exit of the corner. Never made a mistake and did a great job.”

Stage 1 winner: Kyle Busch

Stage 2 winner: Kyle Larson

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Rookie Erik Jones earned his best result and his first top five in 17 Cup starts … Kurt Busch earned his second top five of the year and his first since winning the Daytona 500 … Kyle Busch led a race-high 100 laps and won the first stage, but dropped back to ninth after being passed by Blaney … Martin Truex Jr. led five laps and finished sixth after starting from the rear because of an engine change.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray wrecked out with five laps left in Stage 2. It’s McMurray’s third DNF and Johnson’s second … Dale Earnhardt Jr. left the race on Lap 59 with a mechanical problem after a bad shift on a restart … Kasey Kahne also crashed due to brake issues with 19 laps left in the race … Darrell Wallace Jr. finished 26th, one lap down in his Cup debut after being caught speeding on pit road three times …

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I think it exceeds the dream a little bit. I grew up watching my dad race on this race track and it’s so cool to get the Wood Brothers in victory lane, number one, and to do it here at a race track that is really close to Ohio – a home to me – is pretty awesome.” – Ryan Blaney after earning his first Cup Series win.

NOTABLE: The accidents involving Johnson and McMurray resulted in a 23-minute red flag period and a one-lap shootout to end the stage, which was won by Kyle Larson.

WHAT’S NEXT: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway at 3 pm ET on June 18 on Fox Sports 1.

 

 

 

Kyle Larson wins second stage of Pocono 400

Getty Image
Leave a comment
By Daniel McFadinJun 11, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

Kyle Larson won the second stage of the Pocono 400 after a one-lap shootout following a late caution and red flag period.

It is Larson’s third stage win of the season.

The top 10 after 100 laps: Larson, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Kasey Kahne and Matt Kenseth.

The stage ended after the race was stopped for 23 minutes following hard crashes by Jimmie Johnson and Jamie McMurray in Turn 1 with five laps left. Both accidents involved brake issues. Johnson, running in seventh, lost his brakes entering the turn. The No. 48 Chevrolet went through the grass on the inside of the turn before sliding up the track and slamming the wall.

Behind him, McMurray’s brakes also gave out. The No. 1 Chevrolet went through fluids left on the track by Johnson and shot into the outside wall. When he came to a stop on the backstretch, McMurray quickly climbed out of the car as the back of his car caught fire.

Johnson climbed out of his car, but had to sit against the outside wall to catch his breath.

Johnson told Fox Sports 1 that the crash was his biggest scare since his 2000 accident at Watkins Glen International in the Xfinity Series.

Kyle Busch, the pole-sitter for Sunday’s race, led 34 laps in the second stage but gave up the lead when he pit with 10 laps to go. Busch won the first stage of the race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. exited the race on Lap 59 due to a mechanical problem that occurred after a bad shift. It is his fourth DNF this year.